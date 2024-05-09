The 'Rose of Soweto', real name Dingaan Thobela, had a peaceful sendoff fit for the legend that he was

Legendary boxer Dingaan Thobela's life was celebrated at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre in Soweto

Mzansi extended heartfelt condolences after a video from the service trended, and Rasta the painter was in attendance

Dingaan Thobela was laid to rest today, 9 May 2024, and family, friends and fans celebrated his life. Dubbed the 'Rose of Soweto', Dingaan was hailed as a boxing legend.

The Rose of Soweto Dingaan Thobela was laid to rest in Johannesburg. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Dingaan Thobela laid to rest

The Rose of Soweto had a peaceful sendoff fit for the legend that he was. The legendary boxer Dingaan Thobela's memorial service was held at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre in Soweto.

He was then laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg. His casket was customised to reflect the legendary boxer that he was. In a video posted by @MDNnewss, a person in attendance wore boxing attire and surrounded his casket, mimicking boxing movements.

Famous painter Rasta was also spotted painting a portrait of the late boxer.

"The funeral service of the late Dingaan Thobela is currently underway in Dlamini multipurpose hall, Soweto."

Mzansi reacts to the video of Dingaan Thobela's service

Netizens offered heartfelt condolences to the boxer and were reminded how great and talented he was.

@Melusi_Mokone:

"Rest in peace to the Rose of Soweto."

@Dingswayo_N:

"Ah man! Rest in Peace, Rose of Soweto."

@PostiveImpact89:

"The Rose of Soweto."

@LIMPOPO_SAN:

"No way, Rasta is so unnecessary."

@Jimmymokwatedi1:

"Rest easy, icon."

@nonku_mpa:

"Guys, Rasta is getting better at this drawing thing. Look, that's not Dingaan, but whoever it is doesn't look too bad hey."

@GAZOLRsA1632:

"Why aren't they giving him a state funeral? They wanted to give AKA and Mampitsha a state funeral. But our hero is not granted such a funeral."

Dingaan Thobela's history discussed following death

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dingaan Thobela's alleged tumultuous relationship with Basetsana Kumalo was brought to light following his passing.

The couple reportedly dated when Kumalo was in her teens when the former beauty queen revealed shocking details about their relationship.

