Sedibeng TVET College has the vision to become a leading TVET college by providing affordable training and education. The main mission of Sedibeng is to have their staff give students the best qualifications with their major courses focusing on engineering and business. The courses offered are mainly categorized depending on the campus. Here is a chance to learn more about Sedibeng's online application.

Before enrolling for any course at Sedibeng, it is very important to ensure that you have gone through the list of requirements and you qualify for the particular course. Furthermore, for a successful application, it is important to ensure you understand what is needed to register at Sedibeng College.

Before applying, prospective students should familiarize themselves with the Sedibeng College courses and requirements. Your journey to Sedibeng TVET begins here. This article will help your journey to Sedibeng TVET College smooth as it gives an insight into the courses offered and the requirements.

What courses does Sedibeng College offer?

The institution offers various NATED (National Accredited Technical Education Diploma) and National Certificate Vocational programmes. Below is a list of all the Sedibeng TVET College courses you can pursue. In addition, here is an updated list of Sedibeng TVET College courses 2022-2023.

Skills programmes

The skills programmes offered are:

Craft and Confectionery Baking

Cosmetology/ Beauty Therapy

Hairdressing NQF Level 2-4

Baking

Curtain Making

Flower Arranging

Garment Making

Events Management

Linen Making

Fashion Design

Manicure, Pedicure and Make-Up

End-User Computing

Upholstery

P.C. Repair

Project Management

National diploma

The National diploma courses offered are in two categories;

Business Studies N4-N6:

Management Assistant

Tourism

Public Relations

Art and Design

Marketing Management

Financial Management

Hospitality

Human Resource Management

Clothing Production

Engineering studies N1-N6:

Electrical Engineering (Heavy and Light Current)

Mechanical Engineering

Civil Engineering

National Certificate Vocational (NCV)

The National Certificate Vocational courses offered are in three different categories;

Business Studies:

Finance; Economics and Accounting

Generic Management

Office Administration

Marketing

Engineering studies:

I.T. and Computer science

Electrical Infrastructure Construction

Engineering and related design

Civil engineering and Building Construction

Utility studies:

Hospitality

Tourism

Safety in Society

How do I apply online for Sedibeng College?

The college has made it seamless to submit applications. Prospective students can complete the application process online at www.sedcol.co.za. Three simple stages are involved, meaning you no longer have to fill in the forms manually. Applications from prospective students who complete the phases are considered, while the incomplete ones are rejected.

Phase one of Sedibeng TVET College online application in 2022

This first phase of the sedcol online application involves completing a career interest questionnaire or aptitude test containing 190 questions. Follow the steps below to find the application form for Sedibeng College.

On an internet-enabled device, visit the official college website.

Click New Student Applications under the Registrations tab.

under the Registrations tab. Next, click Continue under the Phase one section to access the aptitude test.

Register an account to gain access to the test. South Africans require their identity number to register, while international students require their identity number of their country (NOT passport number).

A list of 190 questions will appear on your screen. All are YES/NO questions; completing them will take about 15 minutes.

Once finished, a report will be autogenerated based on your responses. This will assist you in making an informed career choice.

Phase two

You can only get to this step after completing the previous one. Phase two entails giving your biographical and academic details. You will also choose your preferred course here.

If you are logged out, visit the application portal and enter your login details to access your account.

Next, select your preferred course.

Upload the supporting documents required.

Next, complete the biographical information section.

Once you finish the Sedibeng College online application in 2022, an email confirmation of your application will be sent to your email address.

Disclaimer: Verifiers will reject your application if your supporting documents are unclear or not readable.

Phase three

The last phase applies to applicants who uploaded unclear supporting documents. If your application is rejected because of issues with the documents, you can visit the application portal to make amends. There is a special uploading tab you should use to re-submit your documents.

What is needed to register at Sedibeng College?

There are various documents and certificates you need to have when applying here;

Copy of your I.D./ passport

Copies of academic certificates

Proof of address

Identification document of your next of kin

A study permit for international students

A letter from the employer for Heidelberg part-time students

A valid email address

Working internet connectivity

Valid mobile phone number

NB: Documents should be uploaded in jpg. or PNG formats.

In addition to what is stipulated above, international students also need to have;

Study permit (valid for a duration of the study period)

SAQA Foreign Qualifications Evaluation (www.saqa.org.za)

Passport

Sedibeng offers courses in engineering and business. Photo: @Sedibengcollege

Source: Instagram

Requirements and fees

The entry requirements vary depending on the specific course you wish to pursue. The entry requirements for National Certificate (Vocational), for instance, are lower than those for a NATED Report 191 programme.

The variation is also seen in the school fees. The amount depends on the level of academic learning and the course being pursued. Being a public institution, the government regulates the fees, and needy students can apply for NSFAS funding.

Before applying to Sedibeng TVET college, it is necessary to ensure that you meet all requirements for the preferred course you want to study. TVET colleges are known to have lower qualifications compared to Universities in South Africa. Here is a list of requirements you need for a successful application.

Grade 9 Certificate or equivalent qualification for (NCV Courses)

Grade 9 Certificate with a 50% pass in Mathematics for ( Engineering NCV Courses)

Grade 10 with 50% in Mathematics OR Grade 11 with 40% in Mathematics for (Engineering NATED Courses)

Grade 12 Certificate or equivalent (For NATED Courses)

Sedibeng TVET College contact details

The institution has four campuses. If you want more details from the institution, you can access them by using the contact details below.

Central office

Telephone number: (016) 420 2520

Heidelberg Campus

Telephone numbers: (016) 420 2520/ (016) 0040 407

(016) 420 2520/ (016) 0040 407 WhatsApp: 071 777 3257 (general enquiries)/ 064 014 5434 (NSFAS enquiries)

Sebokeng Campus

Telephone numbers: (016) 420 2520/ (016) 100 8234

Vanderbijlpark Campus

Telephone numbers: (016) 420 2520/ (016) 933 5644

Vereeniging Campus

Telephone numbers: (016) 420 2520/ (016) 421 1150

Is Sedibeng College still open for application?

Applications for 2022 are closed. Unfortunately, this means that you cannot join the institution in 2022. However, you can apply for a slot in the coming academic year once they are opened again.

Where is Sedibeng TVET College located?

The institution's main campus is in Vereeniging. It also has campuses in Heidelberg, Sebokeng, and Vanderbijlpark.

Is Sedibeng College open for the second semester?

The college is open, and continuing or already admitted students are going on with their studies are scheduled in the academic calendar.

Are applications still open at Sedibeng College?

Is Sedibeng College open for 2022 applications? The college is accepting applications for other courses except engineering. Applications for NATED engineering programmes opened on 8th June 2022 and closed on 8th July 2022.

What is the Sedibeng TVET College application fee?

The Sedibeng TVET college application fees are stated in the application form. To have a successful application, make sure your application is complete; otherwise, you will have to re-apply during the next application period.

When is Sedibeng College opening?

The institution is open, and continuing students are going on with their studies.

Sedibeng College provides quality education to its students. In addition, the institution admits qualified students to various courses of their choice. The institution has qualified lecturers ready to assist everyone in fulfilling their dreams.

