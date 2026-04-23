Rising star Wonder Ndlovu recently shared on his social media account that the actors are wrapping up filming eTV's Scandal!

Ndlovu, who plays Nthuthuko Gasa on the show, shared a behind-the-scenes clip with his fellow actors, including his on-screen girlfriend, Kgalalelo's baby bump

Viewers of the show commented on the actor's latest video on his TikTok account on 21 April 2026

'Scandal!' star Wonder Ndlovu posts a behind-the-scenes video with the cast. Images: etvScandal

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite actor Wonder Ndlovu, who plays the role of Nthuthuko Gasa on Scandal! has announced the cast is wrapping up shooting the final episodes of the long-running soapie.

This comes after eTV announced in 2025 that the award-winning TV show had been canned after more than 20 years on TV.

Ndlovu, who stars opposite Fumani Shilubana, recently posted a video with his Scandal! cast members on his social media account.

The rising star shared a behind-the-scenes clip on his TikTok on 21 April 2026. In the video, the actor who plays Nthuthuko is with actors Bongile Matsai, who plays his stepfather Mthunzi, Amohellang Magane, who plays his pregnant girlfriend, Kgalalelo, and many more.

Scandal! fans react to the video

Nnanah said

"Scandal writers and producers know how to break our hearts😭😭."

Kabo53 asked:

"Why scandal? 😭 Why not SABC News?"

Kearabetswe Makhubel wrote:

"Manje, what are we supposed to do ngo (at) 08:00?"

Lebo_B🤍 replied:

"Why le nketsa so, (Why are you doing this to me?). I'm still healing from Rhythm City." 😭😭

Tums ♡ responded:

"It is the only story that made sense, and that got us all glued to our seats. Nna, I say let's (I personally think we should) sign a petition as viewers."

Precious Morake🎀🤍 replied:

"Kanti, what’s going on with the eTV production? First it was Rhythm City, then Imbewu and Smoke and Mirrors, now it's Scandal? Kanti, what have I done, Jehovah?😭."

Khensani said:

"I really can’t believe that Mthunzi is now my favourite😭."

Tendani responded:

"Kanti, why not House of Zwide? 😭"

Kholly Matshangisa Omhle wrote:

"But why Scandal and not House of Zwide, nkosi yam, (my goodness)."

Farrie wa shekkie ❣️ reacted:

"Is Scandal going to end?"

Nteboo💋😍 responded:

"We are going to miss you guys 😭😭."

Zinhle asked:

"Why Scandal though?😕 It's supposed to be Isitha, siyabhora bo," (It's boring). I'm so sad about Scandal." 😭

Mulisa reacted:

"Why, mara, (though)😢. Phela Scandal is the only reason why I switch on my TV."

@Ketso replied:

"Mzuzu, I haven't healed from Rhythm City's ending. Manje yini😭," (So, what's this?)

Sassy_B15 wrote:

"Hayiboo l thought they were joking."

'Scandal!'s Wonder Ndlovu shares a final week video behind-the-scenes. Images: etvscandal

Source: Twitter

Rouge The Rapper joins eTV's Scandal! as Darlene

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Congolese-South African musician and actress Rouge The Rapper joined the cast of eTV's popular soapie Scandal!

The rapper announced her latest character on her social media accounts on Wednesday, 1 April 2026.

Fans of the artist and industry colleagues congratulated the entertainer on her social media accounts.

Source: Briefly News