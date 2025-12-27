Cassper Nyovest and his wife, Pulane Mojaki, celebrated their most memorable Christmas to date, marking the holiday for the first time with their newborn daughter

Following a highly publicised pregnancy announcement, the couple has finally introduced their bundle of joy to the world through a series of heartwarming family photos featuring their extended relatives

While the new images sparked a wave of warm congratulations, they also ignited a fresh round of debate, with social media users offering a mixture of celebratory praise and sharp scrutiny

Cassper Nyovest announced the arrival of his daughter. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest’s transition into a devoted family man reached a new peak this festive season, as he and his wife, Pulane, shared the first glimpses of their newborn daughter surrounded by a doting family.

It was a Christmas of new beginnings for the couple as they debuted their newborn daughter to the world, with Mufasa taking to his Instagram page on 25 December 2025, to show off his lovely family.

"Spent Christmas with a stranger in my house and some very close family. #GirlDad"

This comes weeks after the Tito Mboweni rapper revealed to the world at his Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert on 6 December that he and his wife were expecting.

While the news was met with mixed reactions from the online community, this did not deter the couple from enjoying their first Christmas with their daughter and their closest friends and family.

The rapper and his relatives wore coordinated outfits of white and shades of green, and were joined by close friends Carpo More, Jude Mmolawa, Cassper's father, and, of course, the new stranger in the family.

The heartwarming collection of photos captured the couple taking turns cradling their newborn, with both Cassper and Pulane looking absolutely smitten as they shared tender moments with their daughter.

She is Cassper's second child, his first being his son Khotso with ex-girlfriend Thobeka "Bexx" Majozi. Despite the initial disappointment of having a girl, Cassper used the hashtag "girl dad" in his caption, signifying that he may have warmed up to his baby's gender.

Cassper Nyovest and his wife, Pulane Mojaki, celebrated their first Christmas with their newborn daughter. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The newborn’s name has yet to be disclosed; instead, Mufasa used the tag @stranger_in_my_house_ to lightheartedly signal that his daughter is the latest "stranger" to join the family circle.

The page, though apparently fake, has already amassed 70 followers who are seemingly eager to track updates from the account or get a first glimpse of the baby’s face.

While the Phoolo household was filled with festive cheer, the digital reaction was far more divided, as fans and critics alike took to the comment section to share their unfiltered thoughts on the family's latest reveal.

See Cassper Nyovest and his family's Christmas pictures below.

Social media reacts to Cassper Nyovest's baby reveal

Fans and followers were overjoyed and congratulated the couple on the arrival of their baby.

_.justin99 exclaimed:

"SUCH A BLESSING!"

South African disc jockey, DJ Zinhle, wrote:

"Aww! Congrats, guys."

msomizamah said:

"Look at God! Congratulations, my GOAT."

Chef and media personality Lorna Maseko posted:

"Congratulations, brother."

Meanwhile, it appears that the rapper's dark past of once abandoning his ex-girlfriend and sickly child is something many people will never forget.

In 2024, following Cassper and Pulane's wedding, Thobeka revealed to the world that their son had been diagnosed with cancer at just a few months old.

She mentioned that while she was stressing over little Khotso's health, Cassper had abandoned them and moved on with other women, one of whom, Pulane, later became his wife. Read the negative responses to Mufasa's pictures below.

Am_Blujay said:

"Let’s hope he won’t disappear this time around."

TumiMashabela warned:

"This princess must never even catch the flu because Mufasa will grow chicken legs."

RealMadamCoco threw shade:

"A man will start a brand new family as if you never existed."

MoloiNoks posted:

"May he try not disappear when the going gets tough this time."

Inside Cassper Nyovest and wife's maternity shoot

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest and his wife's adorable maternity shoot.

The pair had a lovely photoshoot set up at their mansion ahead of the arrival of their bundle of joy. The photos would later be used at Cassper's concert to officially announce to the world.

Source: Briefly News