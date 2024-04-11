Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwana admits his side has been lucky in terms of referee’s decisions in the last few games

Sundowns were awarded a penalty in their 1-0 PSL victory against Cape Town Spurs on Tuesday, 9 April 2024, even though the foul happened outside the box

Local football fans say the defending PSL champions are living on luck, and their form will soon drop

Rhulani Mokwena says Mamelodi Sundowns' fortunate referee decisions are a gift from above. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Source: Facebook

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwana admitted his team had gotten favourable referee decisions in their matches as they step closer to defending their PSL title.

Lucas Ribeiro converted a controversial penalty in Sundowns' 1-0 victory over Cape Town Spurs on Tuesday, 9 April 2024.

While, former FIFA referee Ace Ncobo said it was the right call to deny Young Africans a goal in Sundowns' CAF Champions League quarterfinal victory.

Rhulani Mokwena thanks God

Mokwena speaks about the referee's decisions in the below:

Speaking to KickOff, Mokwena said his side is currently living in God's grace after being at the wrong end of decisions last season.

Mokwena said:

"This season, we’ve had some very good moments, some fortunate moments and all of that; I don’t want to give it any type of sniff speaking about the referees. All the grace and glory needs to go to God; it’s moments he shows up when you need him the most, he’s able to say I’ve got you."

Fans think Sundowns are riding their luck

While Mokwena thanks the heavens, local football fans think Sundowns are lucky and that fortune will soon end.

Siyabonga Mayaya Mntambo says the downfall is coming:

"I still say. It is only a matter of time. We will soon see their downfall."

Joe Mlabas Matsiya has noticed a decline:

"Sundowns form is slowly going down."

Tee'tee Mtsweni agrees with Mokwena:

"Yes, God is with us. The rest shall take it or leave it."

Tsiesti Sobho Nxumalo criticises Mokwena:

"At least he said it himself. It's time for PSL and Safa to take notes about him."

Davido M. Molefa questions Mokwena's credentials:

"He doesn't like the truth; in that matter, he expects us to take him as a good coach. He is being spoon-fed."

Mamelodi Sundowns target Cape Town City star, Jaedin Rhodes

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns are scouting Cape Town City attacking midfielder Jaedin Rhodes.

The defending PSL champions want to bring more youth to their squad to continue their dominance of South African football.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News