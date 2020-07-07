Top 10 most popular and highest paid South African TikTok stars 2022

Since its launch, TikTok has grown into one of the biggest mainstream social media platforms today. South Africa is among the countries with many content creators on the app. Apart from the fame, TikTok users can generate income by sharing their content on the platform, striking advertisement deals, and promoting products. Who are the most popular South African TikTok stars today?

Like YouTube, TikTok has proven to be a great platform where influencers can earn handsomely. Over the last three years, numerous South Africans have joined the platform, and they are making it big already.

Top South African TikTok stars

Similar to users from other countries such as China and India, South African influencers are making a fortune sharing their content on TikTok. Primarily, they generate income through live streams, brand partnerships, and normal advertising. Below are the top 10 South African TikTok stars you need to know.

10. Connor Weyer

Real name: Connor Weyer

Connor Weyer Number of followers: 725.7k

725.7k Page: @connor_weyer

The South African teenager was born on 16th January 2002 in Port Elizabeth. Many of his fans recognize him for slow-motion videos, sing-along videos, and other challenges. He owns a rabbit pet known as Silky that appears in most of his videos.

9. Damian

Real name: Damian

Damian Number of followers: 769.2k

769.2k Page: @damiansnp

Damian is a 21-year-old South African social media personality. He is among the fastest-rising South African TikTokers. Unlike others, Damian creates content based on daily events.

8. Kelly Kikx

Real name: Kelly Ernstzen

Kelly Ernstzen Number of followers: 991k

991k Page: @kelly_kikx

Kelly Ernstzen is a hilarious lady who also happens to be amongst the most followed TikTok stars in South Africa. In addition, the 27-year-old is a professional actress, model, and dancer. Her TikTok videos range from short comedic skits to dance moves on the beach.

7. KingBerto

Real name: Roberto de Gouveia

Roberto de Gouveia Number of followers : 1.1 million

: 1.1 million Page: @iam_roberto_

Roberto de Gouveia, commonly known as KingBerto, is a 28-year-old South African star known for his captivating TikTok videos. Roberto is also renowned for his lip sync videos. He refers to his followers as #TheRoyals. As of April 2022, he had

6. Jessica Ballinger

Real name: Jessica Ballinger

Jessica Ballinger Number of followers: 1.5 million

1.5 million Page: @theonlymissballinger

Jessica is one of the fastest-rising TikTok stars in South Africa. Similar to many other TikTokers, she creates short dance and comedy videos. Additionally, she is a prolific actress known for her appearances and roles in War Indulgence, Annie, and Of Mice of Me.

5. Troy Shepherds

Real name: Troy Shepherds

Troy Shepherds Number of followers: 1.7 million

1.7 million Page: @troyshepherds

Troy Shepherds is amongst the most famous South African TikTokers with an impressive following. He creates comedy content, which he shares with his followers on the social platform. Troy's fan base has been growing tremendously since he joined the platform. He now has close to 2 million followers.

4. Witney

Real name: Witney Ramabulana

Witney Ramabulana Number of followers: 2.6 millions

2.6 millions Page: @witney8

Ramabulana is among the most famous and funniest South African TikTok stars. Surprisingly, the 29-year-old does not entirely depend on the platform for her income. She is a qualified financial administrator for an IT company. Usually, she does comedic challenges on the TikTok and has millions of views.

3. Chané Grobler

Real name: Chané Grobler

Chané Grobler Number of followers: 2.5 million

2.5 million Page: @chanegrobler

Chané is a fascinating content creator, an attribute that explains her massive following. Usually, she does sing-along videos and dance challenges and currently has more than 3k videos with over 95 million likes.

2. Daniel Vermaak

Real name: Daniel Vermaak

Daniel Vermaak Number of followers: 3 million

3 million Page: @danielxvermaak

Daniel Vermaak is among the most famous South African TikTokers. His TikTok channel came to life in June 2018. His audience has been growing since then, and now he is among the famous TikTok stars in the country. He is popularly known for his fashion and lip-syncs videos of famous musicians. He currently has about 3 million followers on the app.

1. Wian

Real name: Wian Van Den Berg

Wian Van Den Berg Number of followers: 16.2 million

16.2 million Page: @wian

Wian, whose real name is Van Den Berg, is a South African illusionist. His tricks are loved by many hence his massive following on the app. At the moment, he comes first on the list of South African TikoTokers with the highest number of followers. He currently has more than 16 million followers on TikTok.

Who is a TikTok star?

He or she is a user with a significant following on the platform. Usually, they consistently engage their followers with exciting content. Often, their videos are shared by their fans not only on the site but also on other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Also, most of them earn their income by creating and sharing content.

How much do TikTok stars make?

Usually, the amount varies based on several factors such as one's popularity, mass appeal, and type of content. Most of the influential ones can earn up to $200,000 per post. One can charge a brand as much as $1 million per 60-second post. However, this applies to TikTok stars with many followers and high engagement rates.

Averagely, most stars charge brands between $48,000 and $21,000 per post. A post is usually 60 minutes long.

Who has the most followers on TikTok 2021?

As of January 2021, Charli D'Amelio is the most-followed star on the short video sharing app. The youngster boasts 138.4 million followers as of 2022.

Where is TikTok most popular?

The app is most popular in Asian countries, precisely in India. According to the stats published on RouteNote in January 2022, the USA had the most TikTok users, with 120.8 million.

How do you make money on TikTok?

At the moment, most users are investing in brand partnerships and direct advertising through live video streams.

How much does TikTok pay in South Africa?

How much do TikTokers earn in South Africa? Account owners with about 25,000 followers can charge up to $25 per post for brand mentions. With such followers, one has to apply for the brand mention deals. Influencers with a massive following do not have to apply for sponsorships and can charge up to thousands of dollars per post.

Who is the highest paid TikToker in South Africa?

Van Den Berg is South Africa's most-followed TikTok star and quite possibly the highest-paid. There is not much credible information about the earnings, but they are typically proportionate to the number of followers.

There are numerous South African TikTok stars who have taken the country's social media sector by storm. These content creators keep their followers engaged through funny, creative, and well-thought skits.

