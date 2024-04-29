Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson says there is still pressure on the side despite their 2-1 victory over SuperSport United on Saturday, 27 April 2024

Mduduzi Shabalala scored the goal to end a torrid run of form where Chiefs only earned a point in their previous five PSL matches

Amakhosi fans are still pessimistic as the side prepares to face defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday, 2 May,

Mduduzi Shabalala celebrates scoring the winner for Cavin Johnson's Kaizer Chiefs side. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Coach Cavin Johnson said his side had turned a corner after their 2-1 victory over SuperSport United on Saturday, 27 April 2024, but he is still cautious heading into their next match.

The Amakhosi celebrated only their second victory of 2024, ending a run of form that saw them earn only a point while they scored for the first time since Saturday, 9 March 2024.

Cavin Johnson was glad after beating SuperSport United

Chiefs confirmed their 2-1 victory over SuperSport on their Twitter (X) page:

Speaking to Goal.com, Johnson said the victory was a reward for their hard work during training, but he knows there are more challenges to come.

Johnson said:

“We as Kaizer Chiefs are not relieved with [this performance]. If it was the other way around with five wins and we had a draw [against SuperSport], then maybe we would be upset. I think we just turned around the corner, and we’ve got to prepare ourselves better for the next game."

Recently Chiefs announced Johnson will return to his role as head of youth development after his stint as interim coach.

Chiefs fans are pessimistic despite SuperSport victory

The Amakhosi faithful showed little faith towards the Soweto giants as many believe the side will return to their poor form before beating SuperSport.

Mihle Lusithi is pessimistic:

"Kaizer Chiefs is going to be humiliated by Sundowns."

Pawandiwa Muchakabarwa says Chiefs did not deserve their victory:

"It was a lucky win."

Hlase Sibisi says Chiefs are a dangerous side:

"I am not a Chiefs fan, but trust me, they have the potential to beat anyone, anytime and any day. This is football."

Fhatuwani Nzhinga backs Chiefs:

"Chiefs will beat all the Pretoria teams. Mark my words."

Thabo Nkosi is optimistic:

"Chiefs can spoil Sundowns' winning streak."

