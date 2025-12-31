Cassper Nyovest’s Wife Pulane Mojaki Reveals the Cute Pet Name He Has for Her
- Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane Mojaki, recently gave fans and followers a glimpse into their private relationship
- Taking to her social media page, she revealed the sweet pet name he has for her, showing an even softer side to the rap mogul
- This comes after the couple welcomed their first child together, news that has been met with widespread love and celebration from the online community
Known for keeping their union away from the prying eyes of the public, Pulane Mojaki recently gave fans a rare glimpse into her private life with her husband, Cassper Nyovest, by sharing the adorable nickname that the Doc Shebeleza rapper uses for her behind closed doors.
Taking to her private Instagram page on Monday, 29 December 2025, Pulane posted a sweet Instagram story, swooning over her husband.
"Nothing compares to being called 'My love' by the love of your life."
Often referring to her as "Mpopi" (doll), Pulane jokingly questioned whether Cassper, real name Refiloe Phoolo, might have used a love potion on her, as she finds herself even more deeply smitten and head-over-heels with the rapper.
"Refiloe ong loyile neh bathong?" Translated to "Refiloe used a spell on me, right, guys?"
Unlike "babe" or "honey," which can sometimes feel casual or playful, "my love" is often viewed as more intentional, a subconscious way of declaring commitment and exclusivity. It acknowledges the partner not just as a companion, but as the central source of affection in one's life.
For a figure like Cassper Nyovest, whose public image is often associated with the hustle and Mufasa energy, using this phrase signifies a total shift. It shows that behind the hip hop mogul is a man who has traded the spotlight for the quiet, tender reality of being a husband.
The pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary on 6 April 2025, a journey marred by endless scandals and plenty of celebrations.
As their love story continues to unfold, Cassper announced at his Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert on 6 December that he and his rumoured childhood sweetheart were expecting their first child together, adding another layer of profound joy to their journey and solidifying his public transition from a restless bachelor to a dedicated family man.
See Pulane Mojaki's post below.
Cassper Nyovest announces daughter's arrival
The couple rang in the festive season with a "stranger" in their home, having welcomed their bundle of joy.
Taking to his Instagram page, Mufasa shared several Christmas photos with his friends and family, and the new addition to the family as they celebrated the holidays.
"Spent Christmas with a stranger in my house and some very close family."
Arriving just weeks after their pregnancy announcement, the milestone highlighted not only the couple's preference for privacy, but also the remarkable loyalty of their inner circle, who successfully kept the secret under wraps for months.
Source: Briefly News
