South African celebrity Faith Nketsi married her now-husband, Nzuzo Njilo, during a private ceremony on 10 April 2022, with just close friends and family in attendance. The union thrust her new husband into the spotlight, but he has gained more notoriety for other, more controversial reasons. What do we know about the businessman and the controversy surrounding him?

Although he became well-known through his marriage to Faith, Nzuzo Njilo’s fraud charges made him ultimately trend on social media in recent months, causing even more public interest in him. Before we detail his shady business moves, here is his profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Nzuzo Njilo Nickname Nzuzo Date of birth 1993 (month and date unknown) Age 29 years old Zodiac sign Unknown Birthplace Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Hyde Park, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Martial status Married to Faith Nketsi-Njilo (2022) Ethnicity Black Gender Male Weight 78 kg Height 180 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Themba and Thembekile Njilo Children One daughter (Sky) Profession Businessman, CEO Education Maritzburg Christian School Native language Unknown Net worth $5 million–$10 million Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

Njilo’s family has some prominence, with his father, Themba, being a former mayor of Msunduzi Municipality and ANC politician before the party ousted him. His father went on to own various businesses that he is also a part of.

Nzuzo Njilo’s age

Although his exact birthdate and month have not been confirmed, his birth year is 1993, making him 29 years old as of 2022.

Is Nzuzo Njilo married?

Nzuzo Njilo’s wife is none other than Faith Nketsi, a South African model, influencer, social media personality and socialite that is also a part of a local dance group named 'Pro-Twerkers'.

The duo kept their relationship under wraps since its inception. Faith publicly stated that they saw each other casually on and off throughout the years before ultimately falling in love during the lockdown in 2020. She also never disclosed her engagement or marriage until after the fact. Nzuzo Njilo’s ex-girlfriend is not known.

Nzuzo Njilo’s job

He owns his own truck company and is involved in his father's business endeavours, including the Themba Njilo Foundation in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal and Nduduzo Funeral Services, also located in KwaZulu-Natal.

He recently came under fire after being accused of fraud by Johannesburg company owners. According to multiple reports, he swindled them out of nearly R1 million in early 2022. His business partners, Blaine Evans and James Stephens, accused him of not upholding his end relating to an R978 104 botched business deal in March. He was allegedly arrested for this.

Evans stated that he and Stephens had agreed to buy copper concentrate from Njilo’s NN Chrome Mining company through their company, Lund Industries. The money was deposited, but they never received the order of copper. The matter seems to be ongoing, and his accounts have since been frozen.

Assets

Nzuzo Njilo’s house, which he shares with his partner Faith, is located within the affluent area of Hyde Park in the Gauteng province of South Africa. Nzuzo Njilo’s cars can be seen on his now-defunct Twitter page, showing he had substantial money throughout his life thanks to his family's success.

Nzuzo Njilo’s net worth

Knowing about all of his successful endeavours, how much is he worth? His value is estimated at anywhere between $5 million and $10 million, but the exact amount is unknown.

There seems to be no current resolution on Nzuzo Njilo's ongoing legal issues, so keep an eye on social media to see if his name trends again for any immediate updates.

