Bafana star Percy Tau and Al Ahly are locked in contract negotiations regarding the midfielder’s future at the Egyptian side

Tau’s contract expires at the end of June 2024, and the CAF Champions League finalists are reluctant to meet his salary demands

Mzansi fans took to social media to show their admiration for the 30-year-old Bafana midfielder, who joined Al Ahly in 2021

Al Ahly are willing to let midfielder Percy Tau leave the club. Image: Tullio Puglia/FIFA and Franck Fife/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Al Ahly is open to keeping Percy Tau at the club, but the Egyptian side is unwilling to pay his desired salary.

The 30-year-old midfielder, whose relationship with coach Marcel Kohler has soured, faces the exit door at Al Ahly as his contract expires at the end of June 2024.

Percy Tau wants more money

According to the tweet below, Tau's future at Al Ahly remains uncertain:

According to Soccer Laduma, an Al Ahly source said Tau has demanded more money from the club that has shown an interest in Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng.

The source said:

"The 30-year-old is insisting on an increase in his pay in Egypt, where he has been enjoying his football since 2021. All options remain open from the club’s side, with Ahly not ruling out a departure for the former Mamelodi Sundowns striker.”

Mzansi has love for Tau

Local football fans took to social media to show their admiration for the Bafana midfielder, who has scored 22 goals for Al Ahly since joining them in 2021.

Isaac Shoko backs Tau:

“He is now mature. I still remember they treated him badly when Pitso left, but he endured and can still persevere.”

Boitumelo Keitumetse Itumeleng guesses Tau’s next move:

“Probably will go to Saudi.”

Hulisani Simon Ravhutsi Netshiavha is a fan:

“They will say whatever, but they cannot take away his brilliance.”

Nokuthula Mgedesi admires Tau:

“This is our hero. A king”

Monray Basson wonders how the fans feel:

“Does the fans want Percy to go?"

Mamelodi Sundowns open to a Percy Tau homecoming

As reported by Briefly News, PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns are open to welcoming Percy Tau back at the club when his contract at Al Ahly expires at the end of June 2024.

Tau played for Sundowns from 2013 to 2018 before moving to the English side Brighton Hove and Albion, and the Pretoria side is willing to offer him a return to Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News