Fan-favourite Tshivenda songstress Makhadzi caused a buzz online this weekend when she posted photos of her vacation in Cape Town

A photo of the artist in the Western Cape with her reported boyfriend was shared on social media on Saturday, 18 April 2026

Fans of the singer took to social media to comment on the entertainer's latest photo

Limpopo Singer Makhadzi Spotted with Boyfriend in Cape Town

Source: Twitter

Multi-award-winning musician and songwriter Makhadzi recently flaunted her new boyfriend while she was vacationing in Cape Town.

The popular singer recently made headlines when she opened up about her love life with her young partner.

The Limpopo-born musician previously trended on social media when she bought a multi-million rand car after her road accident.

BuzzLifeNews shared a photo of the singer's boyfriend on its X account on Saturday, 18 April 2026.

"Makhadzi and boyfriend Blissbouy on Cape Town getaway," said the channel.

The Motorikisi hitmaker also shared photos on her Instagram account of herself on Friday, 17 April 2026.

"My body and mind were telling me I need a short left before 1 May 2026. It’s a day of stress-free, fatigue-free, depression-free. It’s going to be a happy day. We're going to let love lead. We are going to dance again. We won a life, and we must now live it. ❤️❤️. Let’s meet at Fountains Valley, Pretoria, 1 May 2026," says the singer.

Social media users comment on the singer's photos

Botse Mohlala responded:

"Let the queen enjoy hle bathong. No one deserves to be alone."

King Otf Supergremlin Getbackgang reacted:

"Makhadzi will drop a diss track for him when they break up for real."

Ntakuz_mutshinyafulo said:

"Nwana wa mma, just a few more sleeps ra tangana (we'll hang out at) Hangei Fountain Valley."

Brendamabree Ndife wrote:

"Even if say he's 2years younger than her, it's fine."

Evender Chibure replied:

"Beautiful couple. Age is a number(avayi nyimpini mus)."

Last Jolly responded:

"Ya, jealous is real."

Dion_maluleke25 responded:

"🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👏🔥 Good morning, my beautiful queen, you are the best."

Mashumu Conny said:

"Age is just a number."

Lekomoto Li Rakau reacted:

"Age is a number."

Claudia Baloyi commented:

"As long as he's tall."

Morris Nkhesa Rikhotso responded:

"People should learn to leave others to do their stuff and mind their own business. We know that they are both celebrities, but let's give them space to enjoy."

Bino Maila said:

"I hope o na le madi, (I hope he has money). We don't want to financially support him. Your fans."

Christianthabang replied:

"Khadzi wa bona Pina ela ya Swiloyini, hhay xem you outdid yourself. That's a jam and a half, sister🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Modalis Mpofu asked:

"Are they in a relationship or just a work thing?"

Save Hlengweni wrote:

"I already have the song🔥."

Singer Makhadzi seen with new boyfriend in Cape Town. Image: BuzzLifeNews

Source: Twitter

Makhadzi health update: The singer shares first hospital snap after terrifying car accident

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that award-winning Limpopo singer Makhadzi posted her first picture from the hospital following the car accident on 31 December 2025.

In the raw snap, the star appeared without her usual makeup, glam, and glitz, lying in a hospital bed as she recovers.

Mzansi flooded comments with heartfelt well-wishes and prayers, though a few fringe users made light-hearted jabs about her natural, no-frills appearance.

Source: Briefly News