Kazier Chiefs dropped to tenth on the PSL log after a 1-0 defeat to Richard’s Bay on Sunday, 21 April 2024

The Amakhosi have now lost three PSL matches in a row and need a point from their last six games to avoid relegation

Frustrated Chiefs fans are concerned for the club’s future, while a Briefly News source says the team are still committed to improving their situation

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has six games to save the side from relegation but fans are pessimistic. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Source: Facebook

Kaizer Chiefs suffered their third consecutive PSL defeat on Sunday, 21 April 2024, after they lost 1-0 to Richard's Bay FC.

The loss has seen Chiefs drop to 10th on the PSL log, and they now need a point in their last six matches to avoid relegation while, coach Cavin Johnson hopes to qualify for a CAF competition.

Kaizer Chiefs are in poor form

Chiefs need a point to avoid relegation, according to the tweet below:

While the requirement for safety seems minimal, Chiefs have only won once in 2024 while they have only earned a point in their last five PSL matches.

A Briefly News source said the club is committed to returning to winning ways, while former Chiefs winger Siphiwe Tshabalala has called for the team to give their all.

The source said:

"The players know they have not been at their best this season, and maybe it is because of all the things that have happened off the field, but we still believe in ourselves. We have the quality to improve things; if everything goes our way, we can still climb the log."

Amakhosi fans are frustrated

While Chiefs believe they can better their results, Amakhosi fans have all but given up hope and are now just waiting for the final whistle at the end of the season.

Tumi De Ice thinks fans will do a better job than the coach:

"We must vote for the first starting lineup and give it to our Coach, no Akhona 4 games in a row. Supersport and Sundowns are waiting for 3 points against us."

Themba Sfiso wants a massive change:

"Please release all the players with immediate effect. Yoooh ayyy."

Mnyenyezi Ngwane sees the funny side in Chief's pain:

"Always remember that in life, sometimes you win, sometimes you are Kaizer Chiefs."

Rathogwa Livhuwani Philip blames his father:

"I regret the day my father introduced me to Kaizer Chiefs Football Club."

Bheki Shadrack Manana says Chiefs must go down:

"Chiefs must be relegated."

Cavin Johnson will have a new role at Kaizer Chiefs

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs have announced current interim coach Cavin Johnson will return to his role as head of youth development next season.

Johnson was initially hired for the post by Kaizer Chiefs in September 2023 before he was named as coach after Molefi Ntseki was fired early this season.

