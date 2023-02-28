A TikTokker claims to have spent R2 100 at Woolworths Food for a mix of fruits, grains and dairy items

A November 2022 survey by The Outlier revealed that Woolies is the cheapest option for buying staple groceries

While some netizens believe they can pay cheaper elsewhere, quality and freshness are crucial in all purchases

This is R2100 worth of Woolies groceries! @kirstygeyser

Source: TikTok

In a post, this TikTokker claimed to have spent R2 100 in groceries at Woolworths Food (Woolies). With a nice mix of fruits, grains and dairy making it into the basket, some may consider this a bargain - while some think she overpaid.

Generally, there is a conception that Woolies is far more expensive than other places like Checkers or Pick n Pay. But is this true, or bias formed from public perception of branding?

Woolworths might not be as expensive as most people make it out to be

In November 2022, a survey by The Outlier and an article published by The Citizen there is plenty of evidence that Woolies is the cheaper option. The Outlier conducts regular "grocery basket" research, which involves comparing the prices of food items from five of South Africa's leading stores.

This research is carried out monthly and examines the prices of nine essential food products at each store. The stores included in the study are Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Spar and Woolworths.

The same grocery items are analysed each month, which includes a 700g Albany Superior Sliced White Bread or store-brand equivalent, a 2-litre store-brand sunflower oil, 2.5kg IWISA maize meal, 2.5kg Selati white sugar, store-brand 2-litre milk, 2kg Tastic rice, 2.5kg Snowflake cake flour, a 175g Dettol Herbal Soap and a 9-pack of two-ply Baby Soft toilet paper or store-brand equivalent.

The research results for November showed that Woolworths was the cheapest store to buy these staple groceries, followed by Pick n Pay at over R10 more expensive, and closely followed by Shoprite and Checkers. Spar was the most expensive store, costing R431.90.

She shared all her groceries in the TikTok video

The video seems to help Woolies pass the eye test, but there are always different ways to maximize your bucks by shopping wherever you feel is best. You can watch her video below:

Some netizens still think she can pay cheaper elsewhere

Not everyone will agree on this topic. A bag of fruits may cost less from a wholesaler or street vendor than it would in a Woolies - but the question of quality and freshness comes to mind in all purchases. There is always a caveat.

Here is what some of them had to say:

@IamHER!!! said:

"I'd probably get a lot more at Checkers or Shoprite. Not too bad, though."

@ranch_queen_ added:

"This seems like a lot of stuff for R2 100."

@fast_and_the_curious@gmail.com commented:

"I can still get much more than this for R21 00 because we don't buy at stores but wholesalers , butcheries and fruit and veg markets."

@fatimazahraahabduraouf said:

"Honestly when I pop in at Woolies to cook the meal of the day it costs me nothing less that R600."

