How old is Badkid Macei? Age, height, dating, salary, contacts, worth

Technological advancement has led to giant strides in wealth creation and management. Similarly, the birth of social media platforms has allowed users to create and share content among themselves. Some users harness it economically by monetising their accounts. While age is never a barrier, the young Instagram star Badkid Macei has leveraged this to gain fame and increase her net worth. So, how old is Badkid Macei, and how did she rise to the limelight?

Badkid Macei is an upcoming media personality who has taken advantage of social media. Though still in her early teens, she is already making waves with the content she shares on her YouTube and Instagram pages. The Instagram star fancies herself as a fashionista and shares some of her fashion swags with her numerous followers across all her accounts.

Profile summary

Real name: Macei

Macei Nicknames : Badkid Macei, The Real Macei, Macei Baby, and Macei

: Badkid Macei, The Real Macei, Macei Baby, and Macei Date of birth: 1st of November, 2006

1st of November, 2006 Age : 15 years old (as of 2021)

: 15 years old (as of 2021) Famous as : Instagram content creator and fashionpreneur

: Instagram content creator and fashionpreneur Birthplace : Louisiana, United States of America

: Louisiana, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Black American

: Black American Zodiac sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Profession : Instagram star, YouTuber and musician

: Instagram star, YouTuber and musician Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Parents : Kimberly Holiday (mother)

: Kimberly Holiday (mother) Siblings : Khalil and Kelsie

: Khalil and Kelsie Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Boyfriend : Badkid Mykel

: Badkid Mykel Ex-boyfriend: Jordan

Jordan Education : Currently in mid school

: Currently in mid school Height : 5 feet and 1 inch (approximately)

: 5 feet and 1 inch (approximately) Weight : 45 kg (approximately)

: 45 kg (approximately) Body build : Fit

: Fit Eye colour : Black

: Black Hair colour: Black

Black Body measurements: 26-23-33 inches (approximately)

26-23-33 inches (approximately) Size of bra : 23A

: 23A Shoe size: 4.5 (US)

Background information

Badkid Macei is an aspiring young rapper and social media personality born on the 1st of November, 2006, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Her mother's name is Kimberly Holiday, although her father's identity is unknown to the public.

What is Badkid's real name? The answer is Macei. She has two siblings, Khalil and Kelsie. The Instagram content creator lives with some members of her extended family and is well acquainted with them.

Macei enjoys a beautiful physique, even though she is still growing. How tall is Badkid Macei? She currently stands at 5 feet and 1 inch. However, she weighs around 45 kilograms.

How old is Macei from Funnymike's group?

Macei's age is currently 14 years. However, she will celebrate her 15th birthday on the 1st of November, 2021. So, followers can expect lots of Macei's birthday swagged up pictures with her well-wishers.

Career

Macei’s love for singing and dancing paved the way for cheerleading roles and a blossoming music career. Her talent got her on a television show titled I Love Baton Rouge. Afterwards, she began to make waves in the media and joined a group known as Bad Kids.

Funnymike, a guy sometimes called Young 22 and 22 Savage, heads Bad Kids. Additionally, Funnymike's net worth in 2020 was estimated at $1.5 million.

Badkid appeared in some of their videos shared on their YouTube page. Later, she decided to go solo with her content in the early parts of 2020. She registered a YouTube account with Badkid Macei, and since then, she has gone viral.

Currently, she has over 700,000 YouTube subscribers, and her shared contents have about 13 million views. Macei's IG account also has over 2.2 million followers.

Badkid Macei has released some singles as an aspiring rapper, including Shut It Down and Straight A’s. These songs are available on SoundCloud and YouTube.

Additionally, her mother, Kimberly Holiday, registered a company with the name Macei K collection in 2019. Macei’s sister, Kelsie, is listed as a member of this company, which is more of an online clothing store.

Dating history

Although the online celebrity is just in the early phase of being a teenager, she is already familiar with the concept of dating. So far, the Instagram content creator has been in romantic relationships with boys, and as such, one can assume she is straight.

Her boyfriends include Jordan and Badkid Mykel. However, since Macei and Jordan stopped dating, her relationship with Badkid Mykel has sparked comparisons with what she had with Jordan. Nevertheless, she shared a video on her YouTube channel about how Jordan wants to get back into her life.

What is Badkid Macei's worth?

According to The Wiki Feed website, the Instagram star is estimated to be worth $500,000. She monetises her shared content on YouTube and uses her Instagram account to promote brands in exchange for money. She also generates revenue from her career as a rapper.

Married Biography reported that she makes between $9,200 and $146,700 from her YouTube channel. As a brand ambassador, she makes between $22,000 and $66,000. Macei's music career is not far behind as a source of revenue; she has made about $62,000 from her studio efforts.

Contacts

As a young celebrity, the entertainer still lives with her family. At some point, Macei's phone number was leaked, but she got another one afterwards. Nevertheless, the surest way to reach her is through her social media accounts on Instagram and TikTok.

Are you still thinking how old is Badkid Macei to have garnered so much fame on social media? The fact is that wise use of these media platforms rewards anyone, irrespective of their gender, race, colour or age.

