Mpho Sebeng passed away on 5 May 2024 in a car accident while travelling in the Northwest province

The South African actor Mpho Sebeng was a well-known face, and he passed away at 30 years old

Mpho Sebeng's passing left many in mourning, and people paid their final respects at his official funeral in Johannesburg

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mpho Sebeng was involved in a fatal car crash in Northwest Potchefstroom. Various celebrities mourned the Netflix Ingoma actor's passing.

Mpho Sebeng's funeral took place in Johannesburg, and there was a live stream for supporters. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Mpho Sebeng will finally be laid to rest after the release of the official details of his funeral. Online users penned sweet messages about the late actor.

Mpho Sebeng's funeral takes place in Joburg

Mpho Sebeng's funeral program was reposted by @MDNnews. The young actor was laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery in Roodepoort.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Supporters could also pay their final respects in a live stream on Youtube.

SA mourns Mpho Sebeng

Many people were touched by Mpho's death and tuned into the live stream. Netizens also expressed their condolences.

Read comments from the live stream below:

@XUFFLER commented:

"Life is too short."

Boitumelo Winnie wrote:

"​​We love you Mpho! Goodbye."

thulisile Moejanakga said:

"​​Rip brother."

Langelihle Mahlangu added:

"​​It just dawned, he's really gone."

Sarah Selepe remarked:

"​​Goodnight Mpho, re bohloko."

makoma sophia was moved:

"​​Beautiful tribute."

Charlotte Tsoute admitted:

"​​Rest in peace. I'm hurt."

phindile mdluli wished Mpho well:

"Rest easy Mpho."

Boity allegedly followed Mpho Sebeng after his death

Briefly News previously reported that Boity Thulo has been accused of using Mpho Sebeng's death for clout. The award-winning rapper reportedly only started following the late Savage Beauty star after his tragic death last week.

Mzansi media personality Boity Thulo is always catching strays on social media. The rapper recently came under fire when eagle-eyed social media users noticed that she only started following actor Mpho Sebeng following the news of his tragic death.

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared screenshots of Mpho Sebeng's account on X, showing that the star gained 11,000 more followers when he died, and Boity was among the new followers.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News