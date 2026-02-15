Anele Mdoda, now Mgudlwa, recently celebrated Valentine's Day following her marriage in 2025

The radio personality gave people a close look at how she spent the day of lovers

Anele Mgudlwa received a mass of reactions to the photos she shared of her Valentine's Day

Anele Mgudlwa let people know that she thoroughly enjoyed her Valentine's Day. The recently married media personality showed people that all is going smoothly in her union.

Anele Mgudlwa shared photos of her first Valentine's Day as a married woman. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Valentine's Day was a special one for Anele Mgudlwa in 2026 since she tied the knot in 2025. The radio host gave her followers a good idea of what she did for Valentine's Day.

In a post on social media, Anele Mgudlwa showed that she got dolled up for Valentine's Day. The radio host wore a stunning dress fit for a Valentine's Day date. The dress showed off her trim figure. She included photos of the Valentine's Day dinner she went to with her husband. See the post below:

South Africa compliments Anele Mdoda

Anele Mdoda on Valentine's Day. People also assumed that her husband was behind the camera and shared their thoughts on his photo. Most light-heartedly agreed that Mr Mgudlwa needed to sharpen his photography skills. Read people's comments below:

Anele Mgudlwa's in-laws gave her the name Mthawelanga after marriage. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

@duma_noluthando assumed Anele's husband took the photo:

"Sisi usbari can't take pictures shem."

@MosweuItum38640 was also convinced:

"Your husband surely took the pictures."

@GGGG28_ remarked:

"It’s obvious who took the pics. Please don’t let him take pictures again! Last pic bangs though! Please teach your hubby how to take nice pictures."

@mkeliswa was in awe of the dress:

"Hour Glass fugure is wat im telling you. Stunning. 2nd frame though...who was taking the pics."

Gabo_Motho was amused:

"I can bet my life the husband is the one who took F1 - F3."

@Waltz42747233 gushed:

"Wow, it was a beautiful Valentine's Day indeed, you look beautiful."

@Asa_Sigoxo was in awe of Anele:

"This dress Mrs you’re gorgeous."

@Lindisa_Mbanjwa gushed over Anele's looks:

"You look gorgeous PS: The difference in picture quality between the first 3 pics and the last one shows that men really just don’t get it! Infact they don’t even see any difference."

@Sunflowerreal exclaimed:

"You are living the best life, everything is so dreamy!"

