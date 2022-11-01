SA musical talent Themba Broly: Everything you need to know about him

If you are a fan of Big Brother Mzansi, then you must know Themba Broly, the second runner-up in season three of the popular show. Well, he is not only a reality TV star but a South African musician, fashionista, and tattoo artist. Although he just came to the limelight, he is gradually becoming one of Mzansi's favourites.

Themba Broly Mabaso during the Celeb City boxing match between rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest and actor and musician NaakMusiQ at Sun City Superbowl. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Themba Broly is a unique musical talent known for his several tattoos, piercings, stylish dressings, inked faces, and different colours of hairstyles. He has progressed from being a famous reality TV personality to a fast-rising musician who collaborated with top SA musical artists like DJ Tira.

Themba Broly's profile summary and bio

Full name Themba Karabo Mabaso Stage name Themba Broly Gender Male Date of birth 3rd September 1991 Age 31 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Alexandra, Gauteng, Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 10" Eye colour Black Hair colour Dyed yellow Siblings 1 Marital status Dating Partner Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, AKA Mpho Wa Badimo School Realogile High School College Central Johannesburg College Profession Musician, Tattoo artist, Reality TV personality, fashionista Net worth $350,000 - $1 million

Background information

The upcoming musician was born Themba Karabo Mabaso, but he is popularly known as Themba Broly or The Ghost. He was born in Alexandra, Gauteng, Johannesburg, South Africa, and grew up with his grandmother Merriam Mabaso.

What is Themba Broly's age?

His age in 2022 is 31 years old since he was born on 3rd September 1991. However, he keeps his private life, and much is not known about his family, although he has a sister called Mahlatse Tjie.

The talented artist had his primary school at Ikage and Pholoso before moving to Realogile High School. Later, he went to Central Johannesburg College, where he studied marketing.

Career

Themba is creative at heart and showcases this in a career of tattooing, singing, and painting. Notwithstanding, in his second year in school, he pursued a pastoral career and was a member of the Universal Church. Unfortunately, he left after several years due to church politics.

Themba Broly Karabo Mabaso during the SA Fashion Week opening party at Mall of Africa in Midrand, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

He later rose to stardom in his entertainment career after participating as one of the contestants in the famous show Big Brother Mzansi season 3, which premiered on 23rd January 2022 on DSTV. The show ended on 3rd April, and he emerged as one of the top three.

Themba Big Brother Mzansi's appearance gave him fame among the show's viewers and a fanbase called Ghostnation. The dedicated group opened a GoFundMe account for him, where they donated over R400,000 coupled with an apartment.

Being a tattoo artist, he had a tattoo and piercing shop called Rough Ink Tattoo located at Alexandra but later lost it to a fire outbreak in 2020. But then, he started rebuilding it after participating in Big Brother Mzansi.

Also, after the show, he went into music fully and was signed to DJ Tira's record label Afrotainment in Durban. Here, he released his debut song Uyangifaka, which topped the musical charts and got over 100,000 views on YouTube. His song featured top artists like DJ Tira, Skye Wanda, Prince Bulo, and the afro-pop stars The Qwabe Twins.

His music album in 2022 is New Dawn, a seven-track project, and an EP titled Ghost. The RnB artist has some superb songs on his albums, and some of Themba Broly's songs are:

Uyangifaka

Mamacita

Uyajola

Modimo

Thando

Ithuba

The multi-faceted singer is also a model and fashion designer. He recently launched a new range of Denim Clothing called Broly Denim, which has beautiful overalls, Denim Jackets, and tailor-made jeans.

SA musical talent Themba Broly. Photo: @thembabroly (modified by author)

Broly is also launching his reality TV show on DSTV, Themba The Ghost. It is a chronicle of his life and will be premiered in 2023, according to MultiChoice.

Personal life

The handsome hunk is in a public relationship with one of Mzansi's public figures, Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, best known as Mpho Wa Badimo. Themba Broly's girlfriend was the winner of Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 and the first female to win the show with a grand prize of R2 million.

The celebrity couple has become one of the country's favourites ranging in their several loved-up pictures on their social media pages. They will also be part of the reality show S*xy Love, which discusses celebrity couples.

But then, Themba has a baby mama named Nqobile Khuzwayo, who mothers his two children. His son is King, and his daughter is called Khanya.

Themba Broly's net worth

According to the Uzomedia TV website, Broly's net worth is estimated to be between $350,000 and $1 million. He has amassed this fortune from his singing, tattooing, and fashion ventures.

Themba Broly is one of SA's young talents currently making waves in the entertainment industry. Though he recently became known, he is focused on greater achievements and will soon become a force to reckon with.

