Top 20 best construction companies in Gauteng: builders and building contractors
Construction companies in Gauteng have an excellent reputation countrywide. Most of them are the brains and talents behind breathtaking architectural structures and infrastructures across the province and nationwide.
Most construction companies in Gauteng deal with building residential homes & apartments, commercial buildings, and industrial infrastructure. The province also has civil engineering companies with advanced technology and enough resources to build BTR road networks, highways, streets, and other complex infrastructures.
Best construction companies in Gauteng
A good construction company makes the clients' ideas a priority, offers professional advice, minimizes wasted resources, and does its best to complete the project on time. This list of top construction companies in Gauteng can help you find the most suitable building contractors for your project.
1. GVK-Siya Zama Building Contractors
- Address: 59 Ronald Avenue, Linbro Park, Johannesburg, 2065
- Email: gauteng@siyazama.co.za
- Tel: (011) 608 0313
- Website: www.siyazama.co.za
GVK-Siya Zama has been transforming people's visions into buildings since 1960. It is one of the largest privately-owned construction companies in South Africa. GVK-Siya Zama Building Contractors has a competent team of experts, including sub-contractors and suppliers.
2. Afrisom Projects Pty Ltd
- Address: 90 Mitchell St, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198
- Email: info@afrisomprojects.co.za
- Tel: +27 72 489 6107
- Website: www.afrisomprojects.co.za
Afrisom Projects offers construction and renovation services in commercial and residential areas. The company has over ten years of experience. Therefore, it is among the best options when seeking privately-owned construction companies in SA. Afrisom Projects Pty Ltd is accredited by NHBRC.
3. Tembcoat Projects
- Address: 4099 Rendzo street, Opp Muthabini, Lawley Ext 8, Johannesburg
- Email: info@tembcoatprojects.co.za
- Tel: +27 (0) 84 338 4287
- Website: www.tembcoatprojects.co.za
Look for Tembcoat Projects if you want unique building provisions like sliding doors, waterproofing, and Aluminum windows. The company was established in June 2010 as Mmpo Vule Trading Interprise. It changed its name to Tembcoat Projects in 2018.
4. Vast Construction Projects
- Address: 32 Mark Ave, Northcliff X 12, Johannesburg
- Email: vast.projects@gmail.com
- Tel: 0626692191
- Website: www.vastprojects.com
Vast Construction Projects is among the most efficient building companies in Johannesburg. The company offers project management, home & office construction and renovation services. Vast Construction Projects create construction and renovation designs that meet the client's requirements and budget.
5. Mattoni Projects
- Address: Bruwer St, Eden Glen, Edenvale, 1609, South Africa
- Email: rick@mattoni.co.za
- Tel: 011 524 0350
- Website: mattoni.co.za
You can contact Mattoni Projects for world-class building renovation solutions in urban, rural, commercial and residential regions. The company has 31 years of experience within and beyond the East Rand region. They draw project plans to be submitted to the municipality and construction.
6. Halefang Projects
- Address: Bridge Business Park, 570 Fehrsen St, Brooklyn, Pretoria, 2001
- Email: info@halefangprojects.co.za
- Tel: 012 1118 434 / 011 480 4919
- Website: halefangprojects.co.za
Halefang Projects are certified by NHBRC. The company has quality residential and commercial construction designs. Halefang Projects do construction projects at competitive prices, including plumbing and electrical wiring.
7. Laravis Architectural Construction
- Address: 7 Plain Street, Kenleaf Extension 3, Brakpan, Gauteng, 1541
- Email: jorge@laravis.co.za / holly@laravis.co.za
- Tel: 078 534 4948 / 072 815 2005
- Website: laravis.co.za
Jorge Laranja and Holly Avis Laranja established Laravis Architectural Construction. It is among small construction companies in South Africa for home building and renovations. The company offers non-obligation quotes, free professional building advice, and does not charge callout fees.
8. Lew Prop Construction
- Address: 9 Hexriver St, Winchester Hills, Johannesburg South, 2091
- Email: info@lewprop-construction.co.za
- Tel: 010 541 0035 / +27 74 937 1328
- Website: lewprop-construction.co.za
Lew Prop is among the centrally-located building companies in Johannesburg city. The company offers client-focused construction solutions. Lew Prop Construction has created innovative designs for government buildings and many reputable people in the country.
9. Motheo Construction Group
- Address: No. 280 Kent Avenue, Randburg, Johannesburg
- Email: info@lewprop-construction.co.za
- Tel: 011 789 8440
- Fax: 011 886 5939
- PO Box: 4717 Randburg 2125
- Website: motheogroup.co.za
Motheo Construction Group has been doing what they do best since 1997. The company has done many projects in the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, Northern KwaZulu Natal and other areas. Motheo Construction Group is South Africa’s leading black female-owned and managed construction company.
10. Murray & Dickson Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Address: 5 Libertas Rd, Bryanston, Sandton, 2191, South Africa
- Email: info@lewprop-construction.co.za
- Tel: 010 541 0035 / +27 74 937 1328
- Website: mdconstruction.co.za
Murray & Dickson was established in 1983 and has grown into one of the best construction companies in Gauteng. They provide construction services for clients in the water pipeline, gas & oil, energy, and more. Murray & Dickson Construction Ltd has projects in SADC countries and strives to secure contracts beyond Africa.
11. Bophelong Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Address: 3, 3 Gerhardus St, Strydompark, Randburg, 2160
- Email: info@bopcons.co.za
- Tel: +27 11 793 3619
- Website: www.bopcons.co.za
Bophelong Construction is a leading civil engineering company in South Africa. It operates in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo, and North West provinces. You can hire Bophelong Construction Ltd for innovative expertise in BRT, residential, commercial, highway, street, bridge, and other construction services. The company worked on the Johannesburg and Tshwane city BRT networks.
12. Stark Kitchens
- Address: Bonaero Park Shopping center, 6 Atlas Road, Kempton Park, 1619
- Tel: 010 109 5135
- Website: stark-kitchens.co.za
Stark Kitchens has been in the industry since 1996. It is among the top construction companies in Johannesburg, specializing in kitchens, offices, and bars. You should consider hiring Stark Kitchens when seeking kitchen designing, decoration, and renovation services on a tight budget.
13. Gothic Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Address: 247 Cedar Rd, Chartwell, 2055, South Africa
- Email: reception@gothic.co.za
- Tel: 0861-GOTHIC (468442) or +27 (0) 11 460 0000 / 21 / 24 / 25
- Fax: +27 (0) 86 476 6984
- Website: www.gothic.co.za
Gothic Construction Ltd is among the most professional construction companies in Gauteng. The medium-sized company was established in May 1979. Gothic Construction undertakes residential, commercial, retail, and industrial building contracts. The company predominantly works on projects in Johannesburg and its surrounding.
14. TiBER Construction
- Address: 12 Desmond Street, Kramerville, Sandton
- Email: tiber@tiber.co.za
- Tel: +27 11 430 7700
- Fax: 086 502 2408
- Website: www.tiber.co.za
Paolo Rivera established TiBER Construction in 1951. It has become of the best private construction companies in Johannesburg by maintaining relationships and partnerships with engineers, developers, and high-profile clients in South Africa.
15. Modcast Construction
- Address: Shop 7, 2 A Harbour Lights Ave, Britannica Heights, St Helena Bay, 7390
- Email: info@modcast.co.za
- Tel: 082 337 6649
- Website: modcast.co.za
Modcast Construction is accredited by NHBRC and graded with a CIDB mark of 5. It deals in residential houses and urban real estate investments. The Modcast Construction company has projects in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Western Cape.
16. TYD Construction
- Address: Plot 181, Wapad Street, Leeuwfontein, 0186 Pretoria
- Email: admin@tydcon.co.za
- Tel: +27 (0) 82 853 7398
- Website: tydcon.co.za
TYD Construction was established in 1993. They help clients create construction budgets for luxury commercial buildings, residential homes, and building extensions. TYD Construction also provides construction services in projects in Pretoria, Cullinan, Bela Bela, Midrand, and Brits.
17. RR Herbst Construction
- Address: Unit 4, Canberra Industrial Park, Jet Park, 1459, Gauteng
- Email: info@rrherbstconstruction.co.za
- Tel: +2784 390 0869
- Website: rrherbstconstruction.co.za
This company's construction services and designs usually exceed their client's expectations. RR Herbst Construction has done great finishing projects for several clients in Gauteng companies, including the Zotos Property, for over 20 years.
18. Radon Project
- Address: 3 Havelock Road, Willow Park Manor, Pretoria, 0184
- Tel: 012 803 8761/4/6
- Fax: 012 803 6967
- PO Box: 1682, Silverton, 0127
- Website: www.radon.co.za
Radon Projects is among the top civil engineering construction companies in Gauteng. The company's present MD, Willem Joubert, established it in 1990. Radon Projects was voted South Africa’s Most Loved Construction Company in 2019.
19. South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors (SAFCEC)
- Address: 12 Skeen Blvd, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2007
- Email: info@safcec.org.za
- Tel: +2711 409 0900
- PO Box: 644, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2008
- Website: www.safcec.org.za
SAFCEC offers answers to all your construction project needs. Its technological development, capacity, and advancements enable the company to accommodate many projects and clients. The SAFCEC company has over 80 years of experience.
20. Esor Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Address: 16 Industry Road, Clayville, Olifantsfontein
- Email: info@esor.co.za
- Tel: +27 10 880 5283
- Fax: +27 86 657-2989
- PO Box: 6478, Dunswart, South Africa, 1508
- Website: www.esor.co.za
Esor Construction Ltd is among South Africa’s top companies for civil engineering and construction projects. The company handles construction jobs in residential homes and rental apartments, gas and oil pipeline infrastructure, business and office buildings, etc. Esor Construction Ltd joined the JSE Main Board on 25 June 2009.
What are the top 10 construction companies?
Below are the top civil engineering companies in Gauteng:
- Motheo Construction Group
- RR Herbst Construction
- GVK-Siya Zama Building Contractors
- Gothic Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Bophelong Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Esor Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Afrisom Projects Pty Ltd
- Murray & Dickson Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Radon Projects – Civil Engineering Contractors and Building Company
- South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors (SAFCEC)
List of construction companies in Gauteng
Below is a list of 25 project developers in Gauteng:
- Murray And Roberts Contractors Group Ltd
- Ulula Ash (Pty) Ltd
- Sa Permanent Building Society
- La Paix Nirvana CC
- Johannesburg Water (Pty) Ltd
- Timber Bonvec
- Concor Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Keller Geotechnics Sa (Pty) Ltd
- Group Five Construction Ltd
- Ikusasa Rail (Sa) (Pty) Ltd
- McCarthy And Company R
- Worley Matasis (Pty) Ltd
- VMC Construction CC
- Earth Resources CC
- Minaco (Pty) Ltd
- RPP Developments (Pty) Ltd
- Uyapo Engineering Projects CC
- Freyssinet Posten (Pty) Ltd
- Schindler (Sa) Investment Holding (Pty) Ltd
- Basil Read Mining Sa (Pty) Ltd
- Concor Transkei (Pty) Ltd
- Group Five Western Cape (Pty) Ltd
- Crowie Property Group (Pty) Ltd
- Enza Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Paddington Alugutter Guttering Systems CC
This list of construction companies in Gauteng can only discuss a few firms and contractors in the province. You can find more by searching "construction companies near me" on Google. Contact as many firms as possible and request quotations to find a suitable one.
READ ALSO: Top 15 logistics companies in South Africa 2023 and supply chains
Briefly.co.za also listed the top logistics companies in South Africa. These companies are available to businesses and individuals who need transportation services.
These logistics companies can transport your construction materials and supplies within South Africa. Some people also hire them to ship their imported construction materials.
Source: Briefly News