A leaked video showing Makhadzi during a physiotherapy session has touched the hearts of her supporters, offering a reassuring update on her recovery journey

The Limpopo singer is currently on the mend after surviving a harrowing road accident while travelling to a performance during the December holidays

The singer's comment sections have been flooded with prayers and heartfelt messages as fans unite to wish their favourite star a swift return to the stage

Makhadzi filmed her recovery journey after her car accident. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

After a festive season that turned from celebration to a fight for survival, Makhadzi is finally showing the world that you can’t keep a queen down.

On the morning of 31 December 2025, the singer was involved in a serious accident while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg. She was en route to headline a major New Year’s Eve crossover event in Tshwane.

She was rushed to the hospital, where one of the statements from her team revealed that her condition was "stable and under close observation by medical professionals."

Nearly a week after the car crash, the Number 1 hitmaker was filmed during a physiotherapy session, bruised and battered, as she slowly and carefully performed her exercises.

Visibly in pain, the usually energetic star appeared a shadow of her former self, yet her eyes remained fixed on the goal of returning to the stage she loves so much.

Her caption was a powerful declaration of the award-winning performer's refusal to let her injuries defeat her, showing incredible grit as she pushed through the gruelling session to regain her strength.

"I am coming back. I am healing."

The singer admitted that the quiet moments after her therapy left her feeling lonely, an experience she translated into a moving new song about her desire to overcome her injuries and entertain her supporters once again.

"My physio started yesterday. After the session, I felt lonely. I decided to record this song. I got the beat from a guy I don't know. I think he sent it a long time ago, and I didn't see it. I just found it on my search."

Her update comes a day after the singer broke her silence to personally thank her fans for their support and prayers.

Despite her fragile appearance in the clip, Makhadzi’s message of hope resonated deeply, sparking a heartfelt movement of support from fans across the country.

Watch the video from Makhadzi's physio session below.

Social media reacts to Makhadzi's video

Fans and the online community sent well-wishes to the singer. Read some of their comments below.

t2humsi worried:

"I hope she is looking after her mental health, too. This can take a toll!"

TshiamoM_ advised:

"She needs to take it easy; she’s going to be okay."

StarJay_23 added:

"Eish, she must rest and focus on recovering."

LumkaAsande posted:

"You can tell that she is in pain."

Meanwhile, others criticised Makhadzi for allegedly making content out of her accident and recovery journey.

MwelwaKevine said:

"This one likes to exaggerate. She is fine already, but wants to show she is not fine. Queen of drama."

FBFiles01 asked:

"Are all these videos necessary, though?"

Bra_Lopz slammed Makhadzi:

"She must stop with the videos; we know she was involved in an accident. She'll end up falling on us with her crutches."

SIMBA58912083 was confused:

"Can’t they just heal without posting?"

Limpopo artists involved in car accidents in 2025

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a list of the Limpopo artists who were involved in car accidents in 2025.

From Shebeshxt to Makahdzi, the publication took a deep dive into the accidents that dominated local news channels, including the one death that devastated many.

