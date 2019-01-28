Top 9 best WIFI deals in South Africa 2022: Choose the best one
Many South Africans require Wi-Fi packages due to the need to stay connected. Rapid technological growth has made it possible for people to communicate on a global scale. People handle business meetings over Skype; students take online courses and attend online lectures; loved ones keep in touch using the internet, which ensures that people in different regions can connect. In the 21st century, you do not have to be physically present, you only need to stay connected, and your presence will be felt. The best WIFI deals in South Africa make this possible.
Most South African Internet Service Providers (ISPs) now offer customized uncapped WIFI deals in 2022. As a result, there are many cheap WIFI deals to choose from since the cost of the internet is no longer as high as it was a few years ago.
Top 9 best WIFI deals in South Africa
South African ISPs noticed that most heavy internet consumers could not afford the cost of mobile data. Hence, they introduced unlimited internet services called uncapped WIFI packages. Buy and install an internet router in your house, then subscribe to affordable WIFI deals from an ISP you prefer. Additionally, the ISPs sell routers for uncapped WIFI without a landline.
1. Afrihost
Afrihost has the best WIFI deals in South Africa. Its internet services have a board coverage countrywide. Additionally, you will not be tied to permanent contracts. Its 2022 prices for uncapped WIFI are:
- 5Mbps - R297 per month
- 10Mbps - R397 per month
- 20Mbps - R597 per month
- 40Mbps - R697 per month
2. MTN
MTN has high-quality WIFI that does not limit the amount of data you use per month. The fixed-LTE internet packages are available on SIM and router. However, you will pay an extra R100 per month to use the router. Below are MTN's WIFI deals:
- Up to 10Mbps with 400GB FUP - R499
- Up to 20Mbps with 600GB FUP - R699
- Up to 30Mbps with 700GB FUP - R799
- Up to 50Mbps with 1000GB FUP - R999
- Up to 100Mbps with 2000GB FUP - R1,099
3. Axxess
Axxess is another leading WIFI service provider in the country. The company does not overprice its services. Please note that uncapped WIFI means there are no limits, but your gadget will experience slower internet speed once you reach the threshold. Axxess has the following packages for you:
- Just DSL Uncapped - 5Mbps @R295, 10Mbps @R395, 20Mbps @R595, and 10Mbps @R745
- 5Mbps DSL Uncapped - R154 per month (R139 (Pro-rata discount applied))
- MTN data Uncapped - R299 per month (R270 (Pro-rata discount applied))
- Telkom Uncapped Business LTE - R595 per month (R536 (Pro-rata discount applied))
- Telkom LTE Uncapped - R999 per month
- MTN Uncapped - R299 per month (R270 (Pro-rata discount applied))
4. ITNT
Choose ITNT anytime you need WIFI in your home or office. Remember, uncapped accounts have a higher available amount of bandwidth to share among users than capped accounts. Therefore, you still have enough speed when several devices connect to the uncapped WIFI. Check out these best WIFI deals from ITNT:
- 5Mbps - R325 per month
- 10Mbps - R435 per month
- 20Mbps - R655 per month
5. Vox Telecom
Vox Telecom is your go-to partner for affordable uncapped WIFI deals in 2022. Although one pays more for an unlimited internet plan than a limited plan, the limitless one is more advantageous to a house that has several heavy internet consumers. Vox has these uncapped internet deals for you:
- Vox LTE Business hours (0000hrs to 1900hrs) - R460
- Vox LTE All hours - R860
6. OpenWeb
Be assured that OpenWeb's wireless Wi-Fi deals are excellent, and their internet speed is satisfactory. It is a win-win situation when you pay higher for an unlimited data plan so that more communication devices use as much data as possible until the plan's duration ends. Here is what OpenWeb has for its customers in 2022:
- 8Mbps - R499 per month
- 10Mbps - R599 per month
- 25Mbps - R749 per month
- 20Mbps - R949 per month
- Prepaid Uncapped up to 5Mbps LTE - R789 per month
7. WIRUlink
You should check out the speed and prices of uncapped wireless internet from WIRUlink. The company's uncapped data never runs out, and connectivity is never severed. Go for any of these packages if you need the internet often:
- Professional - 50Mbps @R3,499, 35Mbps @R2,699, 20Mbps @R1,999, 15Mbps @R1,699, 10Mbps @R1,399, and 5Mbps @R1,099
- Express - 50Mbps @R2,299, 35Mbps @R1,729, 20Mbps @R1,149, 15Mbps @R919, 10Mbps @R749 5Mbps @R519
- Unreal - 35Mbps @R349, 20Mbps @R269, and 10Mbps @R199
8. MWEB
MWEB has unbelievable WIFI prices this year. The company will also spoil you with choices since every package has a unique advantage over the other. You'll never have to worry about exceeding your data caps again if you subscribe to any of these packages:
- 5Mbps - R299 per month
- 10Mbps - R399 per month
- 20Mbps - R599 per month
- 40Mbps - R699 per month
9. RAIN
Upgrade to rain's 5G to enjoy South Africa's first commercial 5G network. The 5th generation of cellular technology allows you to do more with data than ever before. RAIN has these exciting uncapped WIFI without landline packages for you:
- Unlimited 5G home basic - R499
- Unlimited 5G home standard - R699
- Unlimited 5G home premium - R999
Choose the best WIFI deals in South Africa in 2022 from the ISPs mentioned above. Each one of them allows customers to upgrade and downgrade packages. You can also switch from one ISP to another since these companies do not tie down clients with long-term contracts.
