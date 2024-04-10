Mamelodi Sundowns’ 1-0 victory over Cape Town Spurs has been muddied by controversy after a penalty decision went their way

Sundowns were wrongfully awarded a penalty in the first half, which forward Lucas Ribeiro converted on Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Fans and former Sundowns player Joel Masilela says Sundowns benefited from lousy refereeing to win the match

Joel Masilela says his former side Mamelodi Sundowns were lucky to get the penalty which was converted by Lucas Ribeiro in their 1-0 victory over Cape Town Spurs. Image: Mamelodi Sudowns FC

PSL top scorer Lucas Ribeiro scored his 11th goal of the season after he converted a controversial penalty to hand Mamelodi Sundowns a 1-0 victory over the Cape Town Spurs.

The forward scored after Masandawana were awarded a penalty even though Peter Shalulie seemed to be fouled outside the box.

Joel Masilela says it was not a penalty

Sundowns celebrated their 1-0 victory over Cape Town Spurs via their Twitter (X) page:

Speaking to KickOff, former Sundowns player Joel Masilela said the defending PSL champions were lucky and that something must be done to improve the refereeing.

Masilela said:

"Cape Town Spurs, they were robbed by the referee; you could see the tackle happened outside the box. Sometime, our referee'se decision-making is very poor and very disappointing. To be fair and honest, the contact happened outside."

The victory over Spurs follows a late 1-0 win over Richard's Bay to earn a 12-point lead atop the PSL log with ten matches left.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena will be glad to see his team continue to earn three points, but he says he is not getting support from the PSL.

Spurs were robbed, say fans

While Sundowns fans celebrate moving closer to defending their league title, rival fans took to social media to express their anger at the referee's decision.

Tinyiko Evangelist says it was daylight robbery:

"Clearly not a penalty, fouled outside the box but the ref say's penalty."

Jabu Manyoni says Sundowns are getting help:

"They'll dominate because they have referees and linesman are helping them."

April Victor says the referees are getting worse:

"It's becoming worse every game they play now."

Kgajane David Mokoana says bad decisions are common:

"All the games was like this."

Seoka Mathole Thomas says Sundowns have benefited for a long time:

"Sundowns benefited a lot from referees."

Ace Ncobo says it was correct to disallow Young Africans goal

As reported by Briefly News, former FIFA referee Ace Ncobo said it was right to disallow a Young Africans goal against Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Champions League.

Yanga midfielder Stephane Aziz Ki's shot seemed to have cleared the line during the 0-0 against Sundowns, but the goal was disallowed before Masandawana won 3-2 via a penalty shootout.

