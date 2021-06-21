Putla Sehlapelo's bio, age, wife, family, P.O.B, net worth

Putla Sehlapelo is a South African actor best known by SABC1 viewers for his leading role as Maloro on Death of a Queen mini-series and as Alfred Magongwa on Skeem Saam. Who is he away from the screen? This article provides details on his age, family, spouse, career, and net worth.

Putla plays Magongwa on Skeem Saam. Photo: @putlasehlapelo

Source: Instagram

Putla Sehlapelo made his acting debut in the early 2000s. It is almost two decades, and his art is still captivating for audiences across South Africa. His outstanding talent has ensured his relevance in the entertainment industry.

Putla Sehlapelo profile summary

Full name: Putla Sehlapelo

Putla Sehlapelo Putla Sehlapelo’s birthday: 3rd March 1979

3rd March 1979 Putla Sehlapelo’s age: 42 years in 2021

42 years in 2021 Putla Sehlapelo’s place of birth: Polokwane in Limpopo

Polokwane in Limpopo Gender: Male

Male Nationality: South African

South African Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Putla Sehlapelo’s real wife: Neo Sehlapelo

Neo Sehlapelo Children: Three (two sons and a daughter)

Three (two sons and a daughter) Education: Drama degree from The University of Pretoria

Drama degree from The University of Pretoria Profession: Actor

Actor Known for: Playing deputy principal Alfred Magongwa on SABC1's Skeem Saam

Playing deputy principal Alfred Magongwa on SABC1's Net worth: Approximately $200,000 in 2021

Approximately $200,000 in 2021 Putla Sehlapelo’s Instagram: @putlasehlapelo

Early life and education

How old is Putla Sehlapelo? The Skeem Saam actor was born on 3rd March 1979 in Polokwane, Limpopo, South Africa, and is 42 years in 2021. He was raised by his parents alongside his five siblings. In an earlier interview, Sehlapelo revealed that his fondest childhood memory was when he could eat cheese as a young boy. The talented actor attended the University of Pretoria, where he pursued a degree in drama.

Putla Sehlapelo’s family

The actor pictured with his three children. Photo: @putlasehlapelo

Source: Instagram

Mzansi soapie lovers know Putla as Shoki Sebotsane's on-screen husband. The two have played husband-wife roles on Skeem Saam as Celia and Magongwa and Grace and Maloro on Death of a Queen. Who is Meneer Magongwa’s wife in real life?

The charismatic Skeem Saam actor is a soft-hearted and loving family man in real life. His wife is called Neo, and they share three gorgeous children. The actor does not want to reveal many details about his family.

Acting career

Putla made his major acting debut in 2003 when he was cast to play the role of Spike on Generations. He has since established his name in the South African entertainment industry with his incredible talent.

The veteran actor has starred in a number of leading TV shows and never fails to impress with each role he takes on. Here are some of Putla Sehlapelo’s television shows.

Death of a Queen (2008) as Maloro Lerothodi - Season one

(2008) as Maloro Lerothodi - Season one Dryfsand as Welcome - Season one

as Welcome - Season one Intersexions as George - Season one

as George - Season one Noah's Ark (2008) as Hospital Doctor 1 - Season one

(2008) as Hospital Doctor 1 - Season one Skeem Saam as Alfred Magongwa - Season two to Season nine

as Alfred Magongwa Season two to Season nine Society as Bonga - Season two

as Bonga - Season two Soul Buddyz as Solomzi - Season two

as Solomzi - Season two Tempy Pushas as Skywalker - Season two

as Skywalker - Season two The Lab as Dudu - Season one

as Dudu - Season one The Wild (2011 to 2012) as Tiro Lebone - Season one

(2011 to 2012) as Tiro Lebone - Season one Thola (2014) as Steve Kafentse - Season one and two

Putla Sehlapelo's net worth

Sehlapelo made his acting debut in the early 2000s. Photo: @putlasehlapelo

Source: Instagram

According to Savanna News, the Skeem Saam actor has an estimated net worth of $200,000. He has accumulated his wealth as a successful actor.

With almost 20 years of being a regular on Mzansi screens, Putla Sehlapelo remains one of the most loved actors across the country. His talent remains a great source of reference for upcoming actors and actresses who want to make it in the competitive industry.

READ ALSO: Ricky Gutierrez's net worth, cars, YouTube, profiles, Is he legit?

Briefly.co.za published Ricky Gutierrez's profile and source of wealth. He is an American stock trader and is one of Arizona's youngest self-made millionaires. What is his net worth in 2021? Is he a scam?

Source: Briefly.co.za