Nursing is considered as one of the most significant professions in the world today. This is because it keeps the healthcare sector of a nation functional. The profession is more of a passionate service than a career. However, before you decide to choose a career in this field, you need to understand what nurses in South Africa are required to complete in terms of training. An understanding of those requirements and nursing courses is essential to achieve your dream profession.

A nurse carries the burden of his or her patient’s needs as he/she focuses on providing quality healthcare service. Without a doubt, the career is gratifying. You will easily fit into the profession if you love to make a difference in the lives of others. The job is also great for those who are interested in life science or medicine. Therefore, if you just completed school, and you wish to learn how to become a nurse in South Africa, read on to know about the most popular nursing courses.

How do I become a nurse in South Africa?

To become a certified nurse, you have to go through two steps: you must get a qualification from an accredited school and then register with SANC.

Private nursing colleges in South Africa and public institutions provide the same degrees and diplomas. To complete your qualification, simply pick a school that suits your needs.

How many years does it take to become a nurse in South Africa?

Well, just keep in mind that it depends on the type of degree or diploma that you want to complete. The programs available for students who want to pursue a career in this field are:

Higher Certificate in Auxiliary Nursing — One year

In this course, you will learn all the basics of giving care to people. After the one year course, you will be working under a registered nurse who has completed his/her degree or diploma qualification.

Bachelor Degree in Nursing Sciences — Four years

With this university degree, you will be able to work as a midwife, general, community, or psychiatry nurse. By the end of this degree, also, you will be equipped with the theoretical and practical components of the field. Public universities like the UCT (University of Cape Town) offer nursing courses in Cape Town as well as the University of the Western Cape, University of KwaZulu-Natal, North-West University, and so on.

Diploma in Nursing — Three years

With this qualification, you will be equipped to work as an enrolled nurse or staff nurse. The significant difference between this course and the bachelor's degree is the duration, and so, you should anticipate less detailed information. The diploma in nursing qualification can be found in Vaal University of Technology, Durban University of Technology, and other universities of technology.

Post-graduate Advanced Diploma in Nursing — One year

After completing your diploma and degree, you will be required to go for an advanced degree programme if you desire a career in nursing management. To apply for this advanced diploma programme, you must have had a bachelor's degree or diploma in nursing. You also need, at least, two years of experience as a midwife or nurse.

What requirements are needed to become a nurse?

There are several steps one must take to become a registered nurse in South Africa:

1) Apply and enroll at a credited nursing school by the SA Nursing Council. To obtain an application form, contact your school of choice via email or in-person to collect a form.

2) After completing the studies, new nurses must first complete a year of mandatory community service before entering the workforce.

3) After graduation, the school will send a Certificate of Completion to the SANC.

4) You will then be required to register with the SA Nursing Council.

To register you will need to present the following documents:

Proof of identity

Certificate of good character and standing

Proof of your qualifications

Prescribed registration fee

Further reports and information concerning your application as may be required by the registrar

Finally, you have to sit for the SANC-administered nursing exam that fits with the specific qualification you seek. There are exams for the different categories of nursing professions. To view the exam schedule, visit the SANC's website.

What are the requirements to study nursing in South Africa?

There are several routes you to take to become a qualified nurse in South Africa.

1) A four-year bachelor's degree in nursing

Requirements:

National Senior Certificate (NSC) or an equivalent qualification at exit level 4.

Subjects

Mathematics, Life Orientation, First additional or home language, Physical Sciences and Life Sciences; all with grades of (50-59%).

2) A three-year diploma

Requirements

National Senior Certificate (NSC) equivalent qualification at exit level 3 or 4.

Subjects

English, life orientation, first additional or home language, four other Subjects; all with grades of (50-59%).

3) A one-year higher certificate in Auxiliary Nursing

Requirements

National Senior Certificate (NSC) equivalent qualification at exit level 3 or 4.

Subjects

English, Life Orientation, First additional or home language, Four other Subjects; all with grades of (50-59%).

4. A one-year postgraduate advanced diploma in nursing and midwifery on top of your degree or diploma (Postgraduate Advanced Diploma in Nursing)

Requirements

Must have completed -A Diploma in Nursing or Midwifery.

-A Bachelor in Nursing Sciences.

Two years experience as a professional nurse or midwife; including one year in the field of study interest in the last five years.

What subjects are needed to become a nurse in South Africa?

For diploma and degree courses, the primary subject requirements to study nursing in South Africa include the following:

Mathematics; English; Life Science; Life Orientation; First or home language.

Kindly bear in mind that it is advisable to get, at least, an average score in each of the subjects above. Although it is good to include Mathematics, life, and physical sciences for your bachelor's degree, however, it is not necessary if you are applying for a diploma course.

What colleges offer nursing in South Africa?

The South African Nursing Council (SANC) is in charge of approving the courses and institutions in the country. That should be your first stop if you want to find out about nursing colleges in South Africa application forms.

The SANC will not register any student with a qualification from an institution that is not recognised. Log on to their official website sanc.co.za to find out more. For example, Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital is one of the nursing colleges in Gauteng registered by SANC. There are other nursing colleges.

List of registered colleges in South Africa

Listed below are the universities, colleges, and satellite institutions that offer accredited nurse training programs in South Africa.

Nursing colleges in Gauteng Province

Gauteng is the largest province by population in South Africa. There are several renowned nursing universities in the region, specifically in cities such as Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Colleges in Johannesburg

1) Baragwanath Nursing College

It is an onsite campus at the world’s 3rd biggest hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. The Baragwanath nursing college 2019 intake will only admit 100 students.

2) University of Johannesburg

Nursing Colleges in Pretoria

1) University of Pretoria

2) Healthnicon S A– Pretoria main campus

Healthnicon S A is a private higher nursing education institution.

3) Life College – Pretoria Learning Centre

Other SANC-accredited institutions in Gauteng Province

Universities

1) Tshwane University of Technology.

2) University of South Africa.

This is the largest university in South Africa. It boasts of internationally recognized programs.

3) University of Witwatersrand

4) Vaal University of Technology

Nursing colleges

1) Ann Latsky Nursing College

2) Rahima Moosa Campus

3) Ga-Rankuwa Nursing College

4) S G Lourens Nursing College

5) SAMHS Nursing College

Colleges/universities in Western Cape Province

The Western Cape Department of Health offers annual bursaries for full-time study at the following accredited Western Cape nursing institutions:

Universities in Western Cape Province

1) University of Cape Town

2) University of the Western Cape

3) Cape Peninsula University of Technology

4) University of Stellenbosch

Nursing colleges in Capetown

1) Western Cape College of Nursing –Metro West Campus

Sub-Campuses:

1) Boland Overberg

2) Metro East Campus

3) South Cape Karoo Campus

Nursing schools in Western Cape Province

1) Beaufort West Hospital

2) George Hospital

3) Groote Schuur Hospital

4) Tygerberg Academic Hospital

5) Western Cape Rehabilitation Centre

6) Worcester Nursing School

Colleges/universities in Eastern Cape Province

Recruitment and admission into the various colleges in the Eastern Cape Province are merit-based and the emphasis is placed on diversity.

Universities in Eastern Cape Province

1) Nelson Mandela University

2) Walter Sisulu University

3) University of Fort Hare

Colleges in Eastern Cape Province

1) Lilitha College of Nursing (Main Campus)

Below are the five Lilitha college satellite campuses:

1) Port Elizabeth Campus

2) East London Campus

3) Queenstown Campus

4) Mthatha Campus

5) Lusikisiki Campus

Schools in Eastern Cape Province

1) All Saints Hospital

2) Fort Beaufort Hospital

3) Victoria Hospital

4) Butterworth Hospital

5) Andries Vosloo Hospital

6) St Lucy’s Hospital

7) Dora Nginza Hospital

8) Dr Malizo Mpehle Memorial Hospital

9) Elizabeth Donkin Hospital

10) Nessie Knight Hospital

11) Glen Grey Hospital

12) Madwaleni Hospital

13) Madzikane KaZulu Memorial Hospital

14) Midlands Hospital

15) Nompumelelo Hospital

16) Settler’s Hospital

17) St Barnabas Hospital MS B Somhlahlo

18) Thafalofefe Hospital

19) St Patrick’s Hospital

20) Umlamli /Empilisweni Complex

Universities in Northern Cape Province

Even though Northern Cape is the largest province, it has the smallest population size. It is therefore unsurprising that there is currently only one recognized public school in the province namely:

1) Henrietta Stockdale Nursing College

Phone: 053-807 5351 053-832 0844

email: reneewilliams@ncpg.gov.za

Physical Address: 1st Floor NIH Building

Chapel Street, Kimberley, 8301

South Africa

Colleges in North West Province

There are several accredited schools in the North West province. They are grouped into either public or private institutes:

Public nursing universities in North West Province

1) North West University ( Mafikeng )

Tuition is primarily in English.

2) North West University (Potchefstroom)

Tuition here is mainly in Afrikaans.

Public nursing colleges in North West Province

1) Xcelsius Nursing College

2) Mmabatho Nursing College

Public nursing schools in North West Province

1) Moses Kotane Nursing School

2) Taung Community Hospital

3) Thusong Hospital Nursing School

4) Witrand Hospital

Private nursing schools in North West Province

Several private training schools have yet to be accredited by the SANC.

1) Caerus Nursing School

Although it has received accreditation by the Council of Higher Education, it is still in the process of being certified by the SA Nursing Council.

Phone: 018 474-9340 018 468-5635

email: training@mmhs.co.za

Colleges/universities in Free State Province

Universities in Free State Province

1) University of Free State

Its main campus is in Bloemfontein, the judicial capital of South Africa and is one of the oldest South African higher learning institutions. There are many bursaries and other financial aid options offered here.

Colleges in Free State Province

1) Free State School of Nursing –Northern Campus

Phone: 057 – 396 6240; 057-396 3719

email: MsayiN@fshealth.gov.za

2) Free State School of Nursing –Eastern Campus

Phone : 058 – 713 3345; 058-713 2568

email: MokoenaM@fshealth.gov.za

3) Free State School of Nursing –Southern Campus

Phone: 051 – 403 9832; 051-430 9873

email: vandyke@fshealth.gov.za

Schools in Free State Province

1) Metsimaholo District Hospital

Contact: 016 – 970 9420 086 748 4388

2) Mofumahadi Manapo Mopeli Region Hospital

Contact: 058-718 3383 058-718 3332

3) National Universitas Hospital

Contact: 051 – 405 2407; 051-444 0792

4) No. 3 Military Hospital (SAMHS)

Contact: 051-402 1850 051-402 1877

Colleges/universities in Kwa-Zulu Natal Province

As the second largest province in South Africa, Kwa-Zulu Natal is home to some reputable nursing colleges in Durban and its environs.

Universities in Kwa-Zulu Natal Province

1) Durban University of Technology

2) University of Zululand

3) University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

Colleges in Kwa-Zulu Natal Province

1) Kwa-Zulu Natal College of Nursing (Main Campus)

2) ChatsMed Candlelight Nursing School –Durban Campus

Contacts: candlelightnursingschool@webmail.co.za

3) Michaelmas Nursing School – Durban Campus

Contacts: 031 305-6896 031 305-6917

email: michaelmasdbn@gmail.com

4) Netcare Education (Durban)

North Campuses

1) Ngwelezana Campus

Contacts: 035-794 2570; 035 -794 1106; 035-794 2570

email: Thabi.Matsane@kznhealth.gov.za

2) Charles Johnson Memorial Campus

Contact: 034-271 0094

email: Busisiwe.Simelane@kznhealth.gov.za

3) Madadeni Campus

Phone : 034 – 314 4431

email: Sibongile.Hlatshwayo@kznhealth.gov.za

4) Benedictine Campus

Phone: 035 – 831 7107 035 831 0760

email: monica.zibani@kznhealth.gov.za

South Campuses

1) Edendale Campus

Phone: 033-345 6810, 033 –392 7566

email: dereck.smith@kznhealth.gov.za

2) Grey’s Campus

Phone: 033 – 897 3508 033-897 3500

email: Esther.Hlongwa@kznhealth.gov.za

3) RK Khan Campus

Phone: 031 – 459 6069 031-401 5229

email: jaya.reddy@kznhealth.gov.za

4) Addington Campus

Phone: 031 – 327 2056 031-327 2756

email: Maria.sissing@kznhealth.gov.za

5) Port Shepstone Campus

Phone: 039 – 315 5322/3/4 039-315 5325

email: Bheki.gwala@kznhealth.gov.za

6) Prince Mshiyeni Memorial

Phone: 031 – 907 8314 031-906 7772

email: Sindisiwe.mthembu@kznhealth.gov.za

7) King Edward VII Campus

Phone: 031 – 360 3110 031-206 1222

email: mba.nkabinde@kznhealth.gov.za

Schools in Kwa-Zulu Natal Province

1) Bethesda Hospital School

Phone: 035 – 595 1160; 035-595 1160

email: plantina.mbowane@kznhealth.gov.za

2) Rietvlei Hospital School

Phone : 039 – 260 5246; 039-260 0006

email: sibongile.dlamini3@kznhealth.gov.za

3) Eshowe Hospital School

Phone: 035 – 474 2153; 035-474 4289

email: elizabeth.nkosi@kznhealth.gov.za

4) St Aidans Hospital School

Phone: 031 – 314 2270 031-309 5289, 031-309 3222

email: martha.swart@kznhealth.gov.za

5) Manguzi Hospital School

Phone: 035 – 592 0150; 035-592 9864

email: hlalisile.tembe@kznhealth.gov.za

6) Nkonjeni Hospital School

Phone: 035 – 873 0618/76; 035-873 0576; 035-873 0095; 035-873 0619

nokuthula.shabalala@kznhealth.gov.za , noxolo.mbatha@kznhealth.gov.za

7) Nkandla Hospital School

Phone: 035 – 833 5049 ext 291 035-833 0112

email: thandeka.dlamini@kznhealth.gov.za

8) Iris Marwick Hospital School

Phone: 033 – 341 5609/13 033-394 0114

email: bindu.harry@kznhealth.gov.za

9) Church of Scotland Hospital School

Phone: 033 – 493 0835; 033-493 0830

email: zamisile.mabaso@kznhealth.gov.za

Colleges/universities in Limpopo Province

1) University of Limpopo

2) Limpopo College of Nursing

Sub-Campuses:

1) Giyani Campus

2.) Sekhukhune Campus

3) Sovenga Campus

4.) Thohoyandou Campus

5) Waterberg Campus

Schools in Limpopo Province

1) Malamulele Hospital

2) Warmbath Hospital

3) Mokopane Hospital

Colleges/universities in Mpumalanga Province

Currently, there are no university level nurse-training institutes.

1) Mpumalanga College of Nursing

Phone: +271 3796 1352

Physical Address: Themba Hospital Road, 1245,

Kabokweni, South Africa

Schools in Mpumalanga Province

1) Barberton Hospital School

Phone: 013 – 712 3011 ; 013-712 4432

email: emmarential@social.mpu.gov.za

2) Standerton Hospital School

Phone: 017 712 2323

3) Middleburg Hospital School

Phone: 013 – 243 0999; 013-243 0829

email: reginaM@social.mpu.gov.za

4) Sabie Hospital Nursing School

Phone: 013-764 1222/23; 013-764 3087

5) Witbank Hospital School

Phone: 013 – 653 2238; 013-690 3614

6) Piet Retief Hospital Nursing

Phone: 017 – 824 1200; 017-824 1222

email: sibongileD@social.mpu.gov.za

This is a diverse field in which you can work not only in hospitals but in other healthcare facilities such as schools, correctional facilities, and even war zones. Before settling in any program, it is best to research different institutions to decide on the best package for you. Once you have decided on a specific training institute, visit the SA Nursing Council’s list of accredited Nursing Colleges in South Africa to verify its credibility since many private schools have yet to be certified.

One of the vital nursing requirements is the SANC registration, which you can do once you get your qualification. From there, you can begin to enjoy your fulfilling nursing profession or choose to get a master's degree. This will further advance your profession as you will become a clinical nurse specialist or an advanced nurse practitioner.

The clinical nurse specialist works hand-in-hand with primary medical professionals while the advanced nurse practitioners continue their function as midwives.

How much do nurses earn in South Africa?

South African nurses can earn between R13,000 and R38,000 monthly, which is very lucrative. Interestingly, you do not have to work in hospitals if such an idea scares you. Nursing South Africa schools, institutions, research laboratories, and other sectors are also possible.

The reason is that, according to a study from the SANC, the healthcare sector has recorded a 35% increase in the number of nurses in South Africa. So, jobs for people in this field are always available.

There are three categories of nurses in South Africa.

Enrolled nursing auxiliaries take care of the patient’s primary and general needs;

Enrolled nurses play a limited role in providing care for patients;

Registered nurses, also known as nursing sisters, are in charge of supervising other nurses.

All in all, it is not a bad idea to choose nursing as a profession. So far, we have provided information on the nursing courses that you need to become a qualified practitioner. However, it is crucial to be committed to this profession because it is more of a calling than a career.

