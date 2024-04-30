Bafana and Al-Ahly footballer Percy Tau has landed a sponsorship with Egyptian biscuit company Taw Taw

The 29-year-old has been featured in the company’s new adverts and all over their social media in his Al Ahly kit and as a cartoon

Local football fans took to social media to show their love for the attacking midfielder, who is the highest-paid player at the Egyptian side

Al-Ahly star Percy Tau is the new face of Egyptian biscuit company Taw Taw. Image: Khaled Desouki / Yasser Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

Percy Tau's future at Al-Ahly might be up in the air, but his popularity in Egypt seems secure after landing a new sponsorship deal with local biscuit company Taw Taw.

The Bafana midfielder, who could leave Al-Ahly when his contract expires in June, is the new face of the Egyptian treat after featuring as a cartoon character in several adverts.

Percy Tau has new sponsors

Tau is the new face of Taw Taw, as confirmed by the tweet below:

Since joining Al-Ahly in 2021, Tau has been a star player for the side with 16 goals in 49 appearances while he has helped the side qualify for this season's CAF Champions League final.

During the Afcon, Tau played every game for Bafana as they won the bronze medal, while he also showed off his dance moves after the quarterfinal victory over Cape Verde.

Fans are proud of Tau

Local fans took to social media to show their admiration and pride in the former Mamelodi Sundowns star's popularity in Egypt

Kenny says Tau is earning big money:

Kinda Shisa g it in the bag ."

Wonderful is proud:

"My boy is doing well there."

AfricaMthiyane congratulates Tau:

"A win is a win! Congratulations Percy Tau!!!"

Phutuma D applauds Tau:

"This is great stuff, congratulations to Mr Percy Tau."

Dr House says Tau is winning:

"This boy is securing the bag and trophies all at the same time."

Kin Shisaa admires Tau:

"Congratulations to the Lion!"

M_Jasz_M says Egypt loves Tau:

"They love him."

Necollen Maimela respects Tau:

"Discipline took this guy very far."

Joe Nkosi backs Tau:

"Breaking boundaries. Good for him."

Eye-zek Khumalo says Tau is blessed:

"God has opened his doors."

New sponsorship adds spice to Bafana

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana has signed a multi-million rand sponsorship deal with spice company Freddy Hirsch.

The spice company has signed on as Bafana's 'shisanyama' partner, and its products will be used at all of the national team's home games.

