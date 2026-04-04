Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo spoke about his friend Anele Mdoda's husband's R14 million PPE scandal over the weekend

According to media reports, Mdoda's husband and Nomvula Mokonyane’s daughter have been ordered to repay R14 million in the explosive Covid tender scandal

Social media users commented on Dhlomo's social media posts on Saturday, 4 April 2026

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Sizwe Dhlomo defends Anele over Buzza James' R14 million PPE scandal. Images: SizweDhomo and Anele

Source: Instagram

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has responded to Anele Mdoda’s husband, Bonelela Mgudlwa's R14 million PPE scandal with Nomvula Mokonyane’s daughter, Katlego Mokonyane.

Mdoda came under fire over the weekend when she seemingly joked about her hubby's R14 million PPE scandal on social media.

Dhlomo previously trended on social media when he was dragged for his wardrobe at Mdoda's wedding back in 2025.

The Kaya FM radio personality defended his close friend on his X account on Saturday, 4 April 2026.

Dlomo responded to X user @PortiaMoemedia, who asked why Anele was being dragged into the PPE scandal when she was not involved.

Dhlomo replied: "Badakelwa uAnele laba!"

When another X user, @Welcomembokazi4, accused Mdoda of spending the PPE money today with her husband, Dhlomo replied:

"You know the SIU can track where money goes, right? So, wena, you’re a better investigator than the SIU? Anele’s never needed any man to subsidise her lifestyle. Ngiyema ke lapho."

Dhlomo also revealed on his X account on Saturday, 4 April 2026, that both the SIU report and the court judgment are out in public.

"Go read them all and see what happened and when it happened. Anele was nowhere close to that," he said.

Dhlomo also shared on his X account that if Mdoda is involved, social media users are welcome to dance on his grave.

The Kaya FM radio personality also revealed on his X account that Mdoda doesn't need a lawyer because she's not implicated.

South Africans respond to Dhlomo's posts

@koketso20082017 said:

"Yes, chomi, (friend). Today you said, I'm going to fight for my friend, chomi, (friend), leave them to me."

@DhlomoMkabayi replied:

"Her lobola was paid using the proceeds of criminality. She is married to a thief."

@Bizlifestyle4 responded:

"I'm not Anele's biggest fan, but I also don't know why they are making this about her, as far as I know, she was doing just fine even before this guy."

@Beekay83631921 commented:

"Protect her how you want, she's your friend, we understand, but Twitter streets never forget the past."

@_Tendani_ wrote:

"She claims to hate corruption. Yet she married a corrupt person. Hmmm."

@koketso20082017 reacted:

"We want to believe her, but naye her previous posts are making it difficult for us to believe her."

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Anele's hubby's R14 million PPE scandal. Images: Buzzajames and Anele

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda celebrates her 1st Valentine’s Day as a married woman

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda, now Mgudlwa, celebrated Valentine's Day following her marriage in 2025.

The radio personality gave people a close look at how she spent the day of lovers.

Anele Mgudlwa received a mass of reactions to the photos she shared of her Valentine's Day.

Source: Briefly News