A white Cape Town man has gone viral after a video of him speaking fluent isiXhosa hit TikTok, leaving bystanders visibly impressed and social media users even more so. The clip, posted by TikTok user @mnu_khaya on 13 June 2025, captures the moment he converses in effortless isiXhosa while out and about at Stellenbosch Mediclinic Hospital.

In the now-viral video, nurses are heard responding with surprise and admiration at his skill, and TikTok users couldn't stop cheering him on in the comments. Many praised not just his pronunciation but also his willingness to embrace one of South Africa’s most spoken indigenous languages.

Language is not a barrier, but a bridge

IsiXhosa is one of the 11 official languages of South Africa and is spoken by millions, primarily in the Eastern and Western Cape. While it’s widely taught and heard across the country, fluency among white South Africans is still uncommon.

This moment didn’t just entertain; it sparked conversations around culture, unity, and respect. For many, hearing a white South African speak isiXhosa fluently symbolised the kind of social progress the country hopes to see more of, where language is not a barrier, but a bridge.

Khaya has built a following for his Xhosa-speaking content, and his videos often showcase respectful interactions and humorous moments that celebrate linguistic diversity. And in a country with a painful history of racial division, moments like this serve as a reminder of what’s possible when people reach across lines of difference with curiosity and respect.

Mzansi reacted to the video

Cingo93 said:

"Where can I get Ncebakazi Somdaka? 😭😭💔"

Bull wrote:

"This is such an awesome video. Just love it, brother, you are awesome! ❤️"

ANDA Mkhothane said:

"Mxm, but when we speak English, you don’t celebrate us like this."

Noluthando Javu. Sajini said:

"Yhuuuu, so cute, Mnu Khaya. Enkosi noSisi. ❤️"

Diipankar asked:

"What exactly are you all excited about just because he’s speaking isiXhosa? Hai, you're too easily impressed."

Julianmutsawashec wrote:

"Sister Nosi took care of me and my baby when I gave birth at Mediclinic Stellenbosch a few weeks ago. She is very kind."

Thembani Mangali added:

"This guy is from Cumakala. He says his name is Khayalethu, and he grew up with Xhosa people there. Shame, he really loves amaXhosa."

Funeka Goqweni said:

"Yhooo, he speaks so well. 🥰"

Slu Makosi asked:

"Wena, what’s your clan name and where are your roots?"

MakaB31 wrote:

"Hlohla the kids with groups every single day. This group outside of Group 14 annoys me. 😂"

Mabugadu added:

"Your accent, bruh. 🔥👌 I see you’re a true South African."

Check out the TikTok video below:

