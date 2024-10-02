Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, dropped a bombshell about the rapper's infidelity

Bexx revealed that Mufasa cheated on her while their son had cancer despite his knowledge

Her revelations left a sour taste in netizens' mouths, as many are now looking at the rapper in a whole new light

Thobeka Majozi says Cassper Nyovest cheated on her while their son had cancer. Images: Instagram/ bexxdoesitbetter, Twitter/ casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest's baby mama revealed that their son was being treated for cancer, all while the rapper was being unfaithful.

Thobeka Majozi puts Cassper Nyovest on blast

Thobeka "Bexx" Majozi is a brand new woman after facing battles not many would have endured, and she says it was all thanks to God.

The mother of one shared her testimony of the mountain she had to face when her son, Khotso, was diagnosed with cancer at just eight months old and shared videos from her visits and their time together:

"I lived in an oncology hospital for two years with my son as he underwent chemotherapy and life-threatening surgeries."

She went on to reveal that while keeping a brave face for her son, her rapper boyfriend, Cassper Nyovest, was singing a different tune with other women, one of whom he later married:

"The woman knew me, my son's condition and made no mistake with flaunting their relationship. After finding out, he ended it with her and tried to make amends with me. I couldn’t trust someone who could hurt me at my lowest or allow another woman to disrespect his woman."

Today, Bexx is living in her purpose as she celebrates her birthday, a devout Jesus girl, and the mother of a cancer-free little boy:

Mzansi reacts to Thobeka's revelations

Netizens are sick beyond words and comforted Thobeka while celebrating her birthday:

yonessalvv said:

"Happy Birthday Bexx and I pray God continues to shine his light in your life. Proud of you."

_twazzy_ wrote:

"Happy birthday, my friend. I’ll always be here for you. God loves you so much, and he is all we need at the end of it all."

megameno_n was shattered:

"Did I not cry reading this? I’m sorry that you had to go through all of that."

Meanwhile, others called out Cassper and his wife:

oh_just_wanderlusting said:

"I knew something about that lady was off, her whole aura is just dark. More reason why we absolutely do not like the wife, I am so sorry, Thobeka."

iam_matha wrote:

"He's such an evil person man, 'cause how could he do such?"

Gabadiya21 was stunned:

"I cannot believe he did that to her and has suddenly become a pastor; he’s evil."

Cassper Nyovest's sister reportedly avoids wife

