Biography of Lauren "Mykie" Mychal, Anthony Padilla’s girlfriend

Mykie (born Lauren Mychal Mountain) is an American makeup artist and YouTube star. She gained notoriety for posting beauty and special effects makeup tutorials on her YouTube channel Glam&Gore. In addition, Lauren is widely recognized as Anthony Padilla’s girlfriend. Anthony, a renowned YouTuber, interviewer and actor, is famously known for co-founding the YouTube channel Smosh with Ian Hecox.

Mychal launched her YouTube channel Glam&Gore in 2014. Photo: @ mykie on Instagram (modified by author)

On 22 August 2015, Mykie was named Beauty Vlogger of the Year at the 4th Annual NYX Fine Artistry of Cosmetic Elites (FACE) Awards Show. She received a $25,000 cash prize, a year’s supply of NYX Cosmetics and the promise of a budding professional career in makeup artistry.

Lauren Mychal's profile summary and bio

Full name Lauren Mychal Mountain Nickname Mykie Gender Female Date of birth 1 November 1989 Age 34 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Boyfriend Anthony Padilla Profession YouTuber and makeup artist Net worth $2 million Social media Twitter TikTok Instagram YouTube

How old is Lauren Mychal?

In December 2019, Padilla introduced his girlfriend Mykie via an Instagram post. Photo: @mykie on Instagram (modified by author)

Lauren Mychal (aged 34 as of 2023) was born on 1 November 1989 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. After graduating from film school, she moved to Los Angeles to work on movie sets.

Lauren Mychal’s height

The YouTuber stands 5 feet 6 inches (170 centimetres) tall. She features blonde hair and a pair of blue eyes.

Professional career

Mychal launched her YouTube channel Glam&Gore in 2014, uploading her first video on 15 April 2014. Between freelance jobs, she posted makeup tutorials that grew her fanbase to 700,000 subscribers in the first year and a half.

In October 2015, Mykie attained 1 million subscribers on YouTube. As of 17 August 2023, she has 3.91 million subscribers with 279 videos on the platform. Additionally, Lauren has 1.8 million Instagram, 403.2k Twitter and 506.9k TikTok followers.

How much is Lauren Mychal’s net worth?

Some sources pen Lauren’s net worth at $2 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful makeup artist and YouTuber career.

Mykie was born on 1 November 1989. Photo: @mykie on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Anthony Padilla?

Outside, Smosh, the talented YouTube star, hosts a series of interviews titled I Spent a Day With…., where he interviews fellow internet celebrities and survivors of crime and natural disasters.

Anthony debuted in Smosh: The movie and has appeared in numerous TV series. Some of his acting credits include:

The Angry Birds Movie

Hedgehogs

Ghostmates

Hal and Bubbies

You Monster

Chelsea

Scare PewDiePie

RuPaul’s Drag RaceRidiculousness

John Wick Chapter 3- Parabellum

The Frog Kingdom 2: Sub-Zero Mission

Anthony Padilla’s age

Anthony Padilla (aged 36 as of 2023) was born on 16 September 1987 in Sacramento, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Virgo. Padilla’s father is of Filipino and Spanish descent, while his mother is half-German.

As of 17 August 2023, Mykie has 3.91 million YouTube subscribers. Photo: @mykie on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Anthony Padilla dating?

In December 2019, Padilla introduced his girlfriend Mykie via an Instagram post. The on-screen star was previously engaged to the YouTuber Kalel Cullen. They broke off their engagement in December 2014, citing irreconcilable differences. He has also dated comedian Miel Bredouw.

Did Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox fall out?

Padilla and Ian joined YouTube in 2005, making several videos on their channel Smosh. Nonetheless, the duo split in June 2017 after 12 years of working together.

Anthony mentioned a lack of creative freedom as the cause of their separation. In 2023, during an interview with Variety, Hecox confessed:

By the time Anthony left Smosh, our friendship was not good.

However, on 20 June 2023, Padilla announced they had bought a majority stake in Smosh from Mythical Entertainment and would return to the channel. Currently, the pair reconnected in 2022 and are now on good terms.

Anthony Padilla’s net worth

Mychal's zodiac sign is Scorpio. Photo: @mykie on Instagram (modified by author)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anthony’s net worth is $3 million. His income primarily comes from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Mykie is a talented YouTuber and makeup artist. She is also a celebrity girlfriend famously known as Anthony Padilla’s girlfriend. The couple have been together since 2019.

