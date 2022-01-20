Is Playboi Carti gay? Age, partner, merch, songs, albums, height, net worth

American rapper Playboi Carti became a global sensation upon releasing the 2015 single, Broke Boi. The rapper's eccentric style sparked rumours of him being gay. He is also known for his gothic fashion, experimental music, and mysterious public personality. So, is Playboi Carti gay?

He was among the highest-paid rappers in 2017 after his first studio album, Die Lit, hit the third position on the US Billboard 200 and was certified gold by the RIAA. The celebrity reportedly earned over $8 million in a year.

Playboi Carti's profile summary

Full name: Jordan Terrell Carter

Jordan Terrell Carter Stage names: Playboi Carti and Sir Cartier

Playboi Carti and Sir Cartier Born: 13th September 1996

13th September 1996 Age: 25 years in 2021

25 years in 2021 Birthplace/Residence: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Education: North Springs Charter High School

North Springs Charter High School Career: Rapper

Rapper Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Sexual orientation: Gay

Gay Marital status: Single

Single Baby mama: Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea Children: Onyx Kelly

Onyx Kelly Height: 1.86 m

1.86 m Net worth: $9 million

$9 million Instagram: playboicarti (7.5 million)

playboicarti (7.5 million) Instagram fan page: opium_00pium (220K)

opium_00pium (220K) Facebook: (540K)

(540K) Twitter: (2.2 million)

(2.2 million) YouTube: Playboi Carti (2.2 million subscribers & over 901 million views)

Playboi Carti (2.2 million subscribers & over 901 million views) Website: shop.playboicarti.com

Playboi Carti's biography

Playboi Carti's age is 25 years as of 2021. Jordan Terrell Carter was born in Riverdale, Georgia, USA, and grew up in Fairburn, Georgia. The rapper attended North Springs Charter High School in Sandy Springs.

Playboi Carti's height is 6 feet 1 inch, and he stopped aspiring to be an NBA player after a disagreement with his school coach. Instead, he had numerous court cases, smoked before practice, and dodged school.

As a result, Jordan also stopped planning for higher learning education. He almost missed his high school diploma because of skipping classes to work at H&M and making music.

None of his loved ones attended the event because they did not know he was graduating. Jordan later quit the H&M job because he hated being an upcoming rapper working at that place.

Jordan was arrested in 2017 after arguing with his girlfriend outside the LA International Airport. She later dropped the domestic abuse charges.

He also paid an £800 fine in 2018 for punching a driver in Gretna, Scotland, while on tour and was released on bond in 2020 after being arrested in Georgia over gun and drug charges.

Who is Playboi Carti's wife?

The rapper has never been married. Nevertheless, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea (now 31 years old) stands out among his exes because she bore him a child.

Amethyst Amelia Kelly was Playboi Carti's girlfriend from 2018 to 2020. However, she kept her pregnancy a secret until July. Onyx Kelly was born on 28th April before breaking up in October. The two have never collaborated musically.

What happened between Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti?

Onyx took his mum's last name because his dad refused to give him the Carti name. Also, Iggy claimed that Playboi did not want them in his house, and he cancelled their Christmas plans to party with the woman who ruined their relationship.

Since then, Iggy has strived to keep things cordial with Jordan and does not talk about their relationship in public for their child's sake.

Career history

The artist started his journey in music career in 2011 after moving to New York. Playboi Carter met a member of the ASAP hip-hop group while staying in his drug dealer's apartment. The rapper released his first mixtape, Young Misfit, on 12th November 2012, as Sir Cartier.

ASAP Rocky began mentoring him in 2015 after a show in Texas. Jordan later adopted the name Playboi Carti at age 17 and released his first hit song, Broke Boi, in 2015, under the Atlanta-based Awful Records label.

Jordan also began performing at Yeezy Season 5, VFiles, Raf Simons, and other fashion events. He then featured on two tracks of A$AP Mob's debut studio album, Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends, in 2016 and worked with famous artists like A$AP Rocky in his April 2017 eponymous debut mixtape.

Playboi went on tour then appeared in tracks of other stars, including A$AP Mob's Cozy Tapes 2: Too Cozy while working on his 2018 Die Lit album. By then, the rapper had moved to Interscope Records.

A viral clip of prisoners in the US jamming to the album's third song, Stop Breathing, proves its influence on Jordan's fans and their love for his music.

Some of Playboi Carti's songs from his latest album include:

Rockstar Made

Go2DaMoon (ft Kanye West)

(ft Kanye West) Beno

Slay3r

NoSI33p

TeenX (ft Future)

(ft Future) Meh

New N3on

Control

King Vamp

Playboi Carti's net worth

Where does Playboi Carti live? He relocated from LA to Atlanta, where he works. The rapper is worth about $9 million and shifted from selling merchandise to toys.

In September 2021, the artist claimed people hacked his merch website and sold his stock. Hence, fans who bought Playboi Carti's Narcissist brand's items were scammed.

A Twitter user pointed out that Playboi Carti's merchandise resembled items from Chinese retailers, which were much cheaper. Also, buyers noticed that the label Narcissist on some things was misspelt.

Carti's gay reaction

While responding to the gay allegations, Jordan said:

I hate that I waited so long to be myself. I wish I came in like this. But if you look at my career, you see little signs of that shit.

Is Playboi Carti gay? Fans believe the rapper acknowledged being gay because he wished he showed his true self early on in his career. Nonetheless, most of them do not have a problem with it.

