Top 9 best WIFI deals in South Africa 2022: Choose the best one

Many South Africans require Wi-Fi packages due to the need to stay connected. Rapid technological growth has made it possible for people to communicate on a global scale. People handle business meetings over Skype; students take online courses and attend online lectures; loved ones keep in touch using the internet, which ensures that people in different regions can connect. In the 21st century, you do not have to be physically present, you only need to stay connected, and your presence will be felt. The best WIFI deals in South Africa make this possible.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Logos of companies with the best WIFI deals in South Africa in 2022. Photo: @Afrihost, @myopenweb, @axxess, @MTNza (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Most South African Internet Service Providers (ISPs) now offer customized uncapped WIFI deals in 2022. As a result, there are many cheap WIFI deals to choose from since the cost of the internet is no longer as high as it was a few years ago.

Top 9 best WIFI deals in South Africa

South African ISPs noticed that most heavy internet consumers could not afford the cost of mobile data. Hence, they introduced unlimited internet services called uncapped WIFI packages. Buy and install an internet router in your house, then subscribe to affordable WIFI deals from an ISP you prefer. Additionally, the ISPs sell routers for uncapped WIFI without a landline.

1. Afrihost

An Afrihost logo. Photo: @Afrihost

Source: Facebook

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Afrihost has the best WIFI deals in South Africa. Its internet services have a board coverage countrywide. Additionally, you will not be tied to permanent contracts. Its 2022 prices for uncapped WIFI are:

5Mbps - R297 per month

R297 per month 10Mbps - R397 per month

R397 per month 20Mbps - R597 per month

R597 per month 40Mbps - R697 per month

2. MTN

An MTN logo with beautiful orange decorations in the background. Photo: @MTNza

Source: Facebook

MTN has high-quality WIFI that does not limit the amount of data you use per month. The fixed-LTE internet packages are available on SIM and router. However, you will pay an extra R100 per month to use the router. Below are MTN's WIFI deals:

Up to 10Mbps with 400GB FUP - R499

R499 Up to 20Mbps with 600GB FUP - R699

R699 Up to 30Mbps with 700GB FUP - R799

R799 Up to 50Mbps with 1000GB FUP - R999

R999 Up to 100Mbps with 2000GB FUP - R1,099

3. Axxess

A logo of Axxess. Photo: @axxess

Source: Facebook

Axxess is another leading WIFI service provider in the country. The company does not overprice its services. Please note that uncapped WIFI means there are no limits, but your gadget will experience slower internet speed once you reach the threshold. Axxess has the following packages for you:

Just DSL Uncapped - 5Mbps @R295, 10Mbps @R395, 20Mbps @R595, and 10Mbps @R745

5Mbps @R295, 10Mbps @R395, 20Mbps @R595, and 10Mbps @R745 5Mbps DSL Uncapped - R154 per month (R139 (Pro-rata discount applied))

R154 per month (R139 (Pro-rata discount applied)) MTN data Uncapped - R299 per month (R270 (Pro-rata discount applied))

R299 per month (R270 (Pro-rata discount applied)) Telkom Uncapped Business LTE - R595 per month (R536 (Pro-rata discount applied))

R595 per month (R536 (Pro-rata discount applied)) Telkom LTE Uncapped - R999 per month

R999 per month MTN Uncapped - R299 per month (R270 (Pro-rata discount applied))

4. ITNT

A logo of ITNT. Photo: @inthenettechnologies

Source: Facebook

Choose ITNT anytime you need WIFI in your home or office. Remember, uncapped accounts have a higher available amount of bandwidth to share among users than capped accounts. Therefore, you still have enough speed when several devices connect to the uncapped WIFI. Check out these best WIFI deals from ITNT:

5Mbps - R325 per month

R325 per month 10Mbps - R435 per month

R435 per month 20Mbps - R655 per month

5. Vox Telecom

A poster from Vox Telcom that has the company's logo. Photo: @VoxTelecomZA

Source: Facebook

Vox Telecom is your go-to partner for affordable uncapped WIFI deals in 2022. Although one pays more for an unlimited internet plan than a limited plan, the limitless one is more advantageous to a house that has several heavy internet consumers. Vox has these uncapped internet deals for you:

Vox LTE Business hours (0000hrs to 1900hrs) - R460

R460 Vox LTE All hours - R860

6. OpenWeb

OpenWeb's logo. Photo: @myopenweb

Source: Facebook

Be assured that OpenWeb's wireless Wi-Fi deals are excellent, and their internet speed is satisfactory. It is a win-win situation when you pay higher for an unlimited data plan so that more communication devices use as much data as possible until the plan's duration ends. Here is what OpenWeb has for its customers in 2022:

8Mbps - R499 per month

R499 per month 10Mbps - R599 per month

- R599 per month 25Mbps - R749 per month

R749 per month 20Mbps - R949 per month

- R949 per month Prepaid Uncapped up to 5Mbps LTE - R789 per month

7. WIRUlink

A logo of WIRUlink. Photo: @WIRUlink

Source: Facebook

You should check out the speed and prices of uncapped wireless internet from WIRUlink. The company's uncapped data never runs out, and connectivity is never severed. Go for any of these packages if you need the internet often:

Professional - 50Mbps @R3,499, 35Mbps @R2,699, 20Mbps @R1,999, 15Mbps @R1,699, 10Mbps @R1,399, and 5Mbps @R1,099

- @R3,499, @R2,699, @R1,999, @R1,699, @R1,399, and @R1,099 Express - 50Mbps @R2,299, 35Mbps @R1,729, 20Mbps @R1,149, 15Mbps @R919, 10Mbps @R749 5Mbps @R519

- @R2,299, @R1,729, @R1,149, @R919, @R749 5Mbps @R519 Unreal - 35Mbps @R349, 20Mbps @R269, and 10Mbps @R199

8. MWEB

A logo of MWEB. Photo: @MWEB

Source: Facebook

MWEB has unbelievable WIFI prices this year. The company will also spoil you with choices since every package has a unique advantage over the other. You'll never have to worry about exceeding your data caps again if you subscribe to any of these packages:

5Mbps - R299 per month

R299 per month 10Mbps - R399 per month

R399 per month 20Mbps - R599 per month

R599 per month 40Mbps - R699 per month

9. RAIN

RAIN's logo. Photo: @RainSouthAfrica

Source: Facebook

Upgrade to rain's 5G to enjoy South Africa's first commercial 5G network. The 5th generation of cellular technology allows you to do more with data than ever before. RAIN has these exciting uncapped WIFI without landline packages for you:

Unlimited 5G home basic - R499

R499 Unlimited 5G home standard - R699

R699 Unlimited 5G home premium - R999

Choose the best WIFI deals in South Africa in 2022 from the ISPs mentioned above. Each one of them allows customers to upgrade and downgrade packages. You can also switch from one ISP to another since these companies do not tie down clients with long-term contracts.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: How to track a number in South Africa using these applications

Briefly.co.za also shared how to track a number in South Africa. There are many number tracking applications at your disposal, and tech experts are building more.

If a new number calls your line, you can instantly track the caller's identity using high-speed tracking applications.

Source: Briefly News