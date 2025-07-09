General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi gained widespread admiration after a viral TikTok showed his impressive fitness

Mkhwanazi's visible discipline and determination during the intense exercise session impressed many

His active participation in the community event highlights his commitment to policing beyond paperwork

South Africans widely lauded KZN Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after a viral video showcased his exceptional fitness and visible engagement during a community fun run, symbolising his dedication to both public safety and a human approach to policing.

South Africans praised Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after a TikTok video showed him dominating a workout at the PC Fun Run in Durban. Image: Sandile Makeba

Source: Twitter

South Africa’s KwaZulu‑Natal Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, recently made headlines not just for his leadership but for his impressive display of fitness during the annual PC Fun Run in Durban.

A TikTok shared by user @fantah_dlokovu0 quickly went viral after showing the high-ranking officer powering through an intense exercise session, proving he’s as committed to physical fitness as he is to public safety. The clip was filmed during the 4th Edition of the KZN SAPS Provincial Commissioner’s Race, held on 22 April 2025.

In the viral video, Mkhwanazi is seen in the thick of the crowd, sweating and straining as he tackles the exercise with fellow runners and officers. His disciplined approach, paired with visible energy and determination, left viewers impressed.

General Mkhwanazi impressed Mzansi with his fitness

The KZN SAPS Provincial Commissioner’s Race is an annual fitness and wellness initiative aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and unity among police officers and the community. Now in its fourth year, the event features various physical activities, from fun runs to strength challenges, encouraging teamwork, discipline, and active engagement between law enforcement and the public in a positive environment.

Mkhwanazi's fitness impressed many across social media. However, it wasn’t just social media admiration that stood out. Observers noted that Mkhwanazi’s physical performance symbolised the mental and bodily strength required in his line of work

Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanaz impressed South Africans after a TikTok showed him showcasing serious fitness at Durban’s annual PC Fun Run. Image: @fantah_dlokovu0/@knight_n_shining

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Bicky_Max_B added:

"You can tell that his moves are corruption-free."

Malesedi said:

"This is what Malema meant, a real policeman who’s fit and whose uniform actually suits him. 😍😍"

Xolani Memela485 said:

"Let’s be honest, other generals could never. This one is ours, KZN!"

Hlubi S Hadebe asked:

"What do the consciences of these overweight officers say when their boss is this fit?"

Bongwa_1 commented:

"He’s committed to everything he does. 🥰"

Myself asked:

"How old is he?"

Mkhovompofu Kwanongoma added:

"Why are other provinces too lazy to produce their own Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi? With someone like him, the nation would understand discipline."

Sammy Msibi said:

"He’s so disciplined. 👌❤"

User7760987537841 added:

"KZN, you’re blessed to have this brother."

Nozipho Mbongwa Buthelezi said:

"You can tell by his stride that he’s used to working out."

Stickx requested:

Can someone connect me with Mkhwanazi, please? 🙏

Dolph said:

"Bheki Cele could never do this. 🤣"

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News stories about Mkhwanazi

Tony Forbes was captured walking in a courtroom, ignoring the former Minister of Police and acknowledging General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

South Africans across the country took to the streets to show General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi their solidarity and support.

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against the Police Minister and Deputy National.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News