DA leader John Steenhuisen said South Africa’s unemployment rate would continue to rise under the ANC

Steenhuisen spoke at the May Day celebrations in Mitchells Plein in Cape Town, Western Cape, on 1 May 2024

He added that the country had nothing to celebrate on Workers' Day, as more than 30% of South Africans were unemployed

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The DA's John Steenhuisen said the country's unemployment rate would increase if the ANC stayed in power. Images: Stock Images and OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The Democratic Alliance’s John Steenhuisen cautioned that unemployment would continue deteriorating under the ANC’s leadership.

Steenhuisen on May Day celebrations

Steenhuisen made the statement at the May Day celebrations in Mitchells Plein in Cape Town on 1 May 2024.

A ZiMOJA report stated that the party leader said the country had nothing to celebrate on Workers Day as more than 30% of South Africans were unemployed.

According to an EWN report, Steenhuisen added that the only way to change the current situation was to unseat the ANC at the upcoming 29 May 2024 General Election.

Netizens share their thought on Steenhuisen's comments

Many social media users disagreed with the DA leader's statements and brushed them off as mere politicking.

@LeratoWaModise2 said:

“Can we get the source of 20% unemployment the esteemed Std 10 graduate is referring to before you run with this figure because I don’t trust Baas John, he might be baas to Herman, Kenneth Meshoe and Hlabisa but not to us.”

@Vote4YourLeader thought:

“Johnno could give classes on how not to read a room & his predecessor could be the substitute when John goes on a quick garage pie run.”

@Galakanye pointed out:

It’s a day for the working class, both employed and unemployed.

@triptronic91 added:

“ The DA is a joke. Nobody cares about our country. The communities care. These politicians just want power and to rule. They don't care.”

@Ntsuku7 said:

“We have workers and future workers.”

Steenhuisen rejects claims of secret coalition plans with ANC

Briefly News reported that DA leader John Steenhuisen refuted claims suggesting he engaged in discussions with the ANC about a potential coalition government.

Steenhuisen clarified that his priority remains working with charter partners if the election results do not yield a 50% majority.

Steenhuisen clarification comes in response to remarks made by ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula, who stated that the ANC had rejected the DA’s coalition proposal.

Source: Briefly News