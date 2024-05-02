The EFF’s leader Julius Malema has called for an R17,500 minimum wage in the country’s mining sector

Malema made the declaration at his party’s Workers Day celebrations at the Temba Stadium in Hammanskraal

Netizens who weighed in on Malema’s statement wondered if it was possible to increase the minimum wage in the current climate

A R17,500 minimum wage would be the only way mineworkers could share the country’s mineral wealth.

Malema on miners' compensation

This was according to EFF CIC Julius Malema, who was addressing his party’s May Day celebrations at the Temba Stadium in Hammanskraal.

According to EWN, Malema said miners risk their lives to retrieve precious metals from underground; however, their salaries don’t reflect that.

In a video shared by SABC News, Malema added that the lowest-earning worker should be paid R7,500 monthly.

Meanwhile, the DA’s John Steenhuisen told those who attended May Day celebrations in Mitchells Plein, Cape Town, that South Africans had nothing to commemorate due to the high unemployment rate.

Netizens ponder if R17,500 is attainable

Malema’s pursuit of an R17,500 minimum wage in the mining sector has ignited conversations on whether such a feat was attainable in South Africa.

@Mabovini_ZN said:

“I said it is pointless to debate something that will not happen. Malema doesn't know the price of bread but he is talking about the minimum wage.”

@collsmas added:

“But Julius Malema is desperate xem, it was SASSA grant now minimum wage, we all know that what he is saying is impossible yet some still call him a leader ”

@TlhakeU sided with Malema:

“The amount of Minerals and risk they take underground they deserve it, even more. Let's not allow WMC to convince us otherwise.”

@tsitso09 thought:

“Malema must own a mine so that he can pay these salaries. These politicians can hardly pay their domestic workers well. Some even treat them badly, yet they speak progressively on public platforms.”

@KennethTVafana pointed out:

“That is fair. Mine owners make billions. If miners strike one day, you hear the mining executive claiming they have lost R400 million.”

