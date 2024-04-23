Cavin Johnson cannot explain Kaizer Chiefs’ lack of goals after the side suffered their third successive PSL defeat on Sunday, 21 April 2024

The Amakhosi scored their last goal during their 3-2 loss in the Soweto Derby on Saturday, 9 March

Amakhosi fans have called for Johnson to step down as the side edges closer to the PSL relegation zone

Cavin Johnson cannot explain Kaizer Chief's goal drought. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Times are bleak at Kaizer Chiefs as the side has yet to score since a 3-2 Soweto Derby defeat on Saturday, 9 March 2024.

Coach Cavin Johnson, who will return to his job as head of youth development next season, says he has yet to learn why the Amakhosi cannot score.

Kaizer Chiefs are struggling in front of goal

Chiefs failed to score in their 1-0 defeat to Richard's Bay, as confirmed in the tweet below:

Speaking to Times Live, Johnson said he could not describe their lack of goals while the side slipped closer to relegation after their third consecutive loss.

Johnson said:

“Maybe I need to take them for gun shooting or something like that, and they’ll be better. At the moment, we have to dig deep in our technical staff to see what we can do to make finishing a finished product.”

Chiefs fans blame Johnson

Kaizer Chiefs fans have all but given up hope their side will improve matters on the field while they have called for Johnson to fall on his sword and walk away from the club.

Mfundo Masuku is confused:

"Now he is telling the truth. He just don't know what to do. But he is still coaching Kaizer Chiefs."

Samkelo Nxasana says Johnson should leave:

"Why don't Cavin just resign because I don't see what he is doing in the club?"

Teboho Sawi Lesaoana thinks Chiefs should experiment:

"Turn them upside down.Turn defenders to strikers and strikers into defenders and see miracles."

Kemelo Prince says players need to be motivated:

Let the players be themselves and free on the field."

Dida Madida is frustrated:

"Nonsense, a team that cannot score. Zwane was better than this."

High-earner Keegan Dolly edges close to Kaizer Chiefs exit

As reported by Briefly News, attacking midfielder Keegan Dolly, who earns a salary of R1.4 million, is heading to the exit door at Kaizer Chiefs.

Dolly's contract at the Amakhosi expires in June 2024, along with a host of players, including veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

