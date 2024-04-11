Former Kaizer Chiefs player Siphiwe Tshabalala says the current players look like they are not enjoying their football at the club

The former Bafana winger warned players not to get too complacent at the club and that they should give their all in every match.

Amakhosi fans thanked Tshabalala for his honesty during a radio interview with broadcasting icon Robert Marawa

Siphiwie Tshabala says Kaizer Chiefs must remember who they play for. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Siphiwe Tshabalala has called for Kaizer Chiefs players to remember that they play for one of the biggest clubs in South Africa.

The former Amakhosi skipper says it is important for players to give their all for the club as they struggle this season under coach Cavin Johnson, who is targeting a CAF Champions League spot.

Siphiwe Tshabalala warns against complacency

Tshabalala speaks about Kaizer Chiefs in the video below:

Speaking to presenter Robert Marawa on 947's YouTube channel, Tshabalala said the club needs improvement and it is up to the players to deliver.

Tshabalala said:

"If you get familiar with the environment, you get complacent; after that, you get mediocre, and after that, you're gone. Players don't enjoy playing football and don't know the value of playing for Kaizer Chiefs. You can lose games but the manner in which they lose games... Give your best, work hard and leave everything on the field."

Despite their bad run of form, which has seen them lose two consecutive PSL matches, Johnson says he still believes his job is safe till the end of the season

Fans agree with Tshabalala

Football fans agreed with Tshabalala, who is remembered for scoring Bafana's opening goal at the 2010 World Cup.

Wilson Mzimba backed Tshabalala's words:

"Powerful statement advice."

Nhlakes agreed with the former winger:

"I like the point he makes about complacency. In a nutshell, don't get comfortable. Always push yourself beyond."

Wyatt Andrew says Chiefs must pay attention:

"Please tag all the KC players."

Nkosinathi is a fan of Tshabalala:

"Shabba always talks sense. No wonder he's one of the most successful players we have in this country. Thanks, Rob, for bringing people Bafana no Shabba. What a legend."

Ubhekani said it was good advice:

"In simple words, do not get too comfortable. Forget about the comfort zone because it results in you not fulfilling your potential and not doing the work."

