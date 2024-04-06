Casper Nyovest was allegedly engaged to Pulane Mojaki, identified as his childhood best friend from Mahikeng

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker seems to be ready to settle down as a married man, as a recent video shows him tying the knot traditionally

Cassper Nyovest's love life caused a buzz after the recent developments between him and his now-traditional wife, Pulane Mojaki

Casper Nyovest is officially off the streets after a video of him with his bride, Pulane Mojaki. The South African rapper had tongues wagging following rumours about his engagement, and it seems they have made things official the traditional way.

Cassper Nyovest married Pulane Mojaki, but her conduct at the Tswana wedding angered some peeps. Image: X / @Yolokazi_chagi / Getty Images / Gallo Images

Although Casper Nyovest has a baby with Thobeka Majozi, he has made Pulane Mojaki his wife. When Casper Nyovest's engagement became public, there was controversy, and many scrutinised the video of the rapper's Tswana union.

Casper Nyovest ties knot with Pulane Mojaki

In videos shared on X by @Shes_fair, Casper Nyovest was with Pulane Mojaki, who was dressed as a traditional Tswana bride. In the video, they were hand in hand as people around them cheered over their union. Watch the video below:

Casper Nyovest 's wife dragged

Many people were divided by the newlywed couple. Online users could not help but notice that Pulane was on her phone amid the celebrations. Many thought Pulane should have put her phone away while Cassper and the family celebrated them.

@realnorma_kay said:

"She is busy talking on the phone at such moments, this will end in tears soon. Stop wasting ❤️ emojis."

@dumisane_ analysed:

"Their body language is so disconnected, and she is on her phone while they're getting married. But we are happy for the brother."

@HappyMuririZA was upset:

"They are singing for her, and she's on her phone mxm."

@Ketso28 added:

"Being on your phone while your husband is there to fetch you, along with his family is the most disrespectful thing lmao."

@PapaaMama_Bona was unimpressed:

"Why does she need to be on her phone? I mean whatever that's going on couldn't she wait until the family is done? Nah man."

@KhahaTumi argued:

"People don’t realise that some people are perfectionists and want things done a certain way. She could be on a call with catering people, or sorting out something that needs her input, friends asking for her house directions. Y’all are just negative."

@Nkinki_ agreed:

"Social media is something else, of all the moments from this, this is the one clip you wanted to show because you knew people would make their own conclusions about that call."

@Obrian_Makwela admitted:

"I’m happy for Cassper, but I’m hurt he broke up with his baby mama after so much they went through."

@TsameXX pointed out:

"Lol they always end up marrying their female besties."

Cassper Nyovest's spiritual verse gets Mzansi talking

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest's transition into Christianity birthed a new-found interest in gospel and worship songs as he delved into a new chapter in his life. A proud Christian, the rapper delivered a stellar verse for Nomfundo Moh's song, Umusa, and surrendered all to his creator.

Nomfundo Moh recently released her latest single, Umusa, which brought together two musical powerhouses, Msaki and Cassper Nyovest, to do what they do best - breathe life into music.

An unexpected collaboration that somehow worked far beyond listeners' expectations, Cassper's verse became a standout element for his ability to bridge hip-hop and gospel to drive the message home.

