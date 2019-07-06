Top 20 best construction companies in Gauteng: builders and building contractors

Construction companies in Gauteng have an excellent reputation countrywide. Most of them are the brains and talents behind breathtaking architectural structures and infrastructures across the province and nationwide.

Most construction companies in Gauteng deal with building residential homes & apartments, commercial buildings, and industrial infrastructure. The province also has civil engineering companies with advanced technology and enough resources to build BTR road networks, highways, streets, and other complex infrastructures.

Best construction companies in Gauteng

A good construction company makes the clients' ideas a priority, offers professional advice, minimizes wasted resources, and does its best to complete the project on time. This list of top construction companies in Gauteng can help you find the most suitable building contractors for your project.

1. GVK-Siya Zama Building Contractors

Address: 59 Ronald Avenue, Linbro Park, Johannesburg, 2065

59 Ronald Avenue, Linbro Park, Johannesburg, 2065 Email: gauteng@siyazama.co.za

gauteng@siyazama.co.za Tel: (011) 608 0313

(011) 608 0313 Website: www.siyazama.co.za

GVK-Siya Zama has been transforming people's visions into buildings since 1960. It is one of the largest privately-owned construction companies in South Africa. GVK-Siya Zama Building Contractors has a competent team of experts, including sub-contractors and suppliers.

2. Afrisom Projects Pty Ltd

Address: 90 Mitchell St, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198

90 Mitchell St, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198 Email: info@afrisomprojects.co.za

info@afrisomprojects.co.za Tel: +27 72 489 6107

+27 72 489 6107 Website: www.afrisomprojects.co.za

Afrisom Projects offers construction and renovation services in commercial and residential areas. The company has over ten years of experience. Therefore, it is among the best options when seeking privately-owned construction companies in SA. Afrisom Projects Pty Ltd is accredited by NHBRC.

3. Tembcoat Projects

Address: 4099 Rendzo street, Opp Muthabini, Lawley Ext 8, Johannesburg

4099 Rendzo street, Opp Muthabini, Lawley Ext 8, Johannesburg Email: info@tembcoatprojects.co.za

info@tembcoatprojects.co.za Tel: +27 (0) 84 338 4287

+27 (0) 84 338 4287 Website: www.tembcoatprojects.co.za

Look for Tembcoat Projects if you want unique building provisions like sliding doors, waterproofing, and Aluminum windows. The company was established in June 2010 as Mmpo Vule Trading Interprise. It changed its name to Tembcoat Projects in 2018.

4. Vast Construction Projects

Address: 32 Mark Ave, Northcliff X 12, Johannesburg

32 Mark Ave, Northcliff X 12, Johannesburg Email: vast.projects@gmail.com

vast.projects@gmail.com Tel: 0626692191

0626692191 Website: www.vastprojects.com

Vast Construction Projects is among the most efficient building companies in Johannesburg. The company offers project management, home & office construction and renovation services. Vast Construction Projects create construction and renovation designs that meet the client's requirements and budget.

5. Mattoni Projects

Address: Bruwer St, Eden Glen, Edenvale, 1609, South Africa

Bruwer St, Eden Glen, Edenvale, 1609, South Africa Email: rick@mattoni.co.za

rick@mattoni.co.za Tel: 011 524 0350

011 524 0350 Website: mattoni.co.za

You can contact Mattoni Projects for world-class building renovation solutions in urban, rural, commercial and residential regions. The company has 31 years of experience within and beyond the East Rand region. They draw project plans to be submitted to the municipality and construction.

6. Halefang Projects

Address: Bridge Business Park, 570 Fehrsen St, Brooklyn, Pretoria, 2001

Bridge Business Park, 570 Fehrsen St, Brooklyn, Pretoria, 2001 Email: info@halefangprojects.co.za

info@halefangprojects.co.za Tel: 012 1118 434 / 011 480 4919

012 1118 434 / 011 480 4919 Website: halefangprojects.co.za

Halefang Projects are certified by NHBRC. The company has quality residential and commercial construction designs. Halefang Projects do construction projects at competitive prices, including plumbing and electrical wiring.

7. Laravis Architectural Construction

Address: 7 Plain Street, Kenleaf Extension 3, Brakpan, Gauteng, 1541

7 Plain Street, Kenleaf Extension 3, Brakpan, Gauteng, 1541 Email: jorge@laravis.co.za / holly@laravis.co.za

jorge@laravis.co.za / holly@laravis.co.za Tel: 078 534 4948 / 072 815 2005

078 534 4948 / 072 815 2005 Website: laravis.co.za

Jorge Laranja and Holly Avis Laranja established Laravis Architectural Construction. It is among small construction companies in South Africa for home building and renovations. The company offers non-obligation quotes, free professional building advice, and does not charge callout fees.

8. Lew Prop Construction

Address: 9 Hexriver St, Winchester Hills, Johannesburg South, 2091

9 Hexriver St, Winchester Hills, Johannesburg South, 2091 Email: info@lewprop-construction.co.za

info@lewprop-construction.co.za Tel: 010 541 0035 / +27 74 937 1328

010 541 0035 / +27 74 937 1328 Website: lewprop-construction.co.za

Lew Prop is among the centrally-located building companies in Johannesburg city. The company offers client-focused construction solutions. Lew Prop Construction has created innovative designs for government buildings and many reputable people in the country.

9. Motheo Construction Group

Address: No. 280 Kent Avenue, Randburg, Johannesburg

No. 280 Kent Avenue, Randburg, Johannesburg Email: info@lewprop-construction.co.za

info@lewprop-construction.co.za Tel: 011 789 8440

011 789 8440 Fax: 011 886 5939

011 886 5939 PO Box: 4717 Randburg 2125

4717 Randburg 2125 Website: motheogroup.co.za

Motheo Construction Group has been doing what they do best since 1997. The company has done many projects in the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, Northern KwaZulu Natal and other areas. Motheo Construction Group is South Africa’s leading black female-owned and managed construction company.

10. Murray & Dickson Construction (Pty) Ltd

Address: 5 Libertas Rd, Bryanston, Sandton, 2191, South Africa

5 Libertas Rd, Bryanston, Sandton, 2191, South Africa Email: info@lewprop-construction.co.za

info@lewprop-construction.co.za Tel: 010 541 0035 / +27 74 937 1328

010 541 0035 / +27 74 937 1328 Website: mdconstruction.co.za

Murray & Dickson was established in 1983 and has grown into one of the best construction companies in Gauteng. They provide construction services for clients in the water pipeline, gas & oil, energy, and more. Murray & Dickson Construction Ltd has projects in SADC countries and strives to secure contracts beyond Africa.

11. Bophelong Construction (Pty) Ltd

Address: 3, 3 Gerhardus St, Strydompark, Randburg, 2160

3, 3 Gerhardus St, Strydompark, Randburg, 2160 Email: i nfo@bopcons.co.za

nfo@bopcons.co.za Tel: +27 11 793 3619

+27 11 793 3619 Website: www.bopcons.co.za

Bophelong Construction is a leading civil engineering company in South Africa. It operates in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo, and North West provinces. You can hire Bophelong Construction Ltd for innovative expertise in BRT, residential, commercial, highway, street, bridge, and other construction services. The company worked on the Johannesburg and Tshwane city BRT networks.

12. Stark Kitchens

Address: Bonaero Park Shopping center, 6 Atlas Road, Kempton Park, 1619

Bonaero Park Shopping center, 6 Atlas Road, Kempton Park, 1619 Tel: 010 109 5135

010 109 5135 Website: stark-kitchens.co.za

Stark Kitchens has been in the industry since 1996. It is among the top construction companies in Johannesburg, specializing in kitchens, offices, and bars. You should consider hiring Stark Kitchens when seeking kitchen designing, decoration, and renovation services on a tight budget.

13. Gothic Construction (Pty) Ltd

Address: 247 Cedar Rd, Chartwell, 2055, South Africa

247 Cedar Rd, Chartwell, 2055, South Africa Email: reception@gothic.co.za

reception@gothic.co.za Tel: 0861-GOTHIC (468442) or +27 (0) 11 460 0000 / 21 / 24 / 25

0861-GOTHIC (468442) or +27 (0) 11 460 0000 / 21 / 24 / 25 Fax: +27 (0) 86 476 6984

+27 (0) 86 476 6984 Website: www.gothic.co.za

Gothic Construction Ltd is among the most professional construction companies in Gauteng. The medium-sized company was established in May 1979. Gothic Construction undertakes residential, commercial, retail, and industrial building contracts. The company predominantly works on projects in Johannesburg and its surrounding.

14. TiBER Construction

Address: 12 Desmond Street, Kramerville, Sandton

12 Desmond Street, Kramerville, Sandton Email: tiber@tiber.co.za

tiber@tiber.co.za Tel: +27 11 430 7700

+27 11 430 7700 Fax: 086 502 2408

086 502 2408 Website: www.tiber.co.za

Paolo Rivera established TiBER Construction in 1951. It has become of the best private construction companies in Johannesburg by maintaining relationships and partnerships with engineers, developers, and high-profile clients in South Africa.

15. Modcast Construction

Address: Shop 7, 2 A Harbour Lights Ave, Britannica Heights, St Helena Bay, 7390

Shop 7, 2 A Harbour Lights Ave, Britannica Heights, St Helena Bay, 7390 Email: info@modcast.co.za

info@modcast.co.za Tel: 082 337 6649

082 337 6649 Website: modcast.co.za

Modcast Construction is accredited by NHBRC and graded with a CIDB mark of 5. It deals in residential houses and urban real estate investments. The Modcast Construction company has projects in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Western Cape.

16. TYD Construction

Address: Plot 181, Wapad Street, Leeuwfontein, 0186 Pretoria

Plot 181, Wapad Street, Leeuwfontein, 0186 Pretoria Email: admin@tydcon.co.za

admin@tydcon.co.za Tel: +27 (0) 82 853 7398

+27 (0) 82 853 7398 Website: tydcon.co.za

TYD Construction was established in 1993. They help clients create construction budgets for luxury commercial buildings, residential homes, and building extensions. TYD Construction also provides construction services in projects in Pretoria, Cullinan, Bela Bela, Midrand, and Brits.

17. RR Herbst Construction

Address: Unit 4, Canberra Industrial Park, Jet Park, 1459, Gauteng

Unit 4, Canberra Industrial Park, Jet Park, 1459, Gauteng Email: info@rrherbstconstruction.co.za

info@rrherbstconstruction.co.za Tel: +2784 390 0869

+2784 390 0869 Website: rrherbstconstruction.co.za

This company's construction services and designs usually exceed their client's expectations. RR Herbst Construction has done great finishing projects for several clients in Gauteng companies, including the Zotos Property, for over 20 years.

18. Radon Project

Address: 3 Havelock Road, Willow Park Manor, Pretoria, 0184

3 Havelock Road, Willow Park Manor, Pretoria, 0184 Tel: 012 803 8761/4/6

012 803 8761/4/6 Fax: 012 803 6967

012 803 6967 PO Box: 1682, Silverton, 0127

1682, Silverton, 0127 Website: www.radon.co.za

Radon Projects is among the top civil engineering construction companies in Gauteng. The company's present MD, Willem Joubert, established it in 1990. Radon Projects was voted South Africa’s Most Loved Construction Company in 2019.

19. South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors (SAFCEC)

Address: 12 Skeen Blvd, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2007

12 Skeen Blvd, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2007 Email: info@safcec.org.za

info@safcec.org.za Tel: +2711 409 0900

+2711 409 0900 PO Box: 644, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2008

644, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2008 Website: www.safcec.org.za

SAFCEC offers answers to all your construction project needs. Its technological development, capacity, and advancements enable the company to accommodate many projects and clients. The SAFCEC company has over 80 years of experience.

20. Esor Construction (Pty) Ltd

Address: 16 Industry Road, Clayville, Olifantsfontein

16 Industry Road, Clayville, Olifantsfontein Email: info@esor.co.za

info@esor.co.za Tel: +27 10 880 5283

+27 10 880 5283 Fax: +27 86 657-2989

+27 86 657-2989 PO Box: 6478, Dunswart, South Africa, 1508

6478, Dunswart, South Africa, 1508 Website: www.esor.co.za

Esor Construction Ltd is among South Africa’s top companies for civil engineering and construction projects. The company handles construction jobs in residential homes and rental apartments, gas and oil pipeline infrastructure, business and office buildings, etc. Esor Construction Ltd joined the JSE Main Board on 25 June 2009.

What are the top 10 construction companies?

Below are the top civil engineering companies in Gauteng:

Motheo Construction Group

RR Herbst Construction

GVK-Siya Zama Building Contractors

Gothic Construction (Pty) Ltd

Bophelong Construction (Pty) Ltd

Esor Construction (Pty) Ltd

Afrisom Projects Pty Ltd

Murray & Dickson Construction (Pty) Ltd

Radon Projects – Civil Engineering Contractors and Building Company

South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors (SAFCEC)

List of construction companies in Gauteng

Below is a list of 25 project developers in Gauteng:

Murray And Roberts Contractors Group Ltd

Ulula Ash (Pty) Ltd

Sa Permanent Building Society

La Paix Nirvana CC

Johannesburg Water (Pty) Ltd

Timber Bonvec

Concor Construction (Pty) Ltd

Keller Geotechnics Sa (Pty) Ltd

Group Five Construction Ltd

Ikusasa Rail (Sa) (Pty) Ltd

McCarthy And Company R

Worley Matasis (Pty) Ltd

VMC Construction CC

Earth Resources CC

Minaco (Pty) Ltd

RPP Developments (Pty) Ltd

Uyapo Engineering Projects CC

Freyssinet Posten (Pty) Ltd

Schindler (Sa) Investment Holding (Pty) Ltd

Basil Read Mining Sa (Pty) Ltd

Concor Transkei (Pty) Ltd

Group Five Western Cape (Pty) Ltd

Crowie Property Group (Pty) Ltd

Enza Construction (Pty) Ltd

Paddington Alugutter Guttering Systems CC

This list of construction companies in Gauteng can only discuss a few firms and contractors in the province. You can find more by searching "construction companies near me" on Google. Contact as many firms as possible and request quotations to find a suitable one.

