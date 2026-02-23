Makhadzi finally returned to work for her first official performance since her horrific car accident

The Limpopo singer made an unforgettable appearance and captivated the crowd with her incredible performance, receiving much praise from her online supporters as well

Fans and peers welcomed Makhadzi back with open arms and praised her resilience after the traumatic experience

Fans welcomed Makhadzi back after her recovery. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Nearly two months after Makhadzi's horrific car accident in December 2025, the Limpopo star has made her return to the stage, doing what she loves most.

The multi-award-winning singer shared footage from her first performance at a stadium on Saturday, 21 February 2026, where she treated fans to an unforgettable show and an even more epic entrance, jumping over a fence.

Reflecting on the experience, the Jealous Down singer expressed gratitude for the opportunity and described it as a dream come true.

"Yesterday, it was my first day at work, all thanks to @sa_national_defense_force for bringing my people together in a stadium that I have been dreaming of filling up. Thank you to all my fans for supporting me."

In January, the singer began her physiotherapy sessions following a brief stay in the hospital. Throughout her journey, her management kept fans in the loop with timely updates on her recovery.

As she makes her comeback, Makhadzi proves once again why she is hailed as the African Queen, turning a period of immense physical and emotional strain into a triumphant celebration of resilience.

Her return to the spotlight is more than just a performance; it is a testament to her unbreakable spirit and the deep connection she shares with her beloved fans. It also signals that she is not only back on her feet but ready to reclaim her throne at the forefront of the South African music scene.

Watch Makhadzi's performance below.

Fans rave over Makhadzi's epic performance

Social media erupted in cheers as fans celebrated Makhadzi's successful comeback and praised her resilience. Read some of their comments below.

jabulile_hlubi said:

"Welcome back, Superstar."

hamandishengoni cheered:

"Let the games begin!"

honko_butao praised Makhadzi:

"Coming back with more energy, we love you, @makhadzisa."

ramuimacollen was excited:

"Finally, the queen is back. The way I'm overwhelmed, it is like I can cry right now."

Supporters were moved watching Makhadzi's performance. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

kbmakhene was impressed:

"She’s an athlete, performer and all-around hit maker. She deserves so much respect."

TraceeEllisRows raved:

"Oh, but she's a superstar. I don't understand what she says in all of her songs, but I love her so much."

EliasMapha8160 was stunned:

'Lol, was she ever injured? She looks like nothing has ever happened to her at all. Anyway, she has always been a great performer."

meatballnshxt added:

"Ohh!! My girl is back like she never took a break."

Makhadzi announces new project after car crash

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi revealing that she has a project in the works.

While still recovering from the injury, the singer is using the time to prepare new music and give fans a feel of what she has been working on.

