Come Duze singer Naledi Aphiwe trended on social media over the weekend when she didn't win any Metro FM Awards on Saturday, 25 April 2026

The songwriter took to her Instagram account story to comment on Ladiesmith Black Mambazo winning, instead of her

South Africans on social media took to X on Sunday, 26 April 2026, to comment on Aphiwe's reaction

Songstress Naledi Aphiwe responds to losing the Metro FM Awards. Images: NalediAphiwe

Source: Facebook

Talented singer and songwriter Naledi Aphiwe responded to being snubbed at this year's Metro FM Awards, which were hosted by media personalities Lerato Kganyago and Lawrence Maleka.

Aphiwe previously made headlines when she walked off the stage during her performance in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Social media user @talker97 shared screenshots on her X account of Aphiwe's response to not receiving any awards this year on Saturday, 25 April 2026.

"Naledi Aphiwe is crying on IG. Is it a compliment or a diss towards Ladysmith Black Mambazo? I still can't believe that she and Zee Nxumalo won absolutely nothing," she captioned the post.

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The musician wrote on her Instagram Story: "Syabagongela oMkhulu Mambazo, shuth o uGogo bebevota eThuneni. Bangishayela ekhaya."

South Africans react to Aphiwe's loss

@mamsee001 said:

"She’s obsessed with Thandeka."

@lynn_yonce responded:

"It's not even Thalians alone trolling her, so I don't get what's wrong with her."

@lynn_yonce replied:

'What a beautiful Sunday morning, Naledi Aphiwe. That stinky attitude will always be your downfall."

@WMaypul86546 wrote:

"Naledi the star, waking up and posting abt her means she occupied ur small mind throughout the night."

@Nothileee134305 reacted:

"I love this, I really love this."

@thamieverywhere said:

"Naledi Aphiwe’s clapbacks are always dusting me."

@ndgwah replied:

"She is letting it out."

@BrunoSigwela responded:

"Naledi Aphiwe has talent, but that attitude is super nasty."

@rachel_kali reacted:

"You guys actually built that monster numerous times over the years."

@leeRoylei said:

"Yea, that attitude of hers is still gonna cost her badly, shame."

@Soafeno_ reacted:

"Awu kanti nifuna attitude or the talent and numbers? Aowa."

@mz_keamo wrote:

"Certain people aren’t meant for the public eye because what is this behaviour?"

@lihle_ntondo replied:

"Lmao, I love Naledi Aphiwe so much."

@ShumbaMaria responded:

"A child with a horrible, nasty, bloody mouth. She must focus on important things, a tlogele bagodi, bo Thandeka so," (and leave the likes of Thandeka), nonsense."

@siyacutaways said:

"Playing she's just a kid doesn’t justify all she is, I'm lost why y'all support these kids even tho they got exactly the wrong way."

@thamieverywhere reacted:

"She does this every time."

@Mmono_dii replied:

"Bathong ama flowers didn't vote for Naledi Aphiwe? So far, she hasn’t won anything."

Naledi Aphiwe comments on losing the Metro FM Awards. Image: NalediAphiwe

Source: Instagram

Singer Naledi Aphiwe reflects on her performance in Zimbabwe

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Metro FM-award-winner Naledi Aphiwe discussed her show in Zimbabwe, which took place over the previous weekend.

Aphiwe caused a buzz online on Sunday, 5 April 2026, when a video of her leaving the stage was shared on X.

The singer explained on social media why she left the stage during her performance in Harare.

Source: Briefly News