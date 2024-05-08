Many local celebrities and boxing legends attended the memorial service of the legendary boxer Dingaan Thobela on Tuesday, 7 May 2024

The three-time world champion passed away at his home on Monday, 29 April 2024, while his funeral will take place on Thursday, 9 May.

Local netizens took to social media to share their condolences after the memorial service of the legendary 57-year-old

A memorial service was held for legendary boxer Dingaan Thobela on Tuesday, 7 May 2024. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images / Dingaan Thobela/Instagram

Source: UGC

Boxing legends Cassius Baloyi, Brian Mitchell and Jan Bergman attended the memorial service of boxing legend Dingaan Thobela on Tuesday, 7 May 2024.

The three-time champion passed away from illness at his home on Monday, 29 April 2024, while his family, including his parents and children, held a memorial service for the Rose of Soweto.

The family pay tribute to Dingaan Thobela

Thobela's memorial service took place on Tuesday, 7 May, as confirmed by the tweet below:

According to Sowetan Live, Dingaan's son Ndivhuwo said the 'Big Man' was a giver and will be sorely missed.

Ndivhuwo said:

"Big Man was always prepared to listen when we approached him for ideas, and he was forever there to provide guidance. His teachings will remain with all his children."

Mzansi shares their condolences

Local netizens took to social media to share their condolences for the 57-year-old while his funeral will take place on Thursday, 9 May.

Vusi Malindisa shared his sympathy

"Rest in heavenly peace, champ."

Finado Alex will miss Thobela:

"RIP legend."

Sizwe Dyubeni wishes the family well:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Buti Budaza is sad:

"It's sad for our parents to bury us instead of us burying them."

Khama Khama sent his condolences:

"Rest in peace, hero."

Nandos pays tribute to legendary boxer Dingaan Thobela

As reported by Briefly News, chicken grilling specialists Nandos paid tribute to Dingaan Thobela after the legendary boxer passed away on Monday, 29 April 2024.

Local netizens took to social media to show their appreciation for Nandos for paying tribute to the three-time world champion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News