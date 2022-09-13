Top list of nursing colleges in Northwest South Africa in 2022

Nursing is one of the most lucrative professions in the South African health sector. The practitioners are accorded a lot of respect because of their efforts at saving lives. Therefore, it is no surprise that several students love to further their tertiary education by trying to become nurses. You can choose to attend any of the nursing colleges in Northwest South Africa if you are looking for one in that region.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nursing colleges in Northwest South Africa. Photo: pixabay.com

Source: UGC

The top list of nursing colleges in Northwest South Africa includes universities and nursing schools that award a respectable degree in the course, which qualifies students to practice. In addition, some Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges also issue degrees to deserving students.

Top nursing colleges in Northwest South Africa

There are several prestigious colleges in the Northwest region of South Africa for anyone thinking about chasing a nursing career. Below is a list of some of them in no particular order.

Northwest University

This university has one of the most renowned nursing colleges in Potchefstroom, South Africa. So, does Northwest University offer nursing? Yes, the school does provide interested and deserving students with the opportunity to chase their dreams on their campuses in Mafikeng and Potchefstroom.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Contact information

If you are choosing the nursing school in Potchefstroom, South Africa, visit the address below:

Physical address: School of Nursing Science, North-West University (NWU), Potchefstroom, Building F7 & F8, Potchefstroom South Africa 2531

If you are choosing the nursing school in Mafikeng, South Africa, visit:

Physical address: North-West University (NWU), Mafikeng, Cnr Albert Luthuli & University Drive, Mmabatho 2735, Nursing Building A13

North-West University (NWU), Mafikeng, Cnr Albert Luthuli & University Drive, Mmabatho 2735, Nursing Building A13 Website: nwu.ac.za

Keobakile Nursing Academy

Keobakile Nursing Academy is one of Rustenburg's nursing colleges prominent in South Africa. Becoming a student in this school is straightforward as long as you have met the stipulated requirements.

Contact information

Being one of the nursing colleges in Rustenburg, the college's contact is given below:

Physical address : 14 Cobalt Street, Zinniaville Industrial Area, Rustenburg, South Africa

: 14 Cobalt Street, Zinniaville Industrial Area, Rustenburg, South Africa Phone number: +27 145 381 059,+27 812 805 461,+27 813 963 816

+27 145 381 059,+27 812 805 461,+27 813 963 816 Fax : +27 145 380 874

: +27 145 380 874 Email: info@keobakilenc.co.za

Some health practitioners carrying out a duty in the theatre. Photo: pixabay.com

Source: UGC

Excelsius Nursing College

This school is one of the best in South Africa and offers a range of courses in the health sector.

Contact information

Physical address : Bishop Desmond Tutu Street, Klerksdorp, City of Matlosana Local Municipality, North West, South Africa.

: Bishop Desmond Tutu Street, Klerksdorp, City of Matlosana Local Municipality, North West, South Africa. Telephone number: +27 18 406 8600

Mmabatho Nursing College

This is another school that offers its prospective students the chance to become qualified nurses.

Contact information

Physical address : Unit 2, Dr Albert Luthuli Drive, Mmabatho, 2790 Mmabatho, Mafikeng Local Municipality, North West, South Africa

: Unit 2, Dr Albert Luthuli Drive, Mmabatho, 2790 Mmabatho, Mafikeng Local Municipality, North West, South Africa Telephone : +27 18 384 1123

: +27 18 384 1123 Fax: +27 18 384 1257

Moses Kotane Nursing School

This is a renowned nursing academy for its excellence and production of quality nurses. They offer a range of courses that may take a year to four to complete.

Contact information

Physical address: Moses Kotane House, Lakeside Unit 14-Derby Downs 1 University Road, Westville, 3629, South Africa

Moses Kotane House, Lakeside Unit 14-Derby Downs 1 University Road, Westville, 3629, South Africa Postal address: P O Box 2357, Westville, 3629

P O Box 2357, Westville, 3629 Phone : +27 31 266 1777

: +27 31 266 1777 Fax : +27 86 563 7477

: +27 86 563 7477 Email: mcwaile@nwpg.gov.za

Taung Community Hospital Nursing School

This school has set a high standard for anyone who wants to be called their student by ensuring that such individuals provide proof of excellent results in the grade 12 National Senior Certificate examinations or similar ones.

Contact information

Physical address: Magistrate Street, Taung, North West, 8584

Magistrate Street, Taung, North West, 8584 Postal address: Private Bag X535, Taung, North West, 8584

Private Bag X535, Taung, North West, 8584 Telephone: +27 53 994 8100

Thusong Hospital Nursing School

This school is dedicated to churning out quality by partnering with top state and private hospitals while properly using community facilities. They offer degrees in nursing and related courses that may take at least four years to complete.

Contact information

Physical address: Itsoseng Township Junction, Lichtenburg Road, Itsoseng, North West Province, South Africa

Itsoseng Township Junction, Lichtenburg Road, Itsoseng, North West Province, South Africa Postal address: Private Bag X6, Itsoseng, 2744, South Africa

Private Bag X6, Itsoseng, 2744, South Africa Phone : +27 (0)18 338 2231 / 2232 / 2238 / 2385

: +27 (0)18 338 2231 / 2232 / 2238 / 2385 Fax : +27 (0)18 338 2921

: +27 (0)18 338 2921 Cell: +27 (0)82 804 8853

Witrand Hospital Nursing School

The students trained to become nurses at this institution are assured of qualitative learning in a conducive environment. Moreover, they get a lot of hands-on experience by attending this school.

Contact information

Physical address: Deppe Street, Dassie Rand, Potchefstroom, 2531, Potchefstroom, Tlokwe City Council Local Municipality, North West, South Africa.

Deppe Street, Dassie Rand, Potchefstroom, 2531, Potchefstroom, Tlokwe City Council Local Municipality, North West, South Africa. Telephone : +27 18 294 9100

: +27 18 294 9100 Fax: +27 (0)18 294 7069

Ukwazi School of Nursing (Pty) Ltd

This institution is dedicated to training prospective students on becoming an added quality to South Africa and the world's health system at large. They have a Potchefstroom campus located in the country's Northwest province.

Health practitioners performing an operation. Photo: pixabay.com

Source: UGC

Contact information

Physical address: 1st Floor, Standard Bank Building, c/o Walter Sisulu & Retief St, Potchefstroom, South Africa

1st Floor, Standard Bank Building, c/o Walter Sisulu & Retief St, Potchefstroom, South Africa Telephone : 018-297-6532

: 018-297-6532 Fax : 018-297-7764

: 018-297-7764 Email: betsie@ukwazi.co.za

Which TVET colleges offer nursing?

Several technical vocational educational training colleges help interested people attain a special qualification to work in the health industry as health practitioners. Some of these colleges include:

Buffalo City TVET College

King Hintsa TVET College King Sabata

Lovedale TVET College

Majuba TVET College

Port Elizabeth TVET College

Flavius Mareka TVET College

Maluti TVET College

Motheo TVET College

Umgungundlovu TVET College

Central Johannesburg TVET College

Sedibeng TVET College

Tshwane South TVET College

Mnambithi TVET College

Umfolozi TVET College

Frequently asked questions

What is the cheapest college for nursing? Becoming a nurse takes a lot of sacrifices, including financial ones. But then, in most cases, the cheapest nursing colleges are funded by the public. Is the Ukwazi School of Nursing registered? Yes, this institution has received some accreditation from organisations like the South African Nursing Council (SANC) in terms of the 2005 Nursing Act. How long is the nursing program at Northwest college? The duration of most nursing-related courses in the school will take a minimum of two years, subdivided into four semesters.

The nursing colleges in Northwest South Africa are some of the best in the country, located in different parts of the province. You can learn more about them and their entrance requirements by following the contact information.

READ ALSO: Hartbeespoort Dam Snake and Animal Park: hours, prices, activities, contacts

As recently published on Briefly.co.za, the Hartbeespoort Dam Snake and Animal Park is one fascinating recreational park you will enjoy visiting.

The park boasts an array of beautiful attractions in the outdoor sense of things. Check out the post to learn more about how to visit the place and the cost.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News