On Saturday, 28 February 2026, a car salesperson shared that Makhadzi had bought a new vehicle

This comes just months after her December 2025 near-fatal crash, which sidelined her for nearly a month

Social media users flooded the comments with divided opinions, while some joked that she used her Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout

Makhadzi purchased a R3 million vehicle after her near-fatal crash. Image: makhadzisa

Popular songstress Makhadzi is over the moon after purchasing a car worth millions of rand.

The car purchase follows the 30-year-old musician's car accident in December 2025, which left her sidelined for almost a month.

The musician, who doesn’t have a reputation for flaunting her wealth or luxurious lifestyle, became a trending topic on social media after a photo of her posing in front of her recently purchased BMW.

On Saturday, 28 February 2026, blogger MDNNews shared a photo of Makhadzi standing in front of a BMW X5 M Sport variant on X (Twitter). The post was captioned:

“Makhadzi celebrates buying a brand-new BMW.”

The photo was one of several that were originally shared on Instagram by Fikile Moilecha. Moilecha was the BMW Bryanston salesperson who sold the vehicle to Makhadzi. In some of the photos, Fikile handed Makhadzi the car keys. The post was captioned:

“Congratulations, Makhadzi, on the purchase of your new car. Here’s to many, happy and safe miles 🎉”

It is unclear which version of the M Sport Makhadzi bought for herself, but the X5 M Comp. SAV. retails at a whopping R3,270,000, and the X5 M60i xDrive starts at R2,191,000 according to the official BMW South Africa website.

SA reacts after Makhadzi buys multi-million rand BMW

In the comments beneath the post shared by MDNNews, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. While some joked that Makhadzi was using her Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout, some resurfaced her tax woes with the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Here are some of the comments:

@godwinratikwane joked:

“Chelete ya RAF e tswile fast so? Yohh when you’re connected things move fast mos 😭😂😂😂🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️”

@Ndourkuhle asked:

“Guys, who's Makhadzi’s financial advisor? 😂 Clearly, they're failing her when it comes to handling her affairs ☹️”

@fcuktheanc said:

“The need for black people to be seen needs to be studied. As a people, we need to learn how to eat/chew with our mouths closed. Validation and content are gonna finish us.”

@ShonaMighty asked:

“Isn't this a video shoot? It looks like she's on set. All the lights and the smoke machine?”

@Dating_Market remarked:

“I will never donate to celebrities again. They live very expensive lives, that's why they are always broke.”

@murphygee5 asked:

“People are always buying cars, Pharaoh, Fouche, Avari, BMW Fourways, BMW Bryanston, BMW Menlyn, Mercedes Bryanston and Mercedes Menlyn, so who is still keeping those dealerships by Montana/PTA north in business?”

Mzansi reacted after Makhadzi bought a BMW. Image: makhadzisa

Makhadzi returns to the stage 1 month after car accident

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi finally returned to work for her first official performance since her horrific car accident

The Limpopo singer made an unforgettable appearance and wowed the crowd with her incredible performance, receiving much praise from her online supporters as well.

