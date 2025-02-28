A cute family moment warmed the hearts of South African people online, and the video went viral

In the clip, the white family spoke in Sesotho and it gained massive traction on the internet

The online community reacted as they flooded the comment section, gushing over the heartwarming interaction

A white family in Mzansi warmed the hearts of many after they were captured speaking in Sesotho. Image: Svetikd

Source: Getty Images

One family in South Africa is making waves online for the way they spoke Sesotho in a video that's making the rounds.

Wholesome white family speaking Sesotho

In the clip shared by Facebook user Ms. Faith Dips, which went viral online, it shows the cute family playing a game. Once the little one made an error, they all burst out speaking Sesotho as they scolded the boy in the African language.

The young girl became the star of the moment as she amused many people the way she spoke in one of the 12 official languages in South Africa. The video gained massive traction on the internet, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While taking to Facebook, Ms Faith Dips simply said:

"If you standing outside, you would think ke Bosotho."

Take a look at the heartwarming video below:

SA is entertained by the humorous family

People in Mzansi were amused by the family's wholesome moment, speaking in Sesotho as they flooded the comments section cracking jokes while some applauded them for embracing the South African language with pride.

Lebza Lbj Damane said:

"I love this. This is the kind of South Africa we need, we are ao beautiful when we learn each other's languages and cultures."

Clive Clifford Nkuna expressed:

"Then Trump came with his nonsense."

D Onnevine Waterboer was amused:

"Am I the only one smiling while watching this vid, shame its priceless gather here with me if you feel good as I do."

Derango Tanani cracked a joke saying:

"These ones can take the land as huge as they can, period."

Jaden Martin replied:

"The little gal is like the real Sotho gal. "wa chita."

Jennifer Masango commented:

"This is the South Africa we want, we live together, that's the only way the misunderstanding of each other will stop love you South Africa and all our people, different from colors and all."

A white family in Mzansi warmed the hearts of many after they were captured speaking in Sesotho. Image: Evgenyatamanenko

Source: Getty Images

The history behind the Sesotho language

Sesotho, also called Southern Sotho, is an important language in Southern Africa, spoken by millions. It's the national and official language of Lesotho and one of South Africa's 12 official languages, and it is mostly spoken in the Free State province.

You may also find Sesotho speakers in parts of Botswana, Namibia, and Zambia. The language comes directly from the Southern Bantu family, specifically the Sotho-Tswana group, making it closely related to Setswana and Sepedi.

Its written form was largely developed by French missionaries in the 19th century, and it boasts a rich literary history, with authors like Thomas Mofolo contributing to its legacy. Sesotho is central to Basotho cultural identity and is used in education, media, and daily life. Like other Bantu languages, it uses a noun class system.

While facing challenges from globalisation and the dominance of English, efforts are ongoing to preserve and promote Sesotho. It is important to remember that Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana are very closely related languages.

3 Other stories about isiXhosa

Briefly News previously reported that a nanny looking after a toddler shared a video of their isiXhosa lesson that entertained many.

previously reported that a nanny looking after a toddler shared a video of their isiXhosa lesson that entertained many. Two non-native isiXhosa speakers came up with an amusing way for people to quickly and easily learn the local language.

An Arabic woman surprised South Africans when she spoke isiXhosa perfectly and said people couldn't gossip about her in her presence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News