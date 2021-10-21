Indeed, online is the future. Many youths are making effective use of the internet to earn a living. Jayda Cheaves is doing great in terms of followers and subscribers. As a result, she is winning more marketing deals, earning a lot of money than one can imagine. So, what is Jayda Cheaves’ net worth in 2021?

American YouTuber, social media star, and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves. Photo: @jaydacheaves

Source: Instagram

What is Jayda Cheaves famous for? Jayda, popularly known as Wayda or Ayanna, is a social media star and YouTuber. She is also one of the youngest entrepreneurs, specializing in the sale of clothes and human hair. Besides her career, she is a mother.

Profile summary

Birth name: Jayda Cheaves

Jayda Cheaves Nicknames: Wayda/Ayanna

Wayda/Ayanna Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 25th September 1997

25th September 1997 Age: 24 years old (as of 2021)

24 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Savannah, GA, USA

Savannah, GA, USA Current residence: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’1”

5’1” Height in centimetres: 154.94

154.94 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Tricia Cheaves

Tricia Cheaves Siblings: Len, Ameerah

Len, Ameerah Relationship status: Single

Single Ex-boyfriend: Lil Baby

Lil Baby Children: Loyal Armani

Loyal Armani Education: Windsor Forest High School

Windsor Forest High School Profession: YouTuber, Social media star, entrepreneur

YouTuber, Social media star, entrepreneur Net worth: $4 million

$4 million YouTube: Jayda Cheaves

Jayda Cheaves Instagram: @jaydacheaves

Jayda Cheaves’ biography

Wayda is a proud mother of one. Photo: @jaydacheaves

Source: Instagram

She was born on 25th September 1997 in Savannah, Georgia, USA. She comes from a family of three children – two girls and one boy. The names of her siblings are Len (brother) and Ameerah (sister). Similar to her, Ameerah is a social media personality and businesswoman. She deals in beauty products.

The name of her mother is Tricia Cheaves. On the other hand, there is no information in the public domain about her father.

The YouTuber attended Windsor Forest High School for her high school studies. Which college did she go to? Interestingly, she did not go to college.

What race is Jayda?

Jayda Cheaves' ethnic background is an issue of public interest for many. She has mixed ethnicity, African-American.

How old is Jayda Cheaves?

Jayda Cheaves' age is 24 years. She celebrates her birthday on 25th September.

Career achievements

After completing her high school education, in May 2015, she moved to Atlanta to build her career. Growing up, she wanted to become an entrepreneur. So, it was easy for her to focus on what she wanted from the start.

Social media influencer

After arriving in Atlanta, she created her first Instagram account. She used the account for influencing gigs. She gained a considerable number of followers within a short time. Mostly, she posted her pictures on the account. Her unique sense of fashion attracted many people.

Later, she created the Instagram account she is using now. At the time of writing, Jayda Cheaves’ Instagram account boasts over 6.1 million followers.

Worthy to note is that she is the ambassador of PrettyLittleThing. The fashion company is based in Manchester in the UK. Some of the other notable companies she has worked with include GSU WOO and Fashion Nova.

Clothing line

Lil Baby's baby mother is the founder of Amour Jayda and Wayda Shop. Photo: @jaydacheaves

Source: Instagram

Initially, she sold her used clothes on an app called Poshmark. She gained substantial experience from the app to start her business.

She established a clothing line named Amour Jayda. She is also the proud owner of another business by the name of Wayda Shop. Primarily, the business deals in beauty, fashion, and hair care products.

YouTube success

No doubt, the 24-year-old YouTuber believes in diversity. She is also a YouTuber. On 4th August 2018, she created her YouTube channel. At the time of writing, Jayda Cheaves YouTube channel has 338K subscribers. Her videos have garnered a total of 10.1 million views.

Authorship

Cheaves is also an author. She is the author of The Young Boss Blueprint: 15 Steps to Becoming a Young Boss. The book was originally published on 2 February 2018, and it is available in various book stores for purchase.

Jayda Cheaves’ net worth

She allegedly has an estimated net worth of $4 million. However, she is yet to come public about her wealth. In other words, there is no official information regarding her fortune.

She has accumulated her fortune from her business ventures and social media influencer gigs. For instance, she made around $2.5 million between 2016 and 2018 by selling her used clothes on Poshmark.

Jayda Cheaves' height and weight

She stands at 5 feet 1 inch (154.94) tall. Also, she weighs 121, which is around 55 kg.

Who is Jayda Cheaves' boyfriend?

She is currently single. However, she was previously in a relationship with singer Lil Baby. His real name is Dominique Jones. The relationship resulted in the birth of one child.

How did Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves meet? The ex-lovebirds met online. However, it all started when Lil approached Jayda’s sister who helped him to win her love. Ameerah and Lil Baby were friends.

Jayda Cheaves' baby father

Lil Baby is the biological father of Loyal Armani. Photo: @lilbaby

Source: Instagram

Who are Jayda Cheaves' kids? She has one child only, a son. The YouTuber gave birth to the child when she was in a two-year relationship with Lil Baby. At the time of their break-up, the singer did not know that Cheaves was pregnant.

Loyal Armani is the name of Jayda Cheaves' son. He was born on 18th February 2019.

Jayda Cheaves’ net worth is a testament that diligence, consistency, and diversity pay. Currently, she owns two fashion and beauty businesses that are doing great. She is also a proud mother of a boy.

