Photos of crispy fried chicken from Hungry Lion being turned into a stew have gone viral on Twitter

The photos show three pieces of crunchy chicken added to a pot of hot gravy made with onions a mix of other peppers

The identity of the cook is unknown, and the dish has received mixed reactions from netizens, with some finding it creative and others finding it unappetizing

Hungry like a lion for stew. @Benzito/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Images of crispy fried chicken from Hungry Lion being turned into a stew have gone viral on Twitter. A netizen shared the photos in a Twitter post with the caption: "She cooked ama pieces". The pictures show three pieces of crunchy chicken added to a pot of hot gravy made with onions, tomatoes, and a mix of green, yellow, and red peppers.

The cooks identity remains a mystery

While the identity of the person who made this peculiar dish remains unknown, the photo is now circulating on various social media platforms. Tweeps had a field day in the comments section.

One user wrote:

"Yaz, I haven't laughed this hard in a long time! You tagging Fikz just makes it funnier."

Clearly, many people are not receptive to the idea of this particular meal. But cooking is all about creativity. Perhaps they did not want to cook their own chicken preferring the seasoned taste of Hungry Lion.

You can see the post below:

Netizens had a field day in the comments

@MUTHU2MU2 said:

"Who buys hungry Lion at first place?"

@AnkieMorekhure said:

"Maybe she doesn't prefer the chicken with the crispy skin"

@Mvusowekhaya2 added:

"Oil reduced, less health risks... Quick thinking helps... "

@MabasoBheki said:

"Yeeerrrrrrrrr I've laughed so hard yezwaaaaaa. This has made my week "

Source: Briefly News