A young man and his kid brother on TikTok decided to show people how to speak isiXhosa in its simplest form

The siblings came up with a way to help people catch up to the local language easily and quickly

The brothers attracted the attention of many native isiXhosa speakers, who soon flooded the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Two young boys who are not of Xhosa ethnicity tried to give others lessons on isiXhosa. The TikTok creators shared what they thought is the best way to learn and speak the second-largest spoken language in South Africa.

A TikTok shows two brothers who learned isiXhosa giving others lessons. Image: @easixhosa

Source: TikTok

Many people watched the isiXhsosa lesson video as they got over 5 000 likes. Many South Africans commented on the video with their thoughts about the boys' lessons.

isiXhosa basics by creator and little brother have TikTok viewers cracking up

@easixhosa posted a video of him and his brother trying to teach non-isiXhosa speakers how to speak it. In the video, the two told people they could speak "Xhonglish", which is English and isiXhosa merged. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans review isiXhosa lessons by non-native speakers

Many people love to see others learn languages different from their own. People thought the video of the brothers was funny, and some Xhosa netizens gave their honest opinions of the lesson.

Ntlanekazi said:

"Do more Xhonglish. Love it."

Mveleli_Booi applauded:

"You've nailed it,"

Truth added:

"As a Xhosa person I approve you."

M0535 was unconvinced:

"Haibo, this Xhosa is not make sure lol."

ZanN disagreed:

"The boy sounds legit Xhosa."

Bee agreed"

"You guys are spot on...We just place the vowel i infront then we continue with life."

Fluent Xhosa-speaking white lady says hubby doesn't understand her in funny clip

Briefly News previously reported that a Xhosa-speaking white woman has impressed many South Africans after taking to social media to share about her personal and being able to speak the complex Nguni language.

Ingrid Pamela Nonyamazela (@ingridboygraetz) posted a video on TikTok sharing some details about herself after receiving several questions from her online audience, who were curious about her background.

Ingrid was born and raised in the Eastern Cape. In the clip, Ingrid shares that she is married and has two children. Her husband is a white man who doesn't speak or understand IsiXhosa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News