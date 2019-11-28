DJ Maphorisa’s bio: age, real name, family, songs, net worth

Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, popularly known as DJ Maphorisa, is a South African DJ, songwriter, singer, and record producer. His music is a blend of Afropop, Amapiano, and South African house music. The DJ’s prowess has seen him work with numerous high-profile artists, both locally and internationally. Some of his most notable works include productions for Drake, Kwesta, and Wizkid. Who is DJ Maphorisa beyond his incredibly remarkable music career?

The DJ ventured into the music industry at a very young age and has since become one of the most notable names in Mzansi’s entertainment scene. Here is a quick look at his life’s details.

Profile summary

DJ Maphorisa’s bio

How old is DJ Maphorisa? The popular DJ was born on November 15th, 1987, making him 35 years old as of 2022. Where is DJ Maphorisa originally from? He was born in Soshanguve, Pretoria, South Africa and is of mixed ethnicity. His mother is a South African native, while his father hailed from Nigeria.

Career

DJ Maphorisa’s career was significantly influenced by his mother, who used to sing as part of a gospel music crew and his two uncles, who were also musicians. Maphorisa grew up listening to his mother and uncles sing and eventually became interested in music.

One of his uncles bought him a recording set as a birthday gift, further heightening Maphorisa’s interest in music.

By his teen years, Maphorisa had already begun performing in local events such as beauty pageants, birthdays, and weddings. At the age of 17, the renowned DJ decided to drop out of school and focus on his music career.

The decision did not sit well with his parents, who did all they could to persuade their son to complete his studies. Still, their efforts were in vain, and Maphorisa ultimately dropped out.

The young DJ’s musical career began to grow, with his big break coming in 2013 when he co-produced the hit track Khona by Mafikizolo. At the time, he was signed to a record label known as Kalawa Jazmee. He then rose to global fame in 2016 when he produced Drake’s track, One Dance. The song peaked at number one in 15 countries.

In 2021, DJ Maphorisa’s Banyana album took the Mzansi music industry by storm. DJ Maphorisa’s Izolo track was one of the hit songs on the album. It is a collaboration between the renowned DJ, Tyler ICU, Mpura, and Daliwonga.

Albums

Here is a look at DJ Maphorisa’s solo and collaborative albums.

Banyana EP (Collaboration with Tyler ICU)

(Collaboration with Tyler ICU) Blaqboy Music Presents

Madumane EP

Once Upon A Time In A Lockdown (Collaboration with Kabza De Small)

(Collaboration with Kabza De Small) Our Father (Collaboration with Uhuru)

(Collaboration with Uhuru) Rumble In The Jungle (Collaboration with Kabza De Small & Tresor)

(Collaboration with Kabza De Small & Tresor) Scorpion King Live At Sun Arena (Collaboration with Kabza De Small)

(Collaboration with Kabza De Small) Scorpion Kings EP (Collaboration Kabza De Small)

(Collaboration Kabza De Small) The Return of Scorpion Kings (Collaboration with Kabza De Small)

What are DJ Maphorisa’s new songs?

The newest tracks by the popular DJ can be found in DJ Maphorisa’s new album titled The Return of Scorpion Kings. Some of the top tracks in the album include Hilili, Lorch, and Sandton.

DJ Maphorisa’s record label

After leaving Kalawa Jazmee records, the DJ established his record label known as Black Boy Music. The label was founded in collaboration with Sony Music. Since its inception, the record label has signed numerous artists. Here is a look at some of those currently signed under the label.

Bontle Smith

Daliwonga

Lucasraps

Mas Musiq

Mawhoo

Mlindos

Myztro Musiq

Shasha

Zingah

Awards

The DJ has received various awards throughout his illustrious career. Here are some of the prominent ones.

Best African Act at the 2020 MTV Africa Music Awards.

Best African DJ at the 2017 Humanitarian African Prestigious Awards.

Best Producer award at the 2021 Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards.

Favourite Song of the Year (Midnight Starring) at the 2018 DStv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards.

Music Producer of the year at the 2017 Humanitarian African Prestigious Awards.

Song of the Year award at the 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards.

Did DJ Maphorisa get married?

The renowned DJ is rumoured to be in a relationship with Cyan Boujee, a hugely popular South African social media influencer. The DJ was also rumoured to be in a relationship with Thuli Phongolo, a South African actress.

However, the DJ has never publicly acknowledged any of these alleged relationships. Does DJ Maphorisa have a child? Yes, he is a father to a teenage daughter who turned 13 in February 2022.

What is DJ Maphorisa’s net worth?

According to BuzzSouthAfrica, the renowned South African DJ has a net worth of $2.2 million. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

DJ Maphorisa is among the most popular South African DJs today. He begun his musical career at a very young age and has become one of Mzansi’s most celebrated entertainers.

