Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung celebrated his 55th birthday with a golf day attended by football legends and dignitaries

Motaung explained in more detail the aims of the Foundation and what he hopes to accomplish with it

The golf day, which was held on Thursday, was sold out and was attended by captains of industry and political leaders

Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung celebrated his 55th birthday in style with a golf day, during which he officially launched his Foundation. The event was graced by football legends, including former Kaizer Chiefs star player Doctor Khumalo, as well as dignitaries such as politicians and businesspeople.

Bobby Motaung celebrates birthday with golf day for his foundation

What is the Foundation about?

Speaking to SABC Sport about the Foundation, Motaung explained that the goal was to make an impact on the youth and the broader South African society.

"This foundation aims to make a difference for the youth and the broader South African society. We are aligning ourselves with spiritual, healthcare, and education issues that persist in this country," explained the Chiefs' football manager.

The Motaung Foundation’s golf day was a sold-out event, with businesspeople and captains of industry coming to play and to give back to the new foundation and its projects.

How did netizens celebrate Motaung's birthday?

Who is Bobby Motaung?

Bobby Motaung, son of Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung, is a prominent figure in South African football. He resides in Houghton Estate, one of Johannesburg’s most prestigious suburbs. The area is known for its luxury homes and high-profile residents.

Bobby Motaung’s Houghton estate mansion

Bobby Motaung bought his mansion in Houghton Estate in 2005 for R3.9 million. The home features well-maintained gardens, modern finishes, and top-notch security.

Though details about the interior are private, it is designed to offer both comfort and discretion. The property reflects his high-profile position in South African football. It serves as a secure retreat in one of Johannesburg's most sought-after suburbs.

Bobby Motaung’s role at Kaizer Chiefs

Bobby Motaung has been a central figure at Kaizer Chiefs, serving as the Football Manager for over a decade. As the son of club founder Kaizer Motaung, he has overseen player signings, technical decisions, and internal operations. Despite facing criticism over certain decisions, he remains influential in shaping the team’s direction. His leadership continues to impact the club’s pursuit of silverware and stability.

Motaung's financial and legal troubles

Briefly News previously reported that, Motaung was embroiled in legal trouble, with a Johannesburg-based property company reportedly heading to the High Court to attach his shares in the club and pursue a sequestration order against his estate.

