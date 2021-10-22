Young Stunna: age, real name, relationship status, collabs, career, profiles

Young Stunna is an upcoming Amapiano artist from South Africa. The entire country was blown away by the creativity he put into making his debut studio album, Notumato. With great features like DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, the new album, released on 21st October 2021, is a real game changer in the country’s new age Amapiano scene.

Sandile Msimango’s talent in both the hip-hop and Amapiano genres is unquestionable. After a few years of doing rap, the star is now keeping South Africans on their feet with great new age Amapiano hits that are hard to resist. Keep reading for more about his life and musical journey.

Young Stunna’s profile summary

Early life

The Amapiano star was born on 17th November 1997 in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, South Africa. He is 23 years old in 2021. He grew up in a Christian family and often sang in the church choir. His mother is a vocalist, while his father was an avid fan of Kwaito.

Young Stunna’s relationship status

The upcoming artist is yet to introduce his fiancé to the public. His relationship status remains unclear. He may have someone, or he is just focusing on building his music career that is taking off at a fast pace.

Young Stunna’s career

Sandile Msimango was initially a hip-hop musician from 2012 before switching to Amapiano, which is now taking over the South African music industry. In 2015, he was part of a music group known as the Mighty Kings. The upcoming artist released his debut Amapiano studio album, Notumato, on 21st October 2021, and Mzansi is loving every beat.

The album has 16 Young Stunna songs with A-list features, including DJ Maphorisa, Blxckie, Sizwe Alakaine, Reason, and Kabza De Small. Soon after Notumato’s release, netizens took to social media to appreciate the star’s incredible talent.

The Amapiano artist is signed to Kabza De Small’s PianoHub records and made his debut in the Amapiano genre with several features. Some of Young Stunna’s collaborations that gave him a strong platform include Mellow & Sleazy and Felo Le Tee’s hit track, Bhopa, and Masterpiece YVK’s song, Iy’poko.

Other Sandile Msimango singles and EPs include;

The Elevation (2021)

(2021) Dlala Captain (2021 single)

(2021 single) Wrong Boy (2021 single)

(2021 single) Pretty Girl (2021 single)

(2021 single) The Ice Age (2020)

(2020) 5 Tracks of Glory (2020 Ep)

(2020 Ep) The Dark Age (2012)

Young Stunna’s net worth

The Amapiano artist’s exact net worth is not known, but the Jovaza publication estimates it at around $100,000. His fortune is expected to rise if he continues to release outstanding hits that keep fans entertained.

Young Stunna is indeed a phenomenal artist. Since his debut in the Amapiano scene, South Africa’s reception of his releases has been positive, and his fanbase continues to grow. His creativity never disappoints! You can access Young Stunna’s Amapiano mp3 download from leading streaming sites, including Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Soundcloud, and Boomplay.

