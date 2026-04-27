Prince Kaybee recently offered Zee Nxumalo some words of encouragement following her loss at the Metro FM Music Awards

The veteran DJ encouraged Zee to hone her craft and focus less on the accolades, claiming they mean nothing compared to the music she produces

This comes after the singer publicly questioned her multiple losses at the award show despite her successful music career, sharing an emotional reaction on social media

Prince Kaybee shared some words of encouragement with Zee Nxumalo following the Metro FM Music Awards. Images: princekaybee_sa, zeenxumalo_.

Source: Instagram

South African house music veteran Prince Kaybee has stepped in to offer a much-needed perspective to rising star Zee Nxumalo following her disappointing run at the Metro FM Music Awards.

After Zee took to social media to share an emotional reaction to her loss, openly questioning how she walked away empty-handed despite a stellar year of hits, the Charlotte hitmaker urged her to keep her head high.

What did Prince Kaybee say to Zee Nxumalo?

On 26 April 2026, a day after the prestigious event, Prince Kaybee responded to the Ndisakuthanda hitmaker's X (formerly Twitter) post, lamenting her loss at the Metros despite her latest project, Izinja Zam: Vol. 1, doing well on streaming sites.

Prince Kaybee didn't mince his words when addressing Zee Nxumalo’s heartbreak, delivering a dose of tough love that only an industry veteran could.

Taking to social media to shut down the pity party, the DJ and producer told Zee exactly what she needed to hear:

"Those things don’t mean anything. GET TO WORK!"

By stripping away the glamour of the awards ceremony, Kaybee shifted the focus back to the studio, challenging the singer to channel her disappointment into her next big hit rather than dwelling on the snub. But he didn't stop there.

Prince Kaybee reminded Zee Nxumalo that her music is much more important than awards. Images: princekaybee_sa, zeenxumalo_.

Source: Instagram

One follower asked why awards only "matter" for athletes, but when it comes to musicians, they're encouraged to "just focus on the music," sparking a conversation about how differently success is measured in various industries.

Prince Kaybee responded by breaking down the situation with a lesson in business logic, introducing the concept of "External Dependency." He explained that in the corporate world, this term refers to a project that relies on factors outside the team's direct control, and he believes artists should never put themselves in that position.

"I believe music and awards are two entities in a relationship; the music (the artist) shouldn’t suffer from 'External Dependancy' because the reason why we have awards is because of the artist, so the artist really doesn’t need to depend on external factors like awards. The inverse, though, is that the awards NEED THE MUSIC; awards cannot live without 'External Dependency,' provided by the artist."

He concluded by stating that if Zee Nxumalo and her peers stopped releasing music, the Metro FM Awards and its hosts would effectively be "dead." By flipping the narrative, Kaybee reminded the singer that she holds the real power in the industry, regardless of who takes home a trophy.

How many nominations did Zee Nxumalo secure?

Zee Nxumalo led the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards with seven nominations in total. However, despite being a top contender, she left the ceremony empty-handed.

Key nominations included Artist of the Year, Best Female Artist, and Best Music Video for her 2025 hit song, Mamma, alongside Skillz and Sykes.

See the list of Zee Nxumalo's nominations below.

Artist of the Year

Best Female Artist

Best Styled Artist

Best Maskandi ( Sajola Kamnandi )

) Best Music Video ( Mamma )

) Best Lekompo ( Rato Laka )

) Best Kwaito/Gqom (Ngyasindelwa)

Despite leading with the most nominations at the Metro FM Music Awards, Zee Nxumalo felt the ceremony empty-handed. Image: zeenxumalo_.

Source: Instagram

Moozlie's look for the Metro FM Music Awards raises eyebrows

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to one of Moozlie's outfits for the Metro FM Music Awards.

The rapper and media personality went all out in a risqué look that left social media split in opinions.

Source: Briefly News