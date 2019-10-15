Majuba College application, deadlines, courses, and fees 2022/2023

Education is one of the sectors that the government of South Africa has put keen emphasis on. The government has channelled a lot of resources to the sector to ensure that it has an educated nation. Majuba College is one of the institutions that has greatly benefited from this drive. How about going through what it takes to be a college student?

Are you a student who has just cleared secondary school and is considering pursuing your A levels? If that is the case, checking out what Majuba College offers will go a long way. It will help in ensuring that at the end of your studies, you are equipped with skills that will benefit your career. In addition, the institution boasts of being an accredited institution.

Which courses are available at Majuba College?

Are you thinking of joining Majuba College and are not sure about which course to pursue? Before going ahead with the application process, it will be prudent for you to go through the different programs that the institution offers before making a choice.

If you are unsure about the field you want to venture into; the institution also provides career guidance in different areas. You could enrol in any of the various fields. Majuba College courses are divided into four different categories. You could check them out to ascertain which one fits your interests.

Career guidance

The career guidance option offers a list of fields one could enrol in. These are the fields provided under the career guidance category:

Tourism

Motor Mechanics

Office Administration

Public Management

Hospitality

Human Resource Management

Finance

Fitting and Turning

Civil Engineering and Building

Chemical Engineering

Electrical

Engineering Field

Business Management

Business Field

Boiler Making

Agriculture

National Certificate (Vocational)

The courses offered under this category include:

Tourism

Hospitality

Primary Agriculture

Office Administration

Engineering and Related Design

Electrical Infrastructure Construction

Civil Engineering and Building Construction

National certificate programmes

These are the programmes that are offered under this category:

Chemical Engineering

Business Management

Electrical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Financial Management

Farming Management

Human Resource Management

Hospitality

Mechanical Engineering

Management Assistant

Public Management

Artisan courses

This is the fourth category in the programmes that the institution offers. They include:

Bricklayer

Boilermaking

Instrument Mechanician

Electrician

Carpenter

Fitter

Turner

Fitter and Turner

Welder

Plumbing

Rigger

Electro-Mechanician (Millwright)

Learner Technician Electrical

Learner Technician Instrumentation

Learner Technician Mechanical

Majuba student portal

After going through the institution's courses, it will be prudent to review the entry requirements for your program of choice. This is one of the critical steps to a successful application. After ascertaining that you qualify for the program you wish to pursue, you can proceed with the application process.

Unlike most institutions, Majuba College online application process allows prospectus students to apply for the programs that the institution has. One can go through the application with ease. The process is, however, supposed to be initiated by creating the Majuba College student portal. You might want to know why this step is necessary.

The student portal is a system that the institution devised to help in ensuring that it can synchronise all the data regarding its student. In addition, the student portal has also made other areas like the application process easy to go about.

Not only has it facilitated a more straightforward method of application but also a less strenuous technique. Creating a student portal account is necessary if you are a student at the institution or would like to join.

To create a student portal account, one will be required to provide details of their South African national identification. Students from other countries will be required to provide their passport numbers.

Upon filling in the correct details of your identification documents, one must enter the password twice to confirm it and click on continue. The portal will also provide a dialogue box for you to fill in your details, after which it will require you to save them.

Majuba TVET College online application for 2022

Below is a simple guide you can follow during your online application. First, ensure you have enough WIFI or data.

Go to the institution's official website www.majuba.edu.za.

Complete the placement test, which is compulsory.

Once done, fill out the online application with the required details.

NB: Be truthful when completing the application and placement test to prevent having your application rejected.

How to apply at Majuba College

Upon creating the portal, you can proceed to the application process. Below are the steps on how to apply at Majuba TVET College.

Log into your account. After it, you will be required to select the intake that you are applying for.

Upon clicking the year, it will direct you to another dialogue box requiring you to select the field in which you wish to enrol. This option will give you three other options depending on the field of study. Their duration is six months for business courses, whereas NCV courses run for one year and engineering courses run for three months.

Selecting the field that you wish to major in will display a list of options regarding the campuses offering the field. You will be required to select a campus from the options that will be provided.

Upon choosing it, you will be required to provide your registration type, whether you intend to be a part-time or full-time student.

Submitting your registration type will direct you to a list of options on the study direction you wish to major in. Selecting one of the options will lead you to another list that will require you to choose the course you would like to study.

This will, in turn, give you details on the individual subjects that are part of the course and the charges for each.

Upon ascertaining that is the course that you wish to apply for, you can proceed to click the icon that requires you to finalise the application. By clicking the icon, your application will be submitted.

Majuba TVET College essential documents

If you wish to enrol at the institution, it is prudent for you to have the following documents ready:

Certified copy of ID

Certified copy of guardian/parent ID

Certified copy of latest school results

Majuba TVET College fees

The institution offers a wide range of courses. However, the charges for studying the courses are not fixed. Hence, Majuba TVET fees are charged depending on the course one is pursuing.

How to check status at Majuba College

To check Majuba TVET College application status, go to the official website and log in using your identification number and password. Once done, check if your application was denied or accepted.

How to upload documents at Majuba College

Below are easy steps you can follow to upload your documents.

Visit the school website www.majuba.edu.za

Log in to your student portal.

Scroll down and select "Upload Documents".

Is Majuba College still open for 2022?

Applications are ongoing, and interested candidates can apply through their official website.

Where is Majuba TVET College located?

The institution is located at 83 Allen St, Newcastle Central, Newcastle, 2940, South Africa.

Is Majuba TVET College private or public?

Majuba is a public institution that offers a huge selection of courses and leadership programmes. The institution also helps its students with their NSFAS grant applications.

Which colleges are open for application in 2022?

Below is a list of TVET college applications for 2022

Buffalo City TVET College

Ingwe TVET College

Eastcape Midlands TVET College

Port Elizabeth TVET College

Flavius Mareka TVET College

Goldfields TVET College

Tshwane South TVET College

Western TVET College

Thekwini City College

With these details available, you do not have to be worried about whether there are any Majuba College vacancies. You can apply for the oncoming intake as early as now to secure a chance in the institution.

