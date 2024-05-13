Bafana star Percy Tau and Al Ahly coach Marcel Kohler do not have a good relationship, according to former forward Ahmed Abou Moslem

The Egyptian side has not been impressed with the 30-year-old since the 2024 African Cup of Nations

Local football fans want Tau to leave the CAF Champions League champions after his breakdown with the Al Ahly coach

Attacking midfielder Percy Tau is on the verge of leaving Al Ahly after his relationship with coach Marcel Kohler has become toxic.

The Bafana midfielder is rumoured to re-join Mamelodi Sundowns after only scoring seven goals this season.

Percy Tau has a bad relationship with coach Marcel Kohler

According to the tweet below Tau has a rocky relationship with Al Ahly coach Kohler:

According to KickOff, former Al Ahly forward Ahmed Abou Moslem says Tau, whose contract expires at the end of June 2024, has yet to impress coach Kohler since the 2024 Afcon.

Moslem said:

"There is a state of tension between him and the Swiss coach Marcel Kohler, and the relationship between them has hit a dead-end."

Local fans want Tau to leave Al Ahly

Local football fans took to social media to say Tau must come back to South Africa when his contract at Al Ahly expires

Zakes Mka backs Tau:

"Everyone wrote you off when Pitso left, but you proved them wrong. These people are just haters who never achieved anything in their lives. Rise Lion of Juda!"

Kabelo Born Leader Makua says Tau must leave Al Ahly:

"He achieved a lot there; it's time to move now."

Creater Menzi Ndebele wants Tau to come back to Mzansi:

"Come back home, boy. It was a bad decision to play in Egypt."

Garry Ndabazipeyi is not a fan:

"He is finished."

Lee Roy gives Tau options:

"Come to Sundowns or go back to Belgium."

Percy Tau lands Egyptian sponsorship

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana star Percy Tau's popularity in Egypt is high after landing a sponsorship with a local biscuit company.

The 30-year-old is the new face of the Egyptian biscuit company Taw Taw and has starred in various social media campaigns.

